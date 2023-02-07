The 11 best natural-looking mascara options for every budget

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Some days just call for a natural-looking mascara, whether it’s for those low-key working-from-home mornings, or when you’re meeting friends for a casual lunch. It's ideal for those relaxed days when you want to look ‘done’ but not too done.

Usually, the best mascaras promise huge, exaggerated results. MEGA lashes. XXXL Volume. MILES of length. Some days you don’t necessarily want or need that full-blown lash look, and that’s when it’s handy to have a natural-looking mascara or two at your disposal. Although, according to makeup artist James Butterfield (opens in new tab), you can use buys you already own to get the low-key look. 'Removing excess mascara from the wand prior to application will achieve a fresher look,' he says. 'If your natural lashes are fair, then you may prefer to use brown mascara rather than black’.

I have to admit, my preference has historically been the best volumizing mascaras - I like products that are low-effort, high-impact. However, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed using these natural-looking mascaras. They looked chicer, understated, and felt comfier to wear. Consider me converted.

I’ve narrowed down the very best buys for the purpose of this list. Whether you’re looking for a bit of extra definition, or are looking to try the best brown mascara, there’s an option here for every budget, preference, and style.

How we tested each natural-looking mascara

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

I individually tested all of these natural-looking mascara options, as well as a range of others that didn’t make the cut to narrow down the very best buys. I tested them all over the course of a few days to make sure the testing was rigorous, but fair and gave the best possible natural lash look.

I tried options from different brands, price points and styles, and came down to narrow down the 11 very best, that I believe went above and beyond in terms of :

Ease of application

Comfortability of wear

Brush size

Inclusion of any beneficial ingredients

Colors available

The best natural looking mascaras, picked by our beauty editor

(Image credit: Glossier)

1. Glossier Lash Slick Best overall natural-looking mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $18 / £16 Brush type: Silicone Colors available: Black, brown Extra features: Smudge-resistant Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) View at Glossier (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Long-wearing + Won't clump Reasons to avoid - None, it's great

This was one of the first buys that came to mind when I started thinking about natural-looking mascara, and it’s a popular choice amongst the rest of the team, as we’ve also ranked it as one of the best tubing mascaras.

Glossier is all about that undone-done look, so it makes sense that their one and only mascara also leans into that feel. A silicone cone-shaped wand (I think I’ve just invented a new tongue twister) pushed my lashes up and added a nice, subtle amount of volume that’s ideal for everyday wear. They’ve just launched it in a brown too, so which makes it doubly low-key.

(Image credit: Max Factor)

2. Max Factor Divine Lashes Mascara Best drugstore natural-looking mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $16.49 / £11.99 Brush type: Bristles Colors available: Black, and black-brown Extra features: Available in waterproof Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Widely available + The black-brown color is genius + Buildable volume Reasons to avoid - Potentially not as natural as others on this list

Max Factor has created some of the best mascaras in the business - true beauty classics that still stand the test of time. I picked Divine Lashes as their best pick for natural-looking lashes - the wide, spaced-out bristle brush means you can be as minimal (or maximal) as you like when applying.

The bigger brush means it's great for quick application, and the mix of bristle lengths means you can grab and coat every tiny lash, with very minimal effort, and not a clump in sight. This slotted nicely into my comfort zone of mascaras - low effort, high impact, but I was most impressed with how natural it could look when applied with a lighter hand.

(Image credit: IT Cosmetics)

3. IT Cosmetics Tightline 3-in-1 Mascara Best natural-looking mascara for definition Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $26 / £23 Brush type: Skinny bristle brush Colors available: Black Extra features: Includes Biotin, available in waterproof formula Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tiny brush means you can be precise about application + Nourishing formula + Could also work as a brow gel, in a bind Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a larger brush

I'm a huge fan of the brand's Superhero mascara, often hailed as one the best volumizing mascaras on the market - it'd certainly be on my list. This is their lesser-known offering, but it's not to be underestimated. It's named after the technique of tighlining, a way of using eyeliner very close to the lash line to help defining eyes, without having to do a full cat eye sweep.

