Fresh and bright, these lemon nails are spring's answer to soft neutrals and milky whites
Pastel enough to feel on-trend for the season and yet still wearable for everyday, a lemon-yellow manicure is the way to go.
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When spring arrives, so too does a flurry of fresh nail trends and one, in particular, is proving very popular. Delivering a vibrant or subtle burst of sunny colour (depending on your preference), lemon is the shade to request - even if you don't tend to favour more statement manicures.
We say this because lemon yellow is actually very versatile, despite what you might think, and is set to rival all the chicest neutrals and milky white nail polishes currently topping the 2026 nail trends. Like a cream manicure, a lemon look can be either soft and subtle, featuring just a squeeze of cool-toned yellow, or it can be a bright pop of zingy, sunny colour. You can even just opt for lemon French tip nails instead, for just an accent of the trendy hue.
As mentioned, it's surprisingly adaptable and ideal for incorporating a nod to spring into your day-to-day look - especially if you prefer short nails, as they appear to be a winning combination. So, if you're still debating your next set of April nails, here's why lemon yellow is the fashionable hue to choose.Article continues below
6 lemon nails that are bright, cheerful and surprisingly wearable for spring
From bright tulip nails to cherry blossom-inspired sheer nails, there's no shortage of options for your next spring manicure. That said, there is one shade that is garnering a lot of search and keeps popping up on our social media feeds.
Lemon and an array of other sorbet-inspired nails are indeed in high demand - it's even a spring fashion trend to boot. So if you're looking for a chic one-and-done colour to carry you through this season, a bright, citrusy yellow is most definitely the way to go.
And before you fret about its wearability, our beauty team can attest to its fresh and cheery look. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, actually requested them for her April manicure last year, and plans to do so again.
Our lemon nail essentials
To achieve your own lemon manicure at home and in just a matter of minutes, we've rounded up some stylish polishes, including a best-selling gel-like top coat from essie.
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1. Short lemon nails
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A photo posted by on
Chic and sunny, this icy lemon manicure is exactly what we picture when we think of a spring nail look. Pairing the pastel colour with a chic, short nail shape will ensure it feels wearable. We also recommend a similar squoval edge, for a really neat finish.
2. Lemon sorbet nails
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A photo posted by on
As mentioned, slightly sheer and icy sorbet nails are really in right now, and this lemon look is the perfect way to interpret it. Again, the short nail shape really helps to offset the lemony colour.
3. Short lemon French tips
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A photo posted by on
For our minimalist nail lovers out there, a short lemon French tip is a lovely choice for a subtle but trendy spring manicure.
4. Bright lemon yellow nails
If you actually love a bold nail colour, opt instead for a bright lemon colour - like the fruit's peel - and pair it with an oval or almond nail shape, as seen above.
5. 'Lemonade' nails
If you've got an occasion or holiday planned, we love the idea of these sparkling 'lemonade'-like nails. The shimmer is subtle but really adds a glamorous feel to the pastel colour.
6. Pale lemon yellow nails
If you already love a cream manicure, you can find lemon nail polishes that are very similar or instead opt for more of a buttery yellow colour. Again, when combined with a short nail style, you actually end up with a very understated but elevated look.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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