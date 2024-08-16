Victoria Beckham just launched the ultimate lip balm to elevate your handbag stash
Combining a nourishing treatment with juicy gloss and flattering tint, Victoria Beckham's Posh Balms are the best kind of multi-tasker
Offering the perfect answer to the lipstick or lip balm debate, Victoria Beckham's Posh Balms are fun, wearable and a true all-in-one lip saviour...
Whether it's giving the best long-lasting perfumes a run for their money with her nostalgic blends or formulating one of the best eyeliners on the market, Victoria Beckham's brand is the gift that just keeps on giving. Indeed, now that the fashion and beauty mogul has us smelling radiant with perfectly defined eyes, she's coming for our lip health next - with the release of four, ultra-glossy treatment balms.
Aptly named Posh Balm, this product is a treatment, gloss and tint rolled into one, working to both elevate and nourish your lips in one quick swipe - and naturally, we need to talk about it.
Why Victoria Beckham's Posh Balm is the multi-tasker we all need in our handbags
On an average day, the bottom of our handbags can be littered with up to three different lip products, all fulfilling a different but equally staple role. Our go-to best long-lasting lipstick is usually a non-mover, as is our favourite clear balm, and there's probably a gloss of some description that we threw in there and now can't seem to part with. And while this isn't necessarily an issue, we are always on the lookout for a lip buy that might save us some much-needed handbag real estate.
Victoria Beckham's Posh Balms look set to be just that product, as they offer luxurious gleam, hydration and in three of their cases, a flattering and oh-so-wearable tint.
Multi-tasker
RRP: £30 | These Posh Balms deliver deep hydration and are available in four glossy variations - three of which use light pH-adaptive technology to give a personalised tint. The formula itself boasts a nourishing blend of rosehip, coconut and avocado oils - to treat and impart a reflective, healthy shine to your lips.
Announcing the product on Instagram, Victoria Beckham described them as being 'fun' and 'nothing like' any other formula out there. She remarked on how the formula feels very fresh and wearable and how you can wear it on its own - for a natural look - and freely re-apply it throughout the day (thanks to its sleek travel-friendly packaging).
A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty)
A photo posted by on
In the video, Beckham shared that she was wearing the shade Fluer, a sheer rosy-pink, and said: "I love how I can feel it working, I can feel it treating. So If you're a lip balm girl, like me, you are just going to love Posh Balm."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As mentioned, you can wear the balms on their own or, especially in the case of the clear shade, swipe them over your go-to lipsticks and tints for a glassy and ultra-hydrating shine.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Fearne Cotton’s shimmering yellow dress and leopard print sandals is a joyful combination for late summer holidays
Fearne Cotton's yellow dress and patterned sandals are such a summery style pairing and we're going to give this combination a go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The one colour you’ll never regret painting your kitchen, according to designers
You'll have no regrets about choosing this timeless and versatile paint colour
By Millie Hurst Published