I was so intrigued by this borderline-microscopic brush - it looks more like a brow gel. This, cleverly means you could actually use it as one if you're packing light, but when it comes to lashes, it just means you can get really precise with application. It works incredibly well to get that tightline look, giving a defined, but still subtle eye look. It's a little slow at building volume, purely because of the size of the brush - but for a more natural look, it's genuinely impressive.

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

4. Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara Best lifting natural-looking mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $30 / £29 Brush type: Curved and bristled Colors available: Black Extra features: Hypoallergenic, long-wearing, suitable for contact lens wearers Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) View at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for lifting short lashes + Feels premium + Easy to remove Reasons to avoid - Only available in black

Beckham only has one mascara in her much lusted-after range, and it’s pretty perfect. The first thing I noticed was the weight of the tube - it's quite heavy, almost like a paperweight, which adds to the luxe feel. So far, so VB.

The mascara itself has slim curved wand (about the size of a Q tip) - this means you can curve the lashes up while grabbing every lash for a wearable, fanned-out eye look. This was a genuine delight to use - and remove, as it's a tubing mascara, so can be washed away with warm water. Beckham loves a smoky eye, and this is the perfect accompaniment to a swish of kohl. Expensive, yes - but worth it if your budget is a bit roomier.

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

5. Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Best natural-looking mascara for sensitive eyes Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $20 / £19 Brush type: Bristles Colors available: Black Extra features: Water-resistant, includes castor oil to nourish Today's Best Deals View at Sephora (opens in new tab) View at Feelunique US (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact wearers + Grabs every lash, and easy to layer without clumping + Available as a mini, for travel Reasons to avoid - Only black available (at the moment)

If you have sensitive eyes, or if you regularly wear contact lenses, you'll vouch that mascaras can be a bit of a foe. The wrong formula can cause itchiness, irritation, and the dreaded weepy eyes, ruining all your other makeup in the process. This buy, from TikTok-Catnip brand Rare Beauty, is specially formulated to prevent that from happening.

I'll preface this by saying I'm a Rare Beauty mega-fan, so I had the inclination to like this before even twisting open the tube, but I was excited (and relieved) that the mascara itself was as good as I hoped it'd be. One swipe gave a nice natural look, which could be layered up if you were looking for more volume later in the day. My eyes err on the sensitive side, especially when I'm tired, so I tested this on a particularly sleep-deprived week and can vouch that my eyes remained content and weep-free. A gorgeous, brilliant buy - Selena, you've done it again.

(Image credit: e.l.f)

6. e.l.f Lash 'N Roll Curling Mascara Best bargain natural-looking mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $6 / £6 Brush type: Silicone Colors available: Pitch black, black, dark brown Extra features: Vegan, double-sided wand, smudge & flake resistant Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Incredible price + A color for everyone + Great for curling straight lashes + Innovative brush Reasons to avoid - It doesn't *need* to be a dupe

At first glance this looked like quite a cheeky dead-ringer for Benefit Roller Lash, but after using it a few times it actually gives a subtler effect - which isn't a bad thing, especially if you're after a natural-looking mascara. The world of beauty dupes is a tricky one - it's a great way of building a bit of healthy competition between brands, but equally in this case maybe it takes away from the fact that this is a pretty great standalone mascara - in fact, it's one of the best mascaras under $10/£10 I've tried for a while.

But anyway, less philosophizing, more mascara reviewing. I loved this - the wand has different textures on each side, so you can twist it to get the effect you want - one for volume, one for length, one for curling. The three shades available means you can personalise the exact look you want, and actually for this price maybe you could buy all three, for a bit of a mascara wardrobe. I found dark brown to be the perfect shade for everyday wear for my brunette lashes.

(Image credit: Estee Lauder)

7. Estee Lauder Sumptuous Rebel Length + Lift Mascara Best lengthening natural-looking mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $30 / £28 Brush type: Small soft bristles Colors available: Black Extra features: Sweat and humidity-resistant Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for building subtle volume + Precise brush + Long-wearing Reasons to avoid - Only one color available

I wouldn't say Estee Lauder is especially particularly known for its mascaras - bases are where their makeup range really thrives, but they do have some great hidden gems for every lash look. This petite option makes a great natural-looking mascara, working especially well to lengthen short lashes.

