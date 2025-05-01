Announcing our 2025 woman&home Hair Awards winners!
Looking for the best products to create a good hair day? We’ve tested hundreds of buys to find the best of the best
Ideally, every day would be a good hair day. There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of knowing that your wash day has worked out perfectly, whether that’s achieving a particularly bouncy blow dry, a pristine sleek bun or perfectly springy curls.
The ultimate way to guarantee a good hair day is by using the best products, but with so many options out there, it can feel overwhelming trying to find the right option for your hair’s needs. Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you - we’ve washed, dried, tonged and spritzed our hair to narrow down the best buys for every hair type. Our beauty team, alongside a panel of knowledgeable industry experts, have put hundreds of products through their paces to pick 61 award-worthy winners.
Whether you’re looking for the best shampoo and conditioner or the quietest hair dryer, you can shop this list with confidence that every single product has the expert seal of approval.
The 2025 woman&home Hair Award winners
Haircare
Best colour care shampoo
RRP: £8
There’s nothing worse than spending hours in the salon chair or bent at your bathside dyeing your hair only to have it vanish in three washes. This shampoo is specially formulated to prevent fading and keep your colour looking fresh for as long as possible.
“The inclusion of antioxidants helps shield the hair from all the things that make it brassy,” explains beauty channel editor Fiona McKim. “It also smells much more expensive than it is and lathers up a treat.”
Best shampoo for Afro/curly hair
RRP: £5.99
Anyone with curly hair will know that it usually errs on the drier side, because the natural oils don’t travel down the bends and kinks very easily. This rich shampoo cleans hair while adding an extra layer of moisture, leaving it looking defined and bouncy.
Our in-house curly hair expert, senior beauty editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, is a fan. “My hair felt moisturised before conditioner, and my curls looked springy and soft when they dried," she says. "This is a brilliant curly shampoo at an impressive price.”
Best damage repair shampoo
RRP: £42
This formula wowed the judges with its ingredient list and the results. It’s blended with ceramides and amino acids to help repair hair from the inside, providing instantly smoother, shinier locks.
“Bond repair claims can sometimes feel like a gimmick, but this actually delivers on making hair feel healthier, shinier, and stronger,” enthuses salon owner and hairstylist Samantha Cusick. “After a couple of weeks, I’ve noticed less breakage, fewer split ends, and just an overall improvement in smoothness and shine.”
Best damage repair conditioner
RRP: £42
Picking the right conditioner for damaged hair is crucial to help strengthen the fragile bonds and add a layer of moisture, which helps it be more resilient and less prone to breakage. This formula helps mend damaged chemically-treated strands, leaving them feeling stronger, softer and more manageable.
Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor is now a dedicated user of this conditioner. “I’ve recently had my hair stripped and bleached, which usually causes dryness and frizz,” she explains. “But this time the lengths and ends have remained soft, which I’m sure is down to using this conditioner consistently.”
Best curl-enhancing conditioner
RRP: £9.99
Count on Garnier for affordable, easy-to-use formulas that are made and packaged sustainably. This mask, designed specifically for curly hair, promises to hydrate hair for a whole week, without weighing it down.
“This is an incredible curl mask,” Rhiannon Derbyshire says. “It’s super hydrating - my hair drank it up and it provided impressive ’slip’ immediately. It smells lovely, is affordable and simply does its job very well. I also always love how massive the Garnier mask tubs are - it's extra appreciated on my thirsty curls, which go through conditioner rapidly."
Best hydrating shampoo
RRP: £18.95
Does your hair feel crispy or thirsty, crying out for conditioner post-shampoo? If so, you might enjoy this formula, which hydrates while it cleans, leaving locks looking softer and silkier, and feeling more manageable.
“I was worried about this shampoo not effectively cleaning the hair and instead weighing it down,” notes digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett. “However, this wasn’t an issue. I noticed a difference in my hair after washing. It was smooth, detangled and with a healthy shine. My hair both looked and felt softer, giving it a glossy, salon-worthy look.”
Best daily shampoo
RRP: £28
This shampoo earned hero status for its ability to leave hair feeling incredibly clean and fresh after every use. The judges also loved the light lather and the seriously luxe scent.
