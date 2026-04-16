Fresh and bright, these lemon nails are spring's answer to soft neutrals and milky whites

When spring arrives, so too does a flurry of fresh nail trends and one, in particular, is proving very popular. Delivering a vibrant or subtle burst of sunny colour (depending on your preference), lemon is the shade to request - even if you don't tend to favour more statement manicures.

We say this because lemon yellow is actually very versatile, despite what you might think, and is set to rival all the chicest neutrals and milky white nail polishes currently topping the 2026 nail trends. Like a cream manicure, a lemon look can be either soft and subtle, featuring just a squeeze of cool-toned yellow, or it can be a bright pop of zingy, sunny colour. You can even just opt for lemon French tip nails instead, for just an accent of the trendy hue.

As mentioned, it's surprisingly adaptable and ideal for incorporating a nod to spring into your day-to-day look - especially if you prefer short nails, as they appear to be a winning combination. So, if you're still debating your next set of April nails, here's why lemon yellow is the fashionable hue to choose.

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6 lemon nails that are bright, cheerful and surprisingly wearable for spring

From bright tulip nails to cherry blossom-inspired sheer nails, there's no shortage of options for your next spring manicure. That said, there is one shade that is garnering a lot of search and keeps popping up on our social media feeds.

Lemon and an array of other sorbet-inspired nails are indeed in high demand - it's even a spring fashion trend to boot. So if you're looking for a chic one-and-done colour to carry you through this season, a bright, citrusy yellow is most definitely the way to go.

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And before you fret about its wearability, our beauty team can attest to its fresh and cheery look. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, actually requested them for her April manicure last year, and plans to do so again.

Our lemon nail essentials

To achieve your own lemon manicure at home and in just a matter of minutes, we've rounded up some stylish polishes, including a best-selling gel-like top coat from essie.

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Barry M Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint - Pastel Yellow Sunshine View at Barry M RRP: £4.49 If you love the idea of lemon sorbet nails, this cool and creamy shade from Barry M is a great option. It's buildable and boasts a breathable formula, as well as costing under £5. OPI OPI Infinite Shine Gel Like Polish - This Chic Is Bananas View at Boots RRP: £17.50 For a brighter lemon yellow manicure, this sunny shade from OPI is another lovely option and boasts a high-shine finish. essie essie Gel Couture Clear Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 To elevate and protect your lemon yellow nail look, a clear top coat, like essie's Gel Couture one, is a very handy buy to have in your at-home nail kit. And as the name suggests, it finishes off your manicure with a gel-like gleam.

1. Short lemon nails

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Chic and sunny, this icy lemon manicure is exactly what we picture when we think of a spring nail look. Pairing the pastel colour with a chic, short nail shape will ensure it feels wearable. We also recommend a similar squoval edge, for a really neat finish.

2. Lemon sorbet nails

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As mentioned, slightly sheer and icy sorbet nails are really in right now, and this lemon look is the perfect way to interpret it. Again, the short nail shape really helps to offset the lemony colour.

3. Short lemon French tips

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For our minimalist nail lovers out there, a short lemon French tip is a lovely choice for a subtle but trendy spring manicure.

4. Bright lemon yellow nails

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If you actually love a bold nail colour, opt instead for a bright lemon colour - like the fruit's peel - and pair it with an oval or almond nail shape, as seen above.

5. 'Lemonade' nails

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If you've got an occasion or holiday planned, we love the idea of these sparkling 'lemonade'-like nails. The shimmer is subtle but really adds a glamorous feel to the pastel colour.

6. Pale lemon yellow nails

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If you already love a cream manicure, you can find lemon nail polishes that are very similar or instead opt for more of a buttery yellow colour. Again, when combined with a short nail style, you actually end up with a very understated but elevated look.