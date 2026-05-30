We test beauty products for a living, these are the 9 buys that we ran out of in May

Without a doubt, one of the best parts of our jobs is the plethora of beauty products that we get to test each and every month.



Collectively, we’re lucky enough to try our hand at dozens of formulas month to month, including some of the best new beauty launches to hit the market, meaning we’re well-versed on how to spot a stellar buy. In fact, there are just a few buys that have impressed us so much that they’ve earned cult status within our regimes.



So without further ado, let us introduce the 9 products that we’ve used every last drop of during May and that we’re now rushing out to replenish our stock of – including the best face moisturisers and best dry shampoos.

The 9 beauty products our team emptied this May

As May draws to a close, it felt only fitting to share the equally unsexy yet aesthetically pleasing photos of the beauty products that we’ve loved until the very end this month — from the best facial sunscreen to the best eyelash growth serums.

Meet the woman&home beauty team

Tested By Tested By Fiona McKim Beauty Channel Editor With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.

Tested By Tested By Aleesha Badkar Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.

Tested By Tested By Sennen Prickett Digital Beauty Writer In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.