“I was really impressed at how shiny my hair was after I used this,” says beauty director Sarah Cooper-White. “It has a gentle lather which makes the double shampoo habit that I am trying to stick to feel less drying for the scalp. It’s a great everyday wash and one that I am going to continue to use.”
Styling
Best curl-enhancing serum
RRP: £27
Streamline your curly hair styling routine with this one-step solution. This one product does the job of a cream, gel, and serum, helping to moisturise, define and smooth waves, curls and coils.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is a long-time fan. “This is one of my holy grail curl products,” she says. “It provides amazing moisturisation, perfect definition and hold, all without crispiness or heaviness. It feels like a cream/gel hybrid, with all the best elements of both.”
Best dry shampoo innovation
RRP: £48
A dry shampoo unlike any other we’ve tried, thanks to the initially wet application and non-aerosol spray. When hair re-dries, it looks and feels totally refreshed - rather than simply absorbing the grease.
“I was very sceptical about a ’wet’ dry shampoo,” explains beauty editor Stephanie Maylor. “But this manages to swerve that horrible chalky feeling that traditional dry shampoos have, and instead actually more like it’s cleaning your hair. I thought the wetness would undo my straightening at the root, but it didn’t at all.”
Best dry shampoo
RRP: £27
This is a regular award winner and often touted as the best dry shampoo, and for good reason. It’s unbeatable at delivering fresh-looking hair with a bit of extra zhuzh. Every member of our beauty team - all with different hair types and preferences, has a secret hoarded stash of these silver cans.
Session stylist Sam Burnett was impressed by this formula. “Amazing! This product leaves almost no residue, and the hair feels like it's just been washed," he says. "This would be an essential for anyone looking to stretch out the time between washes.”
Best shine booster
RRP: £55
If you’re looking for mirror-like shine, look no further than this nifty little number. It makes an instant difference to hair, leaving it looking sleeker and softer while working as an impressive frizz-fixer.
“I’m wowed,” says Stephanie Maylor. “This has a beautiful scent and an easy spray applicator. After blow-drying, my hair was noticeably smoother, especially at the root where frizz tends to gather. When I wore my hair straight, it stayed straighter for longer without kinking or frizzing up.”
Best texturiser
RRP: £19.50
If you’re looking to add a bit of zhuzh to a flat ‘do, look no further. This formula instantly adds impressive body and movement to lank, flat hair, while also working well as a refresher a few days after wash day.
“This is very effective,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “It wasn’t too thick or powdery and left my roots feeling cleaner while also providing my ends with a lovely beachy effect. I also really liked the smell - it’s so fresh.”
Best multitasker
RRP: £22
A one-and-done buy for styling, this speeds up drying time while improving shine, protecting from heat styling and preventing frizz.
“I really liked the design of the packaging,” explains hair health coach Edward James. “The aroma is lovely - very refreshing and uplifting, so it’s perfect for refreshing your hair before going out. It added a lot of shine to the hair, but without making it heavy or greasy, even on fine hair. It did seem to speed up drying time also, but it was the shine that I loved the most.”
Best heat protection
RRP: £5
Keep your hair protected from drying, straightening and styling by using this heat protect spray with bonus benefits. The addition of argan and marula oil also moisturises and improves shine, for a salon-style finish without breaking the bank.
Brand founder Lucie Madleod loved this affordable formula. “This heat protection spray is easy to use and has a pleasant fragrance, and it doesn’t weigh hair down.”
Best curl definer
RRP: £34
This lightweight gel provides an impressively long-lasting hold for even the unruliest of curl types. If you have frizz-prone, undefined hair, this formula will transform the shape of your curls, and help bring the bounce back.
Afro hair educator Jennie Roberts particularly enjoyed this formula. “This has a great texture - not too heavy, not too light, and a little goes a long way,” she says. “It keeps curls together and defined all day - plus, I love the scent.”
Best volumiser
RRP: £38
For hair that’s lacking in oomph, try this mousse, which boosts body at the roots and ends without any stickiness. It's lightweight, easy to apply and makes a noticeable difference instantly.
“I really liked this product,” Sarah Cooper-White told us. “I liked the bottle and that it was a mousse, but not in the classic pressurised container. This feels a bit more eco-friendly. It was great for giving my hair hold and shine when I styled it. I’m definitely going to keep using it.
