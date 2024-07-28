7 low-maintenance hairstyles to wear on holiday this summer - for a quick put-together look

Have you got an upcoming trip booked in the diary? If your locks struggle with unwanted humidity frizz, you may be in need of some inspiration for low maintenance practical yet chic ways to style your hair on holiday...

We're officially in the midst of summer which means many of us are jetting off on our holidays to sunnier destinations. If you've followed the 2024 hair trends, you may have styles such as single strand hair trend and side swept hair on your radar. But, between battling the warmer weather and higher humidity, styling your hair may not be at the forefront of your holiday priorities.

Now, what if someone told you that you could get the best of both worlds with hairstyles that require low maintenance, won't take too much time out of your sightseeing schedule, yet still look stylish? If you're in the market for some summer-ready holiday hairstyles, that are not only easy to achieve but also look put-together, be prepared to take notes as we've rounded up 7 of the must-try looks...

The 7 low-maintenance hairstyles we're wearing on repeat for our summer holiday

If like ours, your hair may encounter frizziness, dryness, or your scalp may get greasy quickly whilst holidaying overseas, so a rotation of hairstyles that require low effort but maximum impact will be sure to come in clutch.

From braided ponytails to curly half-up half-down looks, not only do these effortless styles do the job at keeping your strands out of your face from humid and sweaty weather, but they are also set to elevate your outfit - no matter if you're heading out sightseeing, off for a beach day or stepping out for dinner.

Whether you're sporting short or long locks, we've found seven fool-proof candidates that will do just the trick...

Summer hair styling staples

As with any hairstyle, we'd recommend investing in your haircare arsenal, from one of the best shampoos and conditioners for your specific hair type to stocking up on the best hair styling products, in order to achieve the best possible results.

1. Braided high ponytail

If, like me, you tend to scrape your hair back and out of the way when on holiday, take notes from Kerry Washington's stylish braided high ponytail, which adds a fun twist on a normal up-do.

2. Soft beachy waves

Beach waves is the ultimate holiday hairstyle, but unless you're blessed with naturally post-beach day waves, use one of the travel-friendly best cordless straighteners and rotate for a half turn to create Jennifer Aniston's soft curls. Finish the look with a styling cream, such as COLOR WOW's One-Minute Transformation, to hydrate and define your waves for a smooth finish.

3. Claw clip updo

This popular 90's hair accessory has made a reappearance in recent years, and we must say, it creates the most effortless updo. Sienna Miller perfectly showcases the style, completed with softly curled face-framing strands.

4. Sleek high bun

Ideal for those who just want their hair out of their face, Viola Davis' sleek high bun is the go-to hairstyle if you're on the hunt for a fuss-free yet chic look. For slick back styles, a backcomb brush - such as the brushworks HD Back Comb Brush - will be your best friend for achieving a smooth and neat finish.

5. Side ponytail

We haven't been able to stop thinking about Sarah Jessica Parker's side ponytail since we first saw it. Elevated with textured, worn in curls, Parker's hairstyle is the epitome of effortlessly cool.

6. Half-up half-down

Finding a middle ground between having your hair down and an updo, Diane Kruger's elegant half-up half-down hairstyle oozes sophistication. Add two strands at the front to flatteringly frame the face.

7. Sleek low ponytail and bow

Ideal for dinner out in the evening, we love how Andie MacDowell's silver locks are gathered into a neat low ponytail at the nape of her neck, and finished off with a simple black bow.