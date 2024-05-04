13 award-winning shampoos and conditioners for every hair type, picked by our panel of experts
Great hair starts from your wash day. These award-winning shampoos and conditioners will leave locks clean, shiny, moisturised and ready for styling.
Beautiful hair begins in the shower, and these award-winning shampoos and conditioners are guaranteed to set you up for a great hair day.
Washing your hair regularly with a quality shampoo and conditioner will keep your scalp in prime, flake-free condition and promote healthy hair growth. A good shampoo gets rid of dirt, grease and product on the surface. A great one does all this as well as offering caring benefits for your roots and scalp.
And then there's conditioner, which is essential to reinstating lost moisture from shampooing and smoothing the cuticle to tame frizz, improve manageability and enhance shine.For best results, pick your cleanser and conditioner based on your hair texture - curly types crave moisture, while fine hair can be oilier so may need a clarifying formula. Then there's coloured hair, which requires gentle formulas that are going to enhance vibrancy.
If this sounds like an overwhelming amount of choice, let us put your mind, and your hair, at rest. Our expert judging panel has spent weeks assessing everything from lather to scent to bring you these award-winning shampoos and conditioners, worthy of a spot in your shower.
13 award-winning shampoos and conditioners for every hair type
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best innovation
RRP: £19
If sustainability ranks highly on your beauty wish list, this natural shampoo powder will guarantee a guilt-free shower. It delivers three times as many washes as a traditional water-based shampoo, which saves on plastic, not to mention slashing your beauty spend.
It's powered by Guarana seed, which actually contains more caffeine than coffee. It's the caffeine that's crucial here, stimulating circulation and boosting blood flow to the follicles to encourage healthy hair growth and gradually build volume.
"It lathered well and smelt really nice," says Annie Milroy, Beauty Writer. "My hair was clean and fresh. I was really impressed!" Hairstylist, Jo Clayton was also wowed. "I would absolutely recommend this product. It is really concentrated so a little goes a long way. It would be amazing for air travel as it is not a liquid and I love that it is non toxic and 100% natural. My hair felt really clean but not stripped after use."
Best for damage repair
RRP: £30
Colour chemicals, heat styling and even the sun's rays can all affect the structure of the hair and weaken the bonds that hold strands together. The result? Hair that is dry, brittle and unmanageable.
Using peptide technology, this magic leave-in mask works on a molecular level to repair hair damage for up to 97% more strength against brushing. Hair is transformed from rough to smooth, brittle to strong, dull to shiny. It helps defend hair against further damage with heat protection of up to 230 degrees.
"This mask left hair soft and shiny from the first use," raves Cos Sakkas, Global creative director, TONI&GUY. It acts on a molecular level to repair and strengthen dry, damaged hair.
Best leave-in conditioner
RRP: £4.49
When you think Palmer's, you can almost smell the iconic cocoa butter aroma wafting in. This leave-in conditioner doesn't disappoint on the fragrance front either, with a holiday-in-a-bottle coconut scent that you'll want to spray every wash. And all for the price of your morning coffee and croissant order.
It will come as no surprise then that the star of the formula is coconut oil, rich in fatty acids that penetrate deep into the hair shaft to seal in hydration and boost elasticity in dry, damaged tresses. The conditioning formula really helped to ease out tough knots and made hair silkier, smoother and a lot more manageable.
According to Jennie Roberts , Founder of Jennie Roberts Hair Academy, "Palmer's is a trustworthy and reliable budget brand that I would recommend. This has a lovely smell and creamy texture."
Best frizz fighter
RRP: £22
Some shampoos can strip hair of its natural oils, which are vital in maintaining a smooth, frizz-free finish in curly hair. This one, designed for all curl types and textures, helps maintain moisture through the lengths and ends to encourage silky, shiny tendrils and ringlets.
A cocktail of nourishing ingredients - coconut butter, sunflower seed, blackcurrant and Argan oil - shower curls with moisture to fight frizz whilst gently cleansing the scalp and removing product build-up.
"The formula is clarifying but not drying," according to Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar. "It left my hair smoother and more detangled than most other shampoos I have used." Jennie Roberts agreed. "Fabulous ingredients, lovely texture and a great smell, too."
Best shampoo for colour care LUXE
RRP: £26.50
Hard water is a nightmare for leaving limescale on your shower, but did you know that it can damage your hair too? Copper found in water builds up, penetrating the hair fibre and inflicting breakage and colour shift.
