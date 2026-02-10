What is a Korean lash lift? An expert weighs in on the treatment, results and lasting power

Whether you're looking to bolster the appearance of naturally straight lashes, or want a low-maintenance lash treatment that allows you to roll out of bed ready to go, a Korean lash lift might be what you're looking for.

You might already know what a lash lift is, but there's a new eyelash treatment on the market that everyone's buzzing about – introducing the Korean lash lift. After the rise in popularity of K-beauty formulas in recent years, it's only natural that we also take note of Korea's popular beauty treatments.

With a lifted, natural-looking curl that rivals some of the best mascaras for straight lashes, it's no surprise that this K-beauty technique has been gaining traction on UK shores. So, if you've been wondering what a Korean lash lift is, how it differs from a normal lash lift, and what the results look like, then you've come to the right place.

Everything you need to know about Korean lash lifts, as per the experts

We've quizzed the experts on everything you need to know about this trending treatment. Not to mention, w&h's Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, shares her experience of trying a Korean lash lift.

For context, despite her lashes being fairly full and lengthy, Sennen's eyelashes are naturally very straight, so much so that they almost point downwards.

What is a Korean lash lift?

So what exactly is a Korean lash lift? As explained by Kintija Belska, International Lash Expert at Elleebana Europe (who are known for their eyelash lifting and brow styling products) and Beauty Rules: "A Korean Lash Lift is an Advanced Lash-Lifting Technique that delivers a more defined lift directly from the root, creating more consistent lifts, as well as the illusion of longer and fuller lashes. This next-generation technique takes traditional lash lifting to new heights, offering precision, drama and control like never before."

In terms of the exact step-by-step routine that you can expect to experience, Belska says: "The Elleebana Korean Lash Lift treatment starts with a Flat Lifting Shield, which stretches and elongates the lashes from the root using perm lotions for that signature 'Korean Lift' effect."

For the final finishing touches, she adds: "Once the foundation is set, technicians switch to their preferred rod or shield to sculpt the final shape. The entire service is performed using Elleebana’s Elleeplex Profusion System, ensuring lash integrity, nourishment and long-lasting curl."

How long does a Korean lash lift take?

As for how long you can expect to be in the salon chair for, Belska explains: "The process takes approximately 45-50 minutes. If you include a tint, the process takes approximately 60 minutes."

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

From start to finish, Sennen's treatment took about an hour to complete, as it also included a lash tint. She says: "Despite what I initially thought, and with my eyes shut for the majority of the appointment, the time went by really quickly and gave me an opportunity to take some time to truly relax by doing nothing – something that is rare nowadays."

How is a Korean Lash Lift different to a traditional lash lift?

So, how does a Korean lash lift differ from a traditional lash lift? This technique prioritises the health of your eyelashes, typically opting for gentler, 'glueless' solutions that minimise damage, Belska says: "Unlike a classic lash lift that uses glue or balm, the Elleebana Korean Lash Lift relies on viscosity control, a unique powder blended with lifting lotions to hold and shape lashes."

"This means more precision, creativity, and control for the artist and a more dramatic, root-to-tip lift for the client. It’s a more advanced, skill-based method. The result? Lashes that look more elevated than ever before," Belska explains.

How long does a Korean lash lift last?

Similar to a regular lash lift, Belska explains the lasting power of a Korean lash lift: "The results last up to 8 weeks." The longevity of Sennen's results lined up with this, she notes: "I am now 12 weeks post-Korean lash lift, but I noticed my eyelashes began to droop back around the eight-week mark."

From left to right, photos showing Sennen's eyelashes before, immediately after a Korean lash lift, one month after and two months after. (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

However, despite most of the effects having drooped, Sennen adds: "My natural lashes still boast a slight fluttery lift in some places, despite previously having been so straight that they almost pointed downwards."

Who should get a Korean lash lift?

"Anyone who is after dramatic, consistent, and stunning lash lifts will benefit from this treatment," says Belska. Additionally, those who have struggled to see results from other lash lift methods might see the benefits of this technique: "Clients with thick, coarse, or downward-growing lashes and clients who haven’t responded well to traditional lifts will see the most difference. With its higher lift and defined separation, this technique creates refined, camera-ready lashes that open up the eyes beautifully," adds Belska.

Can you still wear mascara with a Korean lash lift?

One of the most commonly asked questions regarding any lash lift treatments is whether you can still wear mascara. As Belska explains, contrary to popular belief, "You can wear mascara 24 hours after having the treatment."

Although you're able to apply mascara just 24 hours post Korean lash lift, Sennen didn't reach for her mascara for the first month: "Despite mascara being one of my non-negotiable beauty buys, I didn't even think about reaching for my tube of Glossier Lash Slick for the entire first month after getting a Korean lash lift."

"After a month, I chose to apply mascara on certain occasions, such as evenings out, just to boost the standout effect of my lashes. However, personally, I found that I didn't need to apply mascara on a day-to-day basis as the results were still visible enough," Sennen continues.

Do Korean lash lifts damage your eyelashes?

As with any beauty treatment, it's worth doing your research to find a trained professional who will carry out the treatment correctly, Belska says: "When performed correctly and with the right system, a Korean lash lift should not damage the natural lashes."

For example, Elleebana’s formulation "is engineered with advanced conditioning technology, including added vegan keratin, which helps support lash integrity throughout the lifting process. This means the lashes are not only lifted, but also protected and reinforced at the same time," says Belska.

Do you have to have a lash tint too?

For those debating whether to opt for a lash tint as part of the treatment, Belska advises: "It is optional, but we recommend having a lash tint with a Korean Lash Lift, as it makes the lashes stand out and look longer as even darkest lashes will still have ‘invisible’ lash tips."

Meet our expert panel

Advice from Advice from Kintija Belska International Lash Expert at Elleebana Europe and beautyrules.co.uk With over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, Kintija Belska is International Lash Expert at Elleebana Europe, a global leading company in lash and brow treatments.