I tend to prefer a bristle brush and this slim shape made light work of lengthening my stumpy lashes, pushing them up coating each one with nice, non-clumpy volume with just one sweep. The size also means it's great for coating bottom lashes without the risk of smudging. I loved this nifty little number.

(Image credit: Chanel Beauté)

8. Chanel Noir Allure Mascara Best luxury natural-looking mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $42 / £37 Brush type: Silicone Colors available: Red-spiked black Extra features: B5 to protect and fortify lashes Today's Best Deals View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful packaging + Innovative, flattering color + Cleverly designed brush + Feels premium Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The thing that makes this one of my favorite natural-looking macaras may not be obvious at first glance. Is it the fact that it's by uber-luxe Chanel? No. Is it the (very satisfying) ‘click’ to open up the tube? Ok, maybe. But mainly, it's the unique shade of the formula - the black pigment has a touch of red, for a more vibrant tone, to flatter the eyes. It's something I've never seen before in a mascara, and I have to say it's noticeable when applied.

The brush is pretty clever too - slim but flexible, you can build up as little or as much volume as you want, making it a great multitasker. It's also blended with Vitamin B5, to nourish and strengthen lashes as you wear it. Yes, it's expensive - it's Chanel - but if you're in the mood to treat yourself, this would definitely be my suggestion.

(Image credit: Clinique)

9. Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof natural-looking Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $23 / £23 Brush type: Bristles Colors available: Black, black/brown Extra features: Smudge-proof, safe for sensitive eyes Today's Best Deals View at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long-wearing but not irritating + Great for weddings + Useful colors + Buildable volume Reasons to avoid - You'll need a dedicated eye make-up remover

Waterproof mascaras will always come in handy, whether you're looking for a product with longevity, or if you're just a big crier at weddings (mentioning no names...except my own). This is one of the best options out there, and it also makes a great natural-looking mascara.

My favorite thing about Clinique mascaras is that they never seem to irritate my eyes. It makes sense that the skincare-first brand’s offering is kind to the eyes, but it's just a handy little bonus, especially for a more long-wearing waterproof offering. The wand on this is versatile - slim but with a slight hourglass shape which helps open up the outer corner of my eyes. It was also easy to build up more volume and length when I wanted a bit more drama. A brilliant all-rounder.

(Image credit: Jones Road)

10. Jones Road The Mascara Best versatile natural-looking mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $26 / £24 Brush type: Curved bristled Colors available: Black Extra features: Conditions and nourishes lashes Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + You can use it for subtle or full volume + Curves lashes quickly + Kind to lashes Reasons to avoid - May be too black for some

Bobbi Brown (yes, that Bobbi Brown) and her new brand Jones Road is all about hardworking multitaskers, so clearly that the one and only mascara in the range was always going to be quite versatile.

The chunky bristled brush is bigger than many others on this list, but don’t be put off. I used the curved side to curl up my lashes and do one or two sweeps for perfect, my-lashes-but-better flutter. When you want to amp up the volume, just apply a couple more coats.

The color may be an issue for some - it's quite dark and pigmented, so if you're fair, this may not look very natural on you. If you have naturally dark lashes though, this will give great definition while still looking subtle.

(Image credit: Physicians Formula)

11. Physicians Formula Diamond Mascara in Clear Diamond Best clear mascara Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $9.39 / £11.99 Brush type: Straight bristle Colors available: Clear, Black Extra features: Vitamin E Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at iHerb (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can also be used as a brow gel, and lash primer + Incredibly natural-looking + Kind to lashes Reasons to avoid - Clear mascaras aren't for everyone

If we're talking about natural-looking mascaras, a clear formula really makes the most sense, depending on how natural you want your lashes to look. If you want a subtle effect, giving a bit of a lift or definition without the color, a clear mascara may be the way to go.

This is a great buy - it's obviously very subtle but I was impressed by how much lift it achieved, and how it held my lashes in place all day while still looking soft and natural. It's designed to work as a multitasker, which means you could also use it as a brow gel and lash primer, but as a standalone mascara it's surprisingly effective. It also has a very slight shimmer, which felt off-putting to begin with, but it actually gave a nice sheen-y finish. It's not one I'll be reaching for on the daily, but definitely one for those lazy Sunday strolls.