Best for smoothing
RRP: £29.20
This is a real smooth operator. Even the most frizz-prone hair is left looking totally sleek and smooth with just one pump of this hardworking serum. You only need a tiny amount per application, so this bottle will last for months of use.
“This serum is really great,” according to session stylist Ben Cooke. “A little goes a long way, and the shine it gives is incredible. It’s fantastic for smoothing out flyaways, and also works brilliantly for air drying on natural hair textures.”
Best hairspray
RRP: £1.65
There’s not much you can buy for under £2 these days, but this bargain formula wowed judges for its impressive staying power and hold.
“For an affordable option, it really holds its own - literally,” says salon owner Samantha Cusick. “The strong hold keeps styles in place all day, whether it’s sleek and smooth or full of volume. It’s especially great for those moments when you need your hair to stay put, even in humidity or windy weather.”
Best for flyaways
RRP: £15
A genius solution for taming frizz on the go. The mascara wand is nifty and easy to apply, with a lightweight formula that doesn’t leave strands looking crispy. Keep it in your handbag to instantly smooth away baby hairs and flyaways.
Sennen Prickett is a convert. “As someone who frequently wears my hair in a sleek ponytail or bun, this quickly became an essential,” she says. “It does a stellar job at slicking back frizz, flyaways and breakage hairs at the crown of the head, while also laying the baby hairs flat and locking them in place.”
Best hair perfume
RRP: £34
Hair mists are gaining popularity for their ability to refresh hair a few days after washing. This is a fantastic one - it lightly scents your hair with a tropical fragrance that lingers all day. In fact, it smells just like a holiday, bottled.
Beauty Editor Jess Beech has been using this buy for years. “I love the smell of freshly washed hair, but it always fades away by day two. This spray lets me hold onto that just-shampooed feeling, with a scent that’s halfway between a fancy shampoo and a tropical island."
Treatments
Best strengthening treatment
RRP: £57.30
Whatever kind of damage you've subjected your hair to, from over-bleaching or colouring to heat styling, this pre-shampoo treatment will heal and fix broken bonds to leave strands stronger and healthier. Apply to damp hair, leave for five minutes and shampoo as normal.
“This is a great product that removes damage from the first use,” says Paul Edmonds. “You’ll really see the difference if you live in a hard water area, as it can make the hair look damaged and dull.”
Best bond repairer
RRP: £31.80
A brilliant overnight hair serum that transforms overprocessed, stressed-out strands into healthy, shiny ones while you snooze. The more you use it, the less your hair will snap and snag.
“I’m always a bit sceptical about products that ’heal’ the hair, as really a haircut is the only way to get rid of dead ends,” explains beauty director Sarah Cooper-White. “But, I used this on my daughter’s frazzled ends and was so impressed at how smooth and shiny it left them.”
Best glossing treatment
RRP: £31
If your hair has lost its shine or you struggle to tease out tangles after washing, this glossing treatment is a must-try. 60 seconds is all it takes to smooth the hair cuticle and restore keratin bonds for impressively silky results.
Beauty director Sarah Cooper-White gave it top marks. “I wasn’t convinced this would do much for my dry lengths and ends, but wow. My hair was easy to detangle when wet, and after blow-drying, I couldn’t believe the shine and softness.”
Best hair oil
RRP: £26
We loved these daily use, biodegradable capsules that coat your strands in a nurturing blend of Moroccan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera oil and vitamins A, C, E and B5. They’re especially great for summer travel if you're short on space in your toiletry bag.
“Each capsule contains the perfect amount of oil to leave hair silky and smooth with a nice shine,” says hairstylist Chlöe Swift. “I liked that it’s a lightweight oil and didn’t leave my hair feeling too heavy.”
Best leave-in cream
RRP: £30
Give damaged hair a new lease of life with this leave-in cream that counts on peptides and amino acids to leave your strands looking swishy and shiny. It has all the power and benefits of a hair mask, but sits on your hair for longer for even better results.
Hairstylist Katie Hale was impressed. “This is a great all-rounder no matter what your hair type,” she says. It’s hydrating, strengthening and heat protection in one product with results noticeable within a few uses.”
