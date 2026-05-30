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We test beauty products for a living, these are the 9 buys that we ran out of in May

Formulas so good that we used every last drop

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Collage of three empties pictures (L-R) from Belif, Tatcha and Kiehl&#039;s, on a beige background with cream and oil swatches
(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar/Sennen Prickett/Fiona McKim)
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Without a doubt, one of the best parts of our jobs is the plethora of beauty products that we get to test each and every month.

Collectively, we’re lucky enough to try our hand at dozens of formulas month to month, including some of the best new beauty launches to hit the market, meaning we’re well-versed on how to spot a stellar buy. In fact, there are just a few buys that have impressed us so much that they’ve earned cult status within our regimes.

So without further ado, let us introduce the 9 products that we’ve used every last drop of during May and that we’re now rushing out to replenish our stock of – including the best face moisturisers and best dry shampoos.

The 9 beauty products our team emptied this May

As May draws to a close, it felt only fitting to share the equally unsexy yet aesthetically pleasing photos of the beauty products that we’ve loved until the very end this month — from the best facial sunscreen to the best eyelash growth serums.

Meet the woman&home beauty team

Tested By
Beauty editor Fiona Mckim
Tested By
Fiona McKim

With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.

Tested By
Aleesha Badkar
Tested By
Aleesha Badkar

Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.

Tested By
Image of Sennen Prickett smiling with long brunette hair, wearing a black dress and woman&home lanyard
Tested By
Sennen Prickett

In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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