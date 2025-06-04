Sienna Miller's go-to foundation delivers remarkable results in 'seconds'
The actress loves the natural, 'no-foundation foundation' look of the cult product
Aleesha Badkar
Is there anyone better to turn to for natural, spring-ready makeup inspiration than Sienna Miller? Her love of polished yet pared back makeup looks has made her an icon when it comes to elevated, everyday makeup. And the 'magic' foundation she uses to get a your-skin-but-better look is a beauty bargain.
Now that the warmer weather is finally coming back around, inevitably, so has the no makeup makeup trend. A staple in spring and summer for a fresh, clean and elevated look, the minimal makeup style relies on sheer products like the best clear mascaras and chic tinted lip balms, like Victoria Beckham's Posh Balms, to give a polished appearance that's effortlessly chic.
While there's plenty of inspiration to help you master a minimal face out there, Sienna Miller is hard to beat, so when she started raving about Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation to create a gorgeous complexion, we were all ears.
"I'm all about the no makeup makeup look - especially for the summer months or even just casual days when I don't have much planned," says woman&home's Beauty eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar. "For those days when I want just a subtle glowy finish, a skin tint is the only way to go. While I've not tried Sienna's go-to Charlotte Tilbury number, the sheer finish and hydrating formula sounds exactly like the type of product that would make for a perfect no makeup makeup look."
Sienna Miller's 'magic' sheer foundation
In a video posted to Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram page, Sienna raved about the iconic brand's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation and even went as far to say that she's 'obsessed' with it.
"I'm obsessed with it, along with the rest of the world," she said. "It's basically like no-foundation foundation. It's almost got a concealer in it which is crazy because it's so sheer, but it just blurs everything.
"It's like the skin that you have after you've got back from holiday, or when you've stepped out of a spa and feel your best. It's so easy and it literally takes 10 seconds - magic," she added.
The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation, £35 / $46 | Charlotte Tilbury
Available in 20 shades, Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation is packed with skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E and promises to create a stunning glow while also giving a 'sheer' and natural coverage.
The perfect product to use when creating a minimal makeup look, The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation boasts a sheer coverage that allows your skin to peak through. This is what gives it such a natural look, while it still perfects your complexion and adds a stunning dewy glow.
If you prefer a little more coverage than the best lightweight foundations normally offer, this foundation is a great choice as, while applying one layer will give you that sheer, natural look, the formula is incredibly easy to work with and can be built up to offer more coverage for a glam and full-coverage look.
The Charlotte Tilbury website explains that the foundation is created with 'Light Mapping' technology that helps to bring light to the face and give a 'super natural soft-focus, blurred glow' to the skin as a result. Explaining how it works, they say it's a little like having a 'ring light' angled onto your face at all times, highlighting your face's high points and creating a stunning shadow under the cheekbones for a sculpted effect.
Even better than being a great, all-rounder foundation that works for no makeup makeup looks as well as more glamorous ones, the Unreal Skin Foundation is also full of skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E that work to hydrate and plump skin while also helping to immediately blur imperfections on the skin and bring a stunning glow to your complexion.
The foundation is available in 20 shades with the brand's colour-matching technology making buying online a breeze! Plus, if you're in the UK and order the wrong shade, you can exchange it for free and get the right one sent to your door.
Sienna Miller isn't the only person whose fallen in love with this iconic Charlotte Tilbury foundation, shoppers are also raving about the product's beautiful and natural-looking finish.
"The texture is magnificent, it is super easy to apply and spread," one reviewer wrote. "The coverage is very good, skin looks very beautiful and has a wonderful glow. It lasts for hours without showing flaws in the skin."
Another shared, "What I was really impressed with though was how hydrating it was as I have dry skin and this left my skin feeling so deeply moisturised. Its very easy to apply and smudge-proof!"
A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)
A photo posted by on
Shop Sienna Miller's Favourite Charlotte Tilbury Products
Charlotte Tilbury's cult-loved moisturiser isn't called Magic Cream for no reason. The moisturiser retexturises, smooths, firms, plumps and primes the skin in one simple step, helping to boost and protect your skin barrier while keeping skin looking glowing and healthy. Those who use the cream say their skin looked more hydrated and radiant, as well as firmer and smoother, after using it for just one month!
This Charlotte Tilbury cream bronzer has everything you need in a beauty product. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and provitamin D3, it not only gives you a stunning sun-kissed glow but also works to make your skin healthier and give it an improved look every time you wear it! Plus, it lasts for up to 16 hours and is sweat proof and humidity-proof.
Giving you a dewy, healthy holiday blush and glow in seconds, this weightless and easy to use cream lip and blush colour is the perfect product for the summer months. With a buildable, sheer coverage, the formula glides onto the skin effortlessly and blends out easily and seamlessly. But not only does it bring a stunning wash of colour to the cheeks, the addition of raspberry leaf stem cell extract to the formula helps to moisturise and revitalise the look of skin while beeswax helps to soften any dry or hard patches on the cheeks and lips.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Aleesha BadkarBeauty eComm Editor, woman&home