Best leave-in treatment
RRP: £9.99
Harnessing the nourishing power of coconut oil with bond-building technology, this mist makes an immediate difference to dry, damaged hair. It really heals, restoring broken hair bonds from over-styling, colouring or chemical processing.
“This is a really great product at a brilliant price point,” explains Jennie Roberts. “It has so many benefits - heat protection as well as bond building, and it easily detangles and makes hair feel nourished and hydrated. I was also impressed by the ingredient list.”
Best pre-wash treatment
RRP: £9
If you have curly or coily hair and use lots of styling products, this is ideal to remove any buildup from the scalp before you shampoo. Hair stays cleaner for longer, and subsequent products seem to sink in better, too.
Rhiannon Derbyshire was wowed by this treatment. “The nozzle means it’s really easy to reach the scalp for the treatment to get to work,” she explains. “It’s not too scratchy or irritating, and it doesn’t leave my hair feeling thirsty like a lot of scalp scrubs have in the past.”
Best hair mask - savvy shopper
RRP: £4.99
We love a bargain, and this tub is a total treat for less than a fiver. It’s enriched with keratin (the protein our hair is made of) as well as argan oil to restore elasticity and moisture to thirsty strands. Use weekly to keep your hair soft and manageable.
Hair stylist and hair care expert Chlöe Swift was impressed. “This is a good budget-friendly hair mask to leave the hair feeling hydrated, nourished and smooth,” she says. “It would work well for medium, dry hair types in need of some TLC.”
Best hair mask - luxe buy
RRP: £30.25
This mask is incredibly effective, transforming hair from dry and frizzy to sleek and glossy in just 30 seconds. Whether you’re in a hurry or you have all the time in the world, this mask works real hair magic.
“I absolutely loved this,” gushes Rhiannon Derbyshire. “It gets to work incredibly quickly - I could tell immediately that my hair would be softer and smoother, and when it dried, I couldn’t believe how shiny my curls were. I’m definitely going to keep using this.”
Hair health
Best supplement for hair loss
RRP: £56.99 for a 30-day supply
These stand out in a crowded market, with robust clinical trials and impressive results. These supplements are made up of proteins, vitamins and minerals to counteract hair thinning caused by hormonal changes.
Hair stylist Jade Summer has seen firsthand the difference they can make. “Viviscal is a trusted and effective solution,” she says. “At my salon, many of my clients have been using it for years, and I’ve personally seen great results. Consistency is key - visible benefits typically appear after 3-6 months of regular use.”
Best shampoo for hair loss
RRP: £27
Those struggling with hair loss will benefit from this incredibly effective shampoo, which is clinically proven to grow stronger hair from the root while removing greasy product build-up.
According to Jade Summers, “This is a great choice for those experiencing thinning hair or excessive shedding." She continues, "It stimulates hair growth and prolongs the growing phase (anagen phase) of the hair cycle, creating an optimum environment for healthy hair.”
Best supplement for hair health
RRP: £35.99 for a 14-day supply
With the world of collagen supplements booming, it’s hard to pick the right formula, but we can say with confidence that this is one of the best we’ve tried. It has high levels of collagen, formulated to be absorbed quickly and effectively in easy-to-take liquid sachets.
“I love the idea of these,” says Jennie Roberts. “They’re very easy to take - either on their own or mixed with water, and they taste good too. I love knowing they’re doing me good - I’m going to continue to take them.”
Best treatment for hair loss
RRP: £34.99 per month
From the people who brought you Skin+Me, this tailored treatment is the equivalent for your hair. It’s a bespoke treatment for your hair and scalp’s specific concerns, created by expert dermatologists.
Jade Summers was impressed by the service. “Having a designated dermatologist and prescriber that I can contact any time with any queries has been great,” she says. “As a Trainee trichologist, I have confidence that the prescribed formula is beneficial for my hair loss. I am already seeing less shedding.”
Best intensive scalp treatment
RRP: £54
Formulated with Ayurvedic ingredients, this premium oil is designed to be used as part of a scalp massage routine. The herbal aroma is so invigorating, making it a treat for the mind as well as your hair.
