Salma Hayek's unexpected trick for concealing greys uses a product you already own

Salma Hayek has revealed the unconventional product she uses to cover grey hairs and keep flyaways out of her face.

We love an unconventional hair hack, especially when it's celebrity-approved. And no matter which of 2025's hair trends or low-maintenance hairstyles you're currently trying out, Salma Hayek's trick for covering greys is one that's worth a try for brunettes.

Revealing that she doesn't "dye her hair," Salma shared that she tends to get a few "white" and grey hairs around her face now that she's 58. But rather than dying over them, she uses an unexpected product to conceal them.

Salma Hayek's grey hair hack

Speaking to Vogue, Salma said, "If you choose not to dye your hair and you have the white like I do, sometimes they choose to be rebels and go like this," she said, brushing her flyaways around to emphasise her point.

"Sometimes you don't want the white [so] I use mascara," she added. Her mascara of the best benefit mascaras - the Benefit Roller Lash.

Of course, this hack is only going to work for those with dark hair. Though if you have lighter hair, then trying out a tinted eyebrow gel is a great alternative.

benefit Roller Lash Lifting and Curling Mascara £27 at Look Fantastic

Salma explained that this trick not only covers greys, but also keeps flyaways and unruly strands "out of your face," as she applies the mascara by brushing from the root and pulling the wand away from her face and down through the rest of her hair.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She doesn't go too over the top with her touching up, though, as she still wants to look natural and embrace the aging process.

“I don’t want to look overproduced. Everybody is too overproduced, and they look gorgeous, but that’s not the look I want for myself," she continued.

Salma Hayek Pinault’s Daily Beauty Tricks | Beauty Secrets | Vogue - YouTube Watch On

The mascara trick is just one beauty hack that Salma learnt from her grandmother, who she says passed down a lot of tips to her when it comes to beauty and skincare.

“I’m very lucky because I had this grandmother who was obsessed with beauty and knew all kinds of tricks,” she explained. And it's helped her as she's gotten older to change and adapt her beauty routine to fit her more mature skin.

“You have to change your makeup and beauty routine as you get older," she said. "Maybe what worked before isn’t working now. So it’s good to be adventurous, creative, and try to have fun while you’re doing it.”