Announcing our 2025 woman&home Hair Awards winners!

Ideally, every day would be a good hair day. There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of knowing that your wash day has worked out perfectly, whether that’s achieving a particularly bouncy blow dry, a pristine sleek bun or perfectly springy curls.

The ultimate way to guarantee a good hair day is by using the best products, but with so many options out there, it can feel overwhelming trying to find the right option for your hair’s needs. Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you - we’ve washed, dried, tonged and spritzed our hair to narrow down the best buys for every hair type. Our beauty team, alongside a panel of knowledgeable industry experts, have put hundreds of products through their paces to pick 61 award-worthy winners.

Whether you’re looking for the best shampoo and conditioner or the quietest hair dryer, you can shop this list with confidence that every single product has the expert seal of approval.

The 2025 woman&home Hair Award winners

Haircare

Best colour care shampoo L’Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo Check Amazon RRP: £8 There’s nothing worse than spending hours in the salon chair or bent at your bathside dyeing your hair only to have it vanish in three washes. This shampoo is specially formulated to prevent fading and keep your colour looking fresh for as long as possible. “The inclusion of antioxidants helps shield the hair from all the things that make it brassy,” explains beauty channel editor Fiona McKim. “It also smells much more expensive than it is and lathers up a treat.” Best shampoo for Afro/curly hair Creme of Nature Argan Oil Moisture & Shine Shampoo View at Superdrug $4.04 at Amazon $8.99 at Walmart RRP: £5.99 Anyone with curly hair will know that it usually errs on the drier side, because the natural oils don’t travel down the bends and kinks very easily. This rich shampoo cleans hair while adding an extra layer of moisture, leaving it looking defined and bouncy. Our in-house curly hair expert, senior beauty editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, is a fan. “My hair felt moisturised before conditioner, and my curls looked springy and soft when they dried," she says. "This is a brilliant curly shampoo at an impressive price.” Best damage repair shampoo MONPURE Ceramide Complex Bond Repair Shampoo View at MONPURE RRP: £42 This formula wowed the judges with its ingredient list and the results. It’s blended with ceramides and amino acids to help repair hair from the inside, providing instantly smoother, shinier locks. “Bond repair claims can sometimes feel like a gimmick, but this actually delivers on making hair feel healthier, shinier, and stronger,” enthuses salon owner and hairstylist Samantha Cusick. “After a couple of weeks, I’ve noticed less breakage, fewer split ends, and just an overall improvement in smoothness and shine.” Best damage repair conditioner MONPURE Ceramide Complex Bond Repair Conditioner View at MONPURE RRP: £42 Picking the right conditioner for damaged hair is crucial to help strengthen the fragile bonds and add a layer of moisture, which helps it be more resilient and less prone to breakage. This formula helps mend damaged chemically-treated strands, leaving them feeling stronger, softer and more manageable. Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor is now a dedicated user of this conditioner. “I’ve recently had my hair stripped and bleached, which usually causes dryness and frizz,” she explains. “But this time the lengths and ends have remained soft, which I’m sure is down to using this conditioner consistently.” Best curl-enhancing conditioner Garnier Method For Curls Mask Check Amazon RRP: £9.99 Count on Garnier for affordable, easy-to-use formulas that are made and packaged sustainably. This mask, designed specifically for curly hair, promises to hydrate hair for a whole week, without weighing it down. “This is an incredible curl mask,” Rhiannon Derbyshire says. “It’s super hydrating - my hair drank it up and it provided impressive ’slip’ immediately. It smells lovely, is affordable and simply does its job very well. I also always love how massive the Garnier mask tubs are - it's extra appreciated on my thirsty curls, which go through conditioner rapidly." Best hydrating shampoo Neäl & Wølf Hydrate Moisture Shampoo View at Neal&Wolf RRP: £18.95 Does your hair feel crispy or thirsty, crying out for conditioner post-shampoo? If so, you might enjoy this formula, which hydrates while it cleans, leaving locks looking softer and silkier, and feeling more manageable. “I was worried about this shampoo not effectively cleaning the hair and instead weighing it down,” notes digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett. “However, this wasn’t an issue. I noticed a difference in my hair after washing. It was smooth, detangled and with a healthy shine. My hair both looked and felt softer, giving it a glossy, salon-worthy look.” Best daily shampoo Hair by Sam McKnight Light Cleanse Hair and Scalp Shampoo Check Amazon RRP: £28 This shampoo earned hero status for its ability to leave hair feeling incredibly clean and fresh after every use. The judges also loved the light lather and the seriously luxe scent. “I was really impressed at how shiny my hair was after I used this,” says beauty director Sarah Cooper-White. “It has a gentle lather which makes the double shampoo habit that I am trying to stick to feel less drying for the scalp. It’s a great everyday wash and one that I am going to continue to use.”