“It’s one of those products that makes you feel like you’re indulging in a little self-care ritual every time you use it,” according to Samantha Cusick. “The oil itself is lightweight and easy to work into the scalp without feeling overly greasy. After a few weeks of use, my hair felt softer, shinier, and more nourished, and I noticed a real improvement in scalp health.”
Best thickening shampoo
RRP: £37
This shampoo ensures tip-top scalp health and silky soft lengths. It’s ideal for fine or thin hair, adding a bit of extra oomph before you go in with any other styling products.
Beauty writer Annie Milroy loved this formula. “This felt very luxurious and I could smell it before I even opened the box, so it's a real treat to use,” she says. “It had a good lather, and a little went a long way. It left my hair silky smooth and with a healthy volume boost. I will continue to use this!”
Best thickening conditioner
RRP: £37
This nourishing formula uses moisturising ingredients for thicker, fuller-feeling hair from root to tip.
“I was really impressed with this one,” enthuses Edward James. "I was dubious initially because the instructions said to start on the scalp, and normally this is a no-no if you want to get maximum body into your hair, but the overall result was great. It made the hair feel a lot fuller and did not weigh the hair down at all, even at the scalp.”
Best daily scalp care
RRP: £44
Use this daily serum to create stronger hair roots that are less prone to shedding. It helps boost collagen production on the scalp, which means hair follicles are more resilient and less likely to drop, snap or break.
“This is really easy to apply with no faff and soaks into hair nicely,” says beauty eCommerce editor Aleesha Badkar. “It doesn’t leave residue or make hair greasy, unlike some other scalp serums. My hair felt healthier and appeared much shinier.”
Colour
Best for roots
RRP: £8.99
This kit blends roots into blonde for a fraction of the price of a colour appointment, and it’s quick and easy to use.
Edward James was particularly impressed by the process. “The applicator bottle and comb were easy to use, and the directions on application were also clear and simple,” he says. “The formula worked well and was easily distributed. The end result was great and softened the hard demarcation line between regrowth and old highlights.”
Best for all-over colour
RRP: £8
This buy has turned at-home hair colour luxe. This permanent dye is enriched with oils to nourish strands while covering greys for a super-shiny finish that lasts. The mess-free process is also ammonia-free.
Creative colour expert Nicola Clarke loved using this formula. “This is super easy to use and doesn’t make a mess,” she says. “It left my hair shiny and covered greys incredibly well for an at-home kit.”
Best blonde shampoo
RRP: £14.99
A hardworking, lilac-toned shampoo that gradually erases yellow tones to keep blonde hair bright and salon-fresh. It also helps to strengthen hair, which is helpful whether your blonde is from a bottle or not.
“I really enjoyed using this,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I liked that the purple pigment isn’t too intense - the shampoo is a gentle lilac and doesn’t cover the entire shower or my hands in purple dye.”
Best blonde conditioner
RRP: £14.99
This conditioner helps strengthen hair with every use to keep blondes healthy. The tone also helps support the shampoo to keep any brassiness at bay, for a brighter-looking blonde.
“I wouldn’t normally use a purple conditioner - I’d usually only use a shampoo to tone, but this formula has converted me,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “It left my hair the most silky soft out of all the products I tested, and the colour looked vibrant.”
Best root cover-up
RRP: £29.50
A worthy industry classic. This clever mineral powder disguises greys until your next shampoo, which is ideal if you’re stretching out your salon appointments. It’s housed in a handy palette with an included brush and mirror, which makes touch-ups on the go seamless.
“This is a brilliant product,” enthuses Salon owner Jordanna Cobella. “It provides great coverage, and the finish does not alter the hair texture - it’s not greasy or sticky. It’s easy to apply, and the shade range is impressive.”
Best grey enhancer
RRP: £12
This nourishing treatment restores health and vibrancy to naturally grey hair in 10 minutes flat. It’s the ideal treatment whether you’re just starting your transition to grey, or whether you’ve been happily silver for years.
“This has a nice, rich texture and works well to tone down brassiness,” says Nicola Clarke. “I was particularly impressed that it managed to do so without staining my hands, unlike a lot of others I’ve tried over the years!”
