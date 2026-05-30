We test beauty products for a living, these are the 9 buys that we ran out of in May
Formulas so good that we used every last drop
Aleesha Badkar, Fiona McKim
Without a doubt, one of the best parts of our jobs is the plethora of beauty products that we get to test each and every month.
Collectively, we’re lucky enough to try our hand at dozens of formulas month to month, including some of the best new beauty launches to hit the market, meaning we’re well-versed on how to spot a stellar buy. In fact, there are just a few buys that have impressed us so much that they’ve earned cult status within our regimes.
So without further ado, let us introduce the 9 products that we’ve used every last drop of during May and that we’re now rushing out to replenish our stock of – including the best face moisturisers and best dry shampoos.
The 9 beauty products our team emptied this May
As May draws to a close, it felt only fitting to share the equally unsexy yet aesthetically pleasing photos of the beauty products that we’ve loved until the very end this month — from the best facial sunscreen to the best eyelash growth serums.
RRP: £14
"I'm a dry shampoo fiend so always up for trying something new and, let me tell you, I loved this one from Arkive. You only need a little bit for it to work and it rubs in easily, without irritating the scalp. It soaks up greasiness so subtly that it looks and feels like you've just wash hair – and with no white residue visible. Impressively, the freshly-washed results last for a couple of days. Also, plus points for its gorgeous salon-worthy fragrance."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £43
I've been an avid user of the original UKLash Lash Growth Serum for years now, so I was excited to get a chance to try the brand's prostaglandin-free formula. With the latter being featured in this article, you might've already guessed that I was left impressed. My eyes can be on the sensitive side sometimes, but one sweep of this lash serum didn't cause any irritation at all. Powered by six peptides, which is more than any other lash serum on the market, it's helped maintain healthy, consistent growth of my lashes for a fuller, longer and stronger effect – which is especially welcomed after my frequent Korean lash lifts.
RRP: £13
"You can tell from its sorry condition that this balm is very well acquainted with the depths of my handbag - and I’ll be sorry to see her go. In keeping with Kiehl’s general ethos, the appeal is its simplicity and work ethic - and not trying to be all things to all people. It’s got a rich, almost cleansing-balm-like texture, includes workhorse hydrators squalene and vitamin e, is unscented, untinted, and fairly thick so there’s no wastage (although it’s been considerably runnier during the heatwave) I put it on my lips, obviously, but it also does a nice job of taming rogue brow hairs, nourishing cuticles and adding a little sheen to my cheekbones on dull skin days."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £22
"I was dubious about this being called a serum but it is so much more than that, I love it. It has a lovely milky fluid texture that smoothes onto skin for an easy application. Despite my concern with many sunscreens, this formula had absolutely no white cast, it simply left my skin with a glowy, healthy-looking hydrated finish. As for wearability, it is incredibly comfortable and layers relatively well with other products."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £78
If I’ve learned one thing about my skin in recent years, it’s that it is truly unpredictable - I never know its next move. So, when I was hit with an unexpected bout of perioral dermatitis, there was just one product I was reaching for. The product in question? Tatcha’s Indigo Overnight Repair. This luxurious cream is effortlessly gentle on sensitive skin, deeply hydrating the complexion, calming irritation and working to repair the skin barrier as you sleep. It might be on the pricey side, but let me tell you, it’s well worth it. You only need a teeny amount for it to work its magic, meaning the tub lasts for what feels like forever. I even have their mini travel-sized version in my makeup bag at all times.
RRP: £198
"Considering its ‘gird your loins’ price tag and potent properties, a more sensible woman would have eked this out, using it sparingly a few times a week. The problem, aside from the fact that I’m not a particularly sensible woman, is that this stuff is too nice to do that - it’d be like having one bite of a white chocolate Magnum and saving the rest. Impossible. Like all of Sisley’s cult Black Rose line, it’s highly luxurious, smells like the most heavenly French perfume, and has a rich and luscious texture. It also absolutely packs in antioxidants, hydrators and mild exfoliants for instant glow and plumpness, so the results are moreish too. So much so, I’ve slathered it on daily for about a month, and now it’s all gone, but do you know what? Je ne regrette rien."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £27
I bang on about it all the time, but my quickly greasy-prone hair has been a struggle of mine for as long as I can remember. While I wish my strands could last on one hair wash a week, that’s just simply not the case. I typically have to cleanse my tresses every other day in order to keep it looking salon-worthy. However, when I become a tad lax with my routine, I reach for Living Proof’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo to extend the time between my hair wash days. I’ve never quite found a dry shampoo that doesn’t leave a white cast, makes my scalp itchy or causes flaking, however this formula avoids all of the above. It truly transforms my oil-ridden locks to appear freshly washed in just a spritz, with results that stand the test of time throughout the day. If there’s one thing I’d recommend spending a tad more on, it would be a dry shampoo — and let it be this one.
RRP: £35
"I really love this rich version of Laneige's original Water Bank Moisturiser. While I usually save this more intensive formula for winter months, when my skin is seeking some extra hydration, I've been using it after my recent facial laser treatment, which needed simple and soothing aftercare. Thanks to this pot of joy, my skin has been left feeling nourished and looking glowy – honestly the best it's looked in a while."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £30
There's something special about investing in luxurious bodycare buys that will elevate your shower experience and this shower cream from NEOM does exactly that. This body cleanser is made from 100% natural essential oils, which creates a truly sensory experience as it fills my bathroom with a calm and comforting spa-like aroma. As for the formula itself, once lathered up, it does a stellar job at cleansing, whilst remaining incredibly gentle, moisturising and soothing on the skin. Plus, its 500ml bottle is bigger than most other shower creams and gels, meaning it lasts a fairly decent time before you have to restock.
Meet the woman&home beauty team
With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.
In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
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Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
- Aleesha BadkarBeauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, woman&home
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