Styling

Treatments

Best strengthening treatment Kérastase Decalcifying Repairing Pre-Shampoo Treatment Check Amazon RRP: £57.30 Whatever kind of damage you've subjected your hair to, from over-bleaching or colouring to heat styling, this pre-shampoo treatment will heal and fix broken bonds to leave strands stronger and healthier. Apply to damp hair, leave for five minutes and shampoo as normal. “This is a great product that removes damage from the first use,” says Paul Edmonds. “You’ll really see the difference if you live in a hard water area, as it can make the hair look damaged and dull.” Best bond repairer Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 24/7 Night & Day Serum $45 at Amazon $45 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £31.80 A brilliant overnight hair serum that transforms overprocessed, stressed-out strands into healthy, shiny ones while you snooze. The more you use it, the less your hair will snap and snag. “I’m always a bit sceptical about products that ’heal’ the hair, as really a haircut is the only way to get rid of dead ends,” explains beauty director Sarah Cooper-White. “But, I used this on my daughter’s frazzled ends and was so impressed at how smooth and shiny it left them.” Best glossing treatment JVN Hair Rapid Repair Bond Gloss $36 at Amazon $36 at Sephora RRP: £31 If your hair has lost its shine or you struggle to tease out tangles after washing, this glossing treatment is a must-try. 60 seconds is all it takes to smooth the hair cuticle and restore keratin bonds for impressively silky results. Beauty director Sarah Cooper-White gave it top marks. “I wasn’t convinced this would do much for my dry lengths and ends, but wow. My hair was easy to detangle when wet, and after blow-drying, I couldn’t believe the shine and softness.” Best hair oil REHAB. Dose 1.0 Hair Oil Check Amazon RRP: £26 We loved these daily use, biodegradable capsules that coat your strands in a nurturing blend of Moroccan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera oil and vitamins A, C, E and B5. They’re especially great for summer travel if you're short on space in your toiletry bag. “Each capsule contains the perfect amount of oil to leave hair silky and smooth with a nice shine,” says hairstylist Chlöe Swift. “I liked that it’s a lightweight oil and didn’t leave my hair feeling too heavy.” Best leave-in cream L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Strengthening Leave in Mask $22 at Amazon RRP: £30 Give damaged hair a new lease of life with this leave-in cream that counts on peptides and amino acids to leave your strands looking swishy and shiny. It has all the power and benefits of a hair mask, but sits on your hair for longer for even better results. Hairstylist Katie Hale was impressed. “This is a great all-rounder no matter what your hair type,” she says. It’s hydrating, strengthening and heat protection in one product with results noticeable within a few uses.” Best leave-in treatment Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Bonding Leave-In Treatment View at Superdrug $16.66 at Walmart $34.55 at Walmart RRP: £9.99 Harnessing the nourishing power of coconut oil with bond-building technology, this mist makes an immediate difference to dry, damaged hair. It really heals, restoring broken hair bonds from over-styling, colouring or chemical processing. “This is a really great product at a brilliant price point,” explains Jennie Roberts. “It has so many benefits - heat protection as well as bond building, and it easily detangles and makes hair feel nourished and hydrated. I was also impressed by the ingredient list.” Best pre-wash treatment Cantu Beauty + Guava Scalp Exfoliating Pre-Cleanse Treatment Check Amazon RRP: £9 If you have curly or coily hair and use lots of styling products, this is ideal to remove any buildup from the scalp before you shampoo. Hair stays cleaner for longer, and subsequent products seem to sink in better, too. Rhiannon Derbyshire was wowed by this treatment. “The nozzle means it’s really easy to reach the scalp for the treatment to get to work,” she explains. “It’s not too scratchy or irritating, and it doesn’t leave my hair feeling thirsty like a lot of scalp scrubs have in the past.” Best hair mask - savvy shopper Monday Deep Moisture Hair Mask Check Amazon RRP: £4.99 We love a bargain, and this tub is a total treat for less than a fiver. It’s enriched with keratin (the protein our hair is made of) as well as argan oil to restore elasticity and moisture to thirsty strands. Use weekly to keep your hair soft and manageable. Hair stylist and hair care expert Chlöe Swift was impressed. “This is a good budget-friendly hair mask to leave the hair feeling hydrated, nourished and smooth,” she says. “It would work well for medium, dry hair types in need of some TLC.” Best hair mask - luxe buy Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask Check Amazon RRP: £30.25 This mask is incredibly effective, transforming hair from dry and frizzy to sleek and glossy in just 30 seconds. Whether you’re in a hurry or you have all the time in the world, this mask works real hair magic. “I absolutely loved this,” gushes Rhiannon Derbyshire. “It gets to work incredibly quickly - I could tell immediately that my hair would be softer and smoother, and when it dried, I couldn’t believe how shiny my curls were. I’m definitely going to keep using this.”