Best toning treatment
RRP: £5.99
This toner packs a serious punch, making a noticeable transformation in minutes. The vivid purple tone of this shampoo takes your blonde or silver colour up to two shades lighter in just one wash.
Katie Hale saw an immediate difference to hair shades. “‘This neutralises yellow tones well to rid grey or blonde hair of unwanted brassiness,” she says.
Tools
Best hairbrush for detangling
RRP: £49
This natural bristle brush detangles hair without pulling or snagging. It works on all hair types from straight to curly and it’s also incredibly easy to clean. It’s available in a multitude of different designs, so you can pick something to suit your taste.
Founder of Fowler35 Darren Fowler got to grips with this buy. “This is a really good basic brush that makes light work of detangling,” he says. “It leaves hair looking shiny and smooth with no snagging.”
Best hairbrush - luxe buy
RRP: £210
While it’s an investment, this is the ultimate luxurious brush. Plus, it’s available in three different shapes and sizes, so you can find the right option for your hair type. It leaves locks looking shinier and with less breakage.
Ben Cooke really enjoyed using this premium buy. “This is a gorgeous super-luxe brush!” he says. “Hair was left smooth and shiny after every use, and it’s especially good on dry hair after blow drying.”
Best hairbrush for styling
RRP: £16
Tangle Teezer are constantly innovating, and their latest launch has really impressed us. This brush has uniquely shaped bristles that gently detangle and blend any hair type. The easy grip handle also makes styling all types of looks a doddle.
Samantha Cusick was impressed by this clever design. “The bottle-shaped teeth are great for dry-styling, whether you’re smoothing flyaways, adding volume, or working with extensions,” she says.
Best hairbrush for fragile hair
RRP: £30
Every member of the beauty team love using this lightweight, flexible brush. It’s incredibly user-friendly and works on all hair types to very gently detangle hair without pulling or breaking delicate strands. It’s a consistent award-winner for a reason.
“I love this brush,” says Edward James. “It’s so easy to use and makes it so effortless to detangle close to the roots where other brushes can be bulky. The ergonomic design makes it lightweight and straightforward to detangle even the most knotted hair.”
Best hot brush
RRP: £85
Whether you want to create a bouncy blow dry or a smooth, sleek do, this affordable tool really delivers. With adjustable heat and an extra-long barrel, this helps to style all types of hair with minimal heat damage.
Katie Hale enjoyed experimenting with this tool. “This is a great alternative to hair straighteners to smooth, create movement and boost volume to the hair without flattening it,” she says. “I liked that it has various temperature controls, which is always something I recommend in a hair tool, to help prevent heat damage.”
Best multitasker
RRP: £479.99
Dyson has done it again. This tool has everything your hair needs when it comes to styling, thanks to the new conical wand that allows you to create tighter curls closer to the root. And with new Bluetooth technology, you can save your preferences on an app to make things even quicker and easier.
“I would absolutely recommend this for those who want to invest in a tool which can create a multitude of different looks,” says hairstylist Chlöe Swift. “I use the large volumising brush to blow dry my hair smooth, and then for a bouncier blow-dry look, I’ll opt for the curling wand. It gives good volume, shape and works quickly.”
Best hair accessory
RRP: £30
Picking the right towel can transform the way your hair dries, especially if it’s frizz-prone, textured or damaged (or indeed all of the above). This has a soft jersey material and is highly absorbent - it quickly soaks up excess water without roughing up the hair.
Jade Summers is a fan of this technique. “It feels incredibly gentle against the strands, wrapping smoothly without pulling or causing tension,” she explains. “As a result, the hair dries with less frizz and feels noticeably softer and more hydrated than an everyday towel.”
Best new launch
RRP: £249.99
If you’re looking for a well-priced multi-styler, this will fulfil the brief. It dries, smooths, waves and curls thanks to a multitude of attachments that use Coanda technology to make styling your hair even easier.
Founder of STIL salon Christel Barron-Hough says that, “This tool gave so much volume to hair and the shine was fantastic.” Sennen Prickett was also wowed by this tool. “The curling attachments do a great job at creating bouncy ringlets, and they provide blow-dry that rivals the salon,” she says.