To combat these dull, dry, rough side effects, this detoxing formula contains a molecule that penetrates the hair fibre to neutralise copper to reduce breakage and improve colour tone, smoothness and shine in over-processed hair.
"This smells like you're in the salon," raves Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor. "It removes build-up from hard water, leaving coloured hair looking clearer and more vibrant. My hair's a reddy tone at the minute, which usually fades quickly, but since using this shampoo it seems to be warding off fade and brassiness."
Best shampoo for blondes
RRP: £4
Whether you're a natural blonde, highlighted or bleached all over, this shampoo really boosts hydration. Often blonde hair can turn dull over time and this formula helps keep it looking bright and fresh.
The excellent price point offers high quality haircare that won't break the bank. The packaging is recycled and recyclable and our judges liked the fact that the formula is endorsed by Cruelty Free International.
"Powered by Chamomile Extract, it dialled up the shine in my own hair," admits Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White, "something that's sometimes lacking in fair, colour-treated hair."
Best for Afro hair
RRP: £5.99
If your hair feels particularly dry and damaged, this deeply moisturising treatment is like a tall drink of water for thirsty strands. It's suitable for all hair types, but particularly magical on curly and afro hair, which typically lack moisture.
Apply it like a conditioner for a regular burst of hydration with each wash or leave on for longer, worn with a cap to maximise penetration for intensive reconstructing. It's infused with 100% Organic Argan Oil from Morocco that sheathes hair in shine, leaving it softer, stronger and more manageable.
As Jennie Roberts says, "It smells good, with a nice texture and made the hair strands super soft and easy to comb through." Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha agrees. "It smells absolutely amazing, with a super nourishing formula that left lengths and dry ends really soft and shiny."
Best daily shampoo
RRP: £3
If you wash your hair daily, or need something to keep in your gym bag, you don't always want to spend a lot of money on expensive haircare. This Herbal Essences shampoo is a great essential to have in your regime and you can't beat it for value. Not only is it an amazing bargain but the results are great too. Revitalised, clean hair, that smells good.
It effectively removes a build up of oil, dirt and product without leaving your scalp feeling dry and the rose fragrance, blended from real rose petals, is perfect for lifting your mood in your morning shower.
"This lovely, fresh-smelling shampoo lathers beautifully and left my hair feeling cleansed and light," says Sarah Cooper-White. "Even though my hair is coloured it didn't leave it feeling dry, which is another plus for this bargain buy."
Best for smoothing
RRP: £9.95
Constantly battling fuzz and flyaways? When hair lacks moisture and the bonds that give hair its strength are broken, it goes in search of water from the air around it, et voila, smooth strands turn fuzzy. Mend those damaged bonds and you'll fix frizz - that's the MO of this shampoo, which delivers softer, smoother-feeling hair.
Bond-repairing actives, including a plant-based keratin alternative, penetrate damaged strands at a molecular level to heal and repair from within to prevent frizz from forming. It also benefits from metal detox technology (remember those hair-dulling metals found in hard water?) to really amp up vibrancy and softness.
Beauty Editor, Stephanie describes this as, "A top-quality shampoo for a high-street price. After I straightened my hair, I was shocked at how soft and silky it was - with zero serum or finishing products. This really works!"
Best shampoo for colour care SAVVY SHOPPER
RRP: £8.49
When you colour your hair, whether DIY or in the salon, you want to make sure those tones last as long as possible without fading. As well as that, coloured hair can be more delicate so having a shampoo on hand that really looks after your hair and helps keep your colour bright and fresh is important.
Our judges loved the results of the OGX Colour Retention Shampoo and the great price point too. It protects your colour with Bond Plex technology, which works to keep each strand of hair strong and healthy. Tests found that it extended colour by up to 4 weeks. The UVA/UVB protection also means that colour is protected from fading in the sun too.
"I would definitely recommend this high street shampoo to my clients," says Katie Hale, freelance hairstylist and colour expert. "The hair felt nice and soft afterwards."
Best shampoo for curls
RRP: £27
If you have curly or coiled hair it can often be hard to find a shampoo that cleanses your hair without leaving it frizzy and unmanageable. That's why our judged absolutely loved this caring formula. Whether you want to wash your hair everyday or weekly, it's gentle lather will cleanse dirt and oil, without leaving your scalp and hair dry and squeaky.
