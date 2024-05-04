13 award-winning shampoos and conditioners for every hair type, picked by our panel of experts

Beautiful hair begins in the shower, and these award-winning shampoos and conditioners are guaranteed to set you up for a great hair day.

Washing your hair regularly with a quality shampoo and conditioner will keep your scalp in prime, flake-free condition and promote healthy hair growth. A good shampoo gets rid of dirt, grease and product on the surface. A great one does all this as well as offering caring benefits for your roots and scalp.

And then there's conditioner, which is essential to reinstating lost moisture from shampooing and smoothing the cuticle to tame frizz, improve manageability and enhance shine.For best results, pick your cleanser and conditioner based on your hair texture - curly types crave moisture, while fine hair can be oilier so may need a clarifying formula. Then there's coloured hair, which requires gentle formulas that are going to enhance vibrancy.

If this sounds like an overwhelming amount of choice, let us put your mind, and your hair, at rest. Our expert judging panel has spent weeks assessing everything from lather to scent to bring you these award-winning shampoos and conditioners, worthy of a spot in your shower.

13 award-winning shampoos and conditioners for every hair type