Best haircare innovation
RRP: £85
A truly innovative shower head that filters the water in your shower to reduce chlorine, heavy metals, and damage-causing chemicals. We’re especially impressed by the design suited to install on rain showers, while most other designs suit hand showerheads. If you live in a hard water area, you’ll notice a real difference from using this.
“This was so easy to install and to use,” according to Aleesha Badkar. “My hair definitely feels softer, shinier, and my colour appears a bit brighter. Even dry patches on my skin are getting better, which is a great bonus.”
Best hairdryer
RRP: £299
Light to hold and ultra quiet to use, this hairdryer really wowed the judges. It dries hair quickly and efficiently, whether you have curls or a sleek style, and the magnetic attachments, including a smoothing attachment and a diffuser, are all easy to attach and remove.
“It's sleek, slick and supremely quiet for the power it packs in,” says Fiona McKim. “This is a genuine pleasure to use and to look at - plus, the magnetic attachments are far more secure than my usual (quite famous) hairdryer.”
Best new innovative tool
RRP: £369.99
An impressive all-in-one tool that dries, straightens, curls, and smooths. It's a great option for anyone who wants to streamline their routine.
“It’s definitely an impressive all-in-one tool,” agrees Samantha Cusick. “The wet-to-dry function is a big time-saver, and I like that it has Scalp Shield Mode to help prevent overheating near the roots. It’s a high-performing multi-styler that delivers great results, especially if you’re looking for a tool that can truly do it all.”
Best straightener
RRP: £299
ghd has brought the award-winning Chronos technology to their classic wide-plate styler, which means that thicker hair types can now benefit from the gentler heat styling benefits. Extra-wide plates make styling even thick, unruly hair quick and easy.
“This is something I keep in my kit all the time and I love it,” says founder Jay Birmingham. “It’s a quick-working tool that provides the most amazing results. It’s a must for any individual with thick or very long hair.”
Best curler
RRP: £129
Michael Douglas is the man behind many of our favourite red carpet looks. Much like the man himself, his new curler is genius. With a unique right-angled handle and the choice of four different sizes of shaped ceramic barrels, this makes curling your hair easy and stress-free.
“This is a truly innovative curler,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I loved the handle, which makes it easy to manoeuvre, and you don’t get aching arms when curling all your hair."
Special recognition
Best kids' haircare brand
RRP: From £2.15
This brand offers an affordable and natural way to keep little ones’ hair clean and lice-free. It smells fresh, leaves hair looking shiny, and is safe to use for the whole family.
“This is affordable haircare that does exactly what it says on the tin,” says beauty editor and mum of two Stephanie Maylor. “My kids love it. The spray especially did a brilliant job of detangling my daughter’s knotty hair. There have been a few outbreaks of head lice at our school this year, but since using this range, we’ve escaped them altogether!”
Best natural brand
RRP: from £16
Tropic creates gentle yet effective haircare with the planet’s best interests at heart. The brand has a vast range of products that suit all hair types and textures, all vegan-friendly and created sustainably.
“In terms of sustainability, Tropic really knock other brands out of the park,” says beauty editor Jess Beech, “From running their HQ with entirely renewable energy to ensuring all packaging is recyclable, refillable or returnable. Plus, the formulas are brilliant - I used the full routine and I was really impressed. My hair was super soft, shiny and felt so healthy.”
Best sulphate-free shampoo
RRP: £46
A two-in-one shampoo and conditioner that leaves hair looking clean, soft and shiny. The lack of sulphates means it’s suitable for curly and afro hair, and we love that it stops your shower from being cluttered with plastic bottles. The fact that it’s a 2-in-1 means you use less water, making it extra eco-friendly.
Hair and makeup artist Jo Clayton loved this formula. “It has a rich texture that’s ideal for drier or coarse hair types,” she says. “This product is wonderfully nourishing. Less packaging and water consumption is such a bonus too.”
Best sustainable product
RRP: £24
Judges were wowed by this sustainable innovation. They’re waste-free shampoo sheets, and even the sachet they’re packaged in dissolves in the drain.
“I’d really recommend these shampoo sheets, especially for travel,” says Jo Clayton. “They are so lightweight and are a fun and novel way of shampooing the hair. I have a sensitive scalp and had no irritation from this product, along with squeaky clean, bouncy hair afterwards.”
