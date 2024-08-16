Victoria Beckham just launched the ultimate lip balm to elevate your handbag stash

Offering the perfect answer to the lipstick or lip balm debate, Victoria Beckham's Posh Balms are fun, wearable and a true all-in-one lip saviour...

Whether it's giving the best long-lasting perfumes a run for their money with her nostalgic blends or formulating one of the best eyeliners on the market, Victoria Beckham's brand is the gift that just keeps on giving. Indeed, now that the fashion and beauty mogul has us smelling radiant with perfectly defined eyes, she's coming for our lip health next - with the release of four, ultra-glossy treatment balms.

Aptly named Posh Balm, this product is a treatment, gloss and tint rolled into one, working to both elevate and nourish your lips in one quick swipe - and naturally, we need to talk about it.

Why Victoria Beckham's Posh Balm is the multi-tasker we all need in our handbags

On an average day, the bottom of our handbags can be littered with up to three different lip products, all fulfilling a different but equally staple role. Our go-to best long-lasting lipstick is usually a non-mover, as is our favourite clear balm, and there's probably a gloss of some description that we threw in there and now can't seem to part with. And while this isn't necessarily an issue, we are always on the lookout for a lip buy that might save us some much-needed handbag real estate.

Victoria Beckham's Posh Balms look set to be just that product, as they offer luxurious gleam, hydration and in three of their cases, a flattering and oh-so-wearable tint.

Multi-tasker Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lip Balm View at Selfridges RRP: £30 | These Posh Balms deliver deep hydration and are available in four glossy variations - three of which use light pH-adaptive technology to give a personalised tint. The formula itself boasts a nourishing blend of rosehip, coconut and avocado oils - to treat and impart a reflective, healthy shine to your lips.

Announcing the product on Instagram, Victoria Beckham described them as being 'fun' and 'nothing like' any other formula out there. She remarked on how the formula feels very fresh and wearable and how you can wear it on its own - for a natural look - and freely re-apply it throughout the day (thanks to its sleek travel-friendly packaging).

A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty) A photo posted by on

In the video, Beckham shared that she was wearing the shade Fluer, a sheer rosy-pink, and said: "I love how I can feel it working, I can feel it treating. So If you're a lip balm girl, like me, you are just going to love Posh Balm."

As mentioned, you can wear the balms on their own or, especially in the case of the clear shade, swipe them over your go-to lipsticks and tints for a glassy and ultra-hydrating shine.