Hair health

Colour

Best for roots Jerome Russell Bblonde SMUDGE Root Blending Kit Check Amazon RRP: £8.99 This kit blends roots into blonde for a fraction of the price of a colour appointment, and it’s quick and easy to use. Edward James was particularly impressed by the process. “The applicator bottle and comb were easy to use, and the directions on application were also clear and simple,” he says. “The formula worked well and was easily distributed. The end result was great and softened the hard demarcation line between regrowth and old highlights.” Best for all-over colour Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense Permanent Oil Colouration Check Amazon RRP: £8 This buy has turned at-home hair colour luxe. This permanent dye is enriched with oils to nourish strands while covering greys for a super-shiny finish that lasts. The mess-free process is also ammonia-free. Creative colour expert Nicola Clarke loved using this formula. “This is super easy to use and doesn’t make a mess,” she says. “It left my hair shiny and covered greys incredibly well for an at-home kit.” Best blonde shampoo Fudge Professional Everyday Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Shampoo Check Amazon RRP: £14.99 A hardworking, lilac-toned shampoo that gradually erases yellow tones to keep blonde hair bright and salon-fresh. It also helps to strengthen hair, which is helpful whether your blonde is from a bottle or not. “I really enjoyed using this,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I liked that the purple pigment isn’t too intense - the shampoo is a gentle lilac and doesn’t cover the entire shower or my hands in purple dye.” Best blonde conditioner Fudge Professional Everyday Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner $20.39 at Walmart Check Amazon RRP: £14.99 This conditioner helps strengthen hair with every use to keep blondes healthy. The tone also helps support the shampoo to keep any brassiness at bay, for a brighter-looking blonde. “I wouldn’t normally use a purple conditioner - I’d usually only use a shampoo to tone, but this formula has converted me,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “It left my hair the most silky soft out of all the products I tested, and the colour looked vibrant.” Best root cover-up Color Wow Root Cover Up $34.50 at Amazon $34.99 at Target $44 at Newegg RRP: £29.50 A worthy industry classic. This clever mineral powder disguises greys until your next shampoo, which is ideal if you’re stretching out your salon appointments. It’s housed in a handy palette with an included brush and mirror, which makes touch-ups on the go seamless. “This is a brilliant product,” enthuses Salon owner Jordanna Cobella. “It provides great coverage, and the finish does not alter the hair texture - it’s not greasy or sticky. It’s easy to apply, and the shade range is impressive.” Best grey enhancer L’Oréal Paris Cool Silver Enhancing Silver Treatment Check Amazon RRP: £12 This nourishing treatment restores health and vibrancy to naturally grey hair in 10 minutes flat. It’s the ideal treatment whether you’re just starting your transition to grey, or whether you’ve been happily silver for years. “This has a nice, rich texture and works well to tone down brassiness,” says Nicola Clarke. “I was particularly impressed that it managed to do so without staining my hands, unlike a lot of others I’ve tried over the years!” Best toning treatment PROVOKE Touch of Silver Go: Icy Platinum Effect Shampoo Check Amazon RRP: £5.99 This toner packs a serious punch, making a noticeable transformation in minutes. The vivid purple tone of this shampoo takes your blonde or silver colour up to two shades lighter in just one wash. Katie Hale saw an immediate difference to hair shades. “‘This neutralises yellow tones well to rid grey or blonde hair of unwanted brassiness,” she says.

Special recognition

Best kids' haircare brand Vosene Kids View at Vosene RRP: From £2.15 This brand offers an affordable and natural way to keep little ones’ hair clean and lice-free. It smells fresh, leaves hair looking shiny, and is safe to use for the whole family. “This is affordable haircare that does exactly what it says on the tin,” says beauty editor and mum of two Stephanie Maylor. “My kids love it. The spray especially did a brilliant job of detangling my daughter’s knotty hair. There have been a few outbreaks of head lice at our school this year, but since using this range, we’ve escaped them altogether!” Best natural brand Tropic View at Tropic RRP: from £16 Tropic creates gentle yet effective haircare with the planet’s best interests at heart. The brand has a vast range of products that suit all hair types and textures, all vegan-friendly and created sustainably. “In terms of sustainability, Tropic really knock other brands out of the park,” says beauty editor Jess Beech, “From running their HQ with entirely renewable energy to ensuring all packaging is recyclable, refillable or returnable. Plus, the formulas are brilliant - I used the full routine and I was really impressed. My hair was super soft, shiny and felt so healthy.” Best sulphate-free shampoo Hairstory New Wash Original $56 at Amazon RRP: £46 A two-in-one shampoo and conditioner that leaves hair looking clean, soft and shiny. The lack of sulphates means it’s suitable for curly and afro hair, and we love that it stops your shower from being cluttered with plastic bottles. The fact that it’s a 2-in-1 means you use less water, making it extra eco-friendly. Hair and makeup artist Jo Clayton loved this formula. “It has a rich texture that’s ideal for drier or coarse hair types,” she says. “This product is wonderfully nourishing. Less packaging and water consumption is such a bonus too.” Best sustainable product REHAB. Shampoo Sheets Check Amazon RRP: £24 Judges were wowed by this sustainable innovation. They’re waste-free shampoo sheets, and even the sachet they’re packaged in dissolves in the drain. “I’d really recommend these shampoo sheets, especially for travel,” says Jo Clayton. “They are so lightweight and are a fun and novel way of shampooing the hair. I have a sensitive scalp and had no irritation from this product, along with squeaky clean, bouncy hair afterwards.”