Blended with nourishing oils, to look after your curls, its also suitable if you colour your hair, keeping those tones bright and fresh for longer. The scent is also fabulous; fresh, fruity and delicious, it will leave your hair smelling great.
"This is one of my favourite brands," admits Jennie Roberts. "Made with great ingredients, hair felt super smooth and nourished."
Best conditioner for curls
RRP: £23
Curly hair requires a special kind of conditioner to keep it manageable and free from knots. Curlsmith products have all been thoughtfully formulated for curly hair types and this conditioner is no exception. Our curly-haired judges really felt that this was a product especially made for their hair. Depending on your hair’s needs and what type of curls you have you can either use this conditioner as a leave-in treatment to detangle and smooth, or as a rinse out conditioner.
The formula uses ingredients that are rich in nourishing omegas 3, 6 and 9, which help to seal each strand of hair with a protective coating to keep curls and coils tamed and frizz-free. Whether you apply in the shower after shampooing, or scrunch into the lengths of your hair when it's towel dried, you can wave goodbye to frizz and tangles.
"I love this!" raves Jennie Roberts. "Knots just slip away making detangling very easy, and my hair was left hydrated and shiny. This is a brand that truly knows curls and coils."
Best hydrating shampoo
RRP: £26
If you have dry hair, some shampoos can make your locks even more dehydrated and frizzy, so much so that you need vats of conditioner afterwards to make your hair manageable. But this isn't the case with this rich formula, which moisturises while cleansing. Specially designed for thick, dry and coarse hair types, the silicone-free formula has been formulated to be deeply hydrating, yet lightweight so it won’t weigh down your hair.
Unusually for a moisturising shampoo it lathers up beautifully so your hair feels properly cleansed without being stripped, thanks to the blend of shea butter, sage and tamanu essential oils. It's a must-have for holidays if you’re swimming lots and want to wash your hair more often, without drying it out too much.
Our judges all found their hair was smoother, softer and much more manageable after use and they loved the fresh, yet subtle fragrance, too. As salon owner and hairdresser Samantha Cusick says, "This product left my hair feeling hydrated even before conditioner."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with almost 15 years' experience in the industry. She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online.
In 2010 she launched her own beauty blog, which was shortlisted for Best Beauty Blog in the 2011 and 2012 Johnson & Johnson Beauty Journalism Awards. She has interviewed many high profile industry experts and celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Twiggy and Christina Hendricks.
-
-
The essential nailcare step you should never skip if you want a healthy shiny finish, according to pros
We've quizzed the nail pros about why you should use cuticle, for a healthy and polished manicure look...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Container gardening mistakes: 7 errors to avoid for a flourishing display
The pros share insights on common container gardening mistakes, and how to steer clear of them
By Holly Crossley Published
-
7 award-winning hair treatments, picked by our panel of expert judges
Whatever your hair issue, these effective treatments and masks will come to the rescue
By Annie Milroy Published
-
8 award-winning at-home colour products, picked by our expert judges
You can skip the salon with confidence thanks to our selection of the very best colour solutions.
By Rhiannon Derbyshire Published
-
9 award-winning hair tools for every style, picked by our expert judges
Dry and style like a pro by picking the very best tools. These hardworking buys, selected by our panel of expert judges, are a worthy investment.
By Rhiannon Derbyshire Published
-
Meet our expert judging panel for the woman&home Hair Awards
Meet the industry experts who helped us narrow down the winners for the woman&home Hair Awards 2024. Together, we tested hundreds of products.
By Annie Milroy Published
-
Announcing our 2024 woman&home hair awards winners!
Our beauty team and panel of industry experts have tested hundreds of haircare heroes to narrow down the hardest-working products for every hair type and budget
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
How to use the Shark FlexStyle to revive flat, lack-lustre hair
It's the work of moments thanks to this trusty hair product and tool combo...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Our beauty editor tried the new GHD Chronos styler - and the results were unexpected
Does the new GHD Chronos styler go above and beyond its predecessors? Our beauty editor finds out...
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
This frizz-busting spray is like a Keratin treatment bottled - here's why I can't recommend it enough
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a must-try for anyone who's had enough of frizz-induced bad hair days
By Jess Beech Published