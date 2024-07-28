7 low-maintenance hairstyles to wear on holiday this summer - for a quick put-together look
From beachy waves to braided ponytails, these chic yet effortlessly easy hairstyles are the key to elevating your holiday outfit...
Have you got an upcoming trip booked in the diary? If your locks struggle with unwanted humidity frizz, you may be in need of some inspiration for low maintenance practical yet chic ways to style your hair on holiday...
We're officially in the midst of summer which means many of us are jetting off on our holidays to sunnier destinations. If you've followed the 2024 hair trends, you may have styles such as single strand hair trend and side swept hair on your radar. But, between battling the warmer weather and higher humidity, styling your hair may not be at the forefront of your holiday priorities.
Now, what if someone told you that you could get the best of both worlds with hairstyles that require low maintenance, won't take too much time out of your sightseeing schedule, yet still look stylish? If you're in the market for some summer-ready holiday hairstyles, that are not only easy to achieve but also look put-together, be prepared to take notes as we've rounded up 7 of the must-try looks...
The 7 low-maintenance hairstyles we're wearing on repeat for our summer holiday
If like ours, your hair may encounter frizziness, dryness, or your scalp may get greasy quickly whilst holidaying overseas, so a rotation of hairstyles that require low effort but maximum impact will be sure to come in clutch.
From braided ponytails to curly half-up half-down looks, not only do these effortless styles do the job at keeping your strands out of your face from humid and sweaty weather, but they are also set to elevate your outfit - no matter if you're heading out sightseeing, off for a beach day or stepping out for dinner.
Whether you're sporting short or long locks, we've found seven fool-proof candidates that will do just the trick...
Summer hair styling staples
RRP: £26
Protect your locks from unwanted frizz and humidity in warmer climates with this lightweight heat-protectant spray. Whether your strands are fine and straight or thick and curly, this mist creates a shield to ensure your hairstyle stays smoothly locked in place all day, fighting off frizziness and heat damage.
RRP: £9.99
A hair tie is undoubtedly a holiday essential, so why not opt for a silk style that will be kinder on your locks. Not only do these scrunchies look incredibly chic, they also help reduce damage and snagging, such as split ends. They also arrive in a handy resealable pouch that's perfect for travelling.
RRP: £32
When out and about in the sun, it's important to protect your hair from harmful UV damage and this lightweight veil does just the job. Creating an invisible screen to protect hair from sun exposure for up to 16 hours, this mist is packed full of hero ingredients that work to minimise colour fading, damage and dryness.
As with any hairstyle, we'd recommend investing in your haircare arsenal, from one of the best shampoos and conditioners for your specific hair type to stocking up on the best hair styling products, in order to achieve the best possible results.
1. Braided high ponytail
If, like me, you tend to scrape your hair back and out of the way when on holiday, take notes from Kerry Washington's stylish braided high ponytail, which adds a fun twist on a normal up-do.
2. Soft beachy waves
Beach waves is the ultimate holiday hairstyle, but unless you're blessed with naturally post-beach day waves, use one of the travel-friendly best cordless straighteners and rotate for a half turn to create Jennifer Aniston's soft curls. Finish the look with a styling cream, such as COLOR WOW's One-Minute Transformation, to hydrate and define your waves for a smooth finish.
3. Claw clip updo
This popular 90's hair accessory has made a reappearance in recent years, and we must say, it creates the most effortless updo. Sienna Miller perfectly showcases the style, completed with softly curled face-framing strands.
4. Sleek high bun
Ideal for those who just want their hair out of their face, Viola Davis' sleek high bun is the go-to hairstyle if you're on the hunt for a fuss-free yet chic look. For slick back styles, a backcomb brush - such as the brushworks HD Back Comb Brush - will be your best friend for achieving a smooth and neat finish.
5. Side ponytail
We haven't been able to stop thinking about Sarah Jessica Parker's side ponytail since we first saw it. Elevated with textured, worn in curls, Parker's hairstyle is the epitome of effortlessly cool.
6. Half-up half-down
Finding a middle ground between having your hair down and an updo, Diane Kruger's elegant half-up half-down hairstyle oozes sophistication. Add two strands at the front to flatteringly frame the face.
7. Sleek low ponytail and bow
Ideal for dinner out in the evening, we love how Andie MacDowell's silver locks are gathered into a neat low ponytail at the nape of her neck, and finished off with a simple black bow.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
