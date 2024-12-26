This new dry shampoo is wildly good for my dull, greying hair – it makes it look freshly washed

Dry shampoo is a staple in my haircare routine. As someone with very thick hair, who loves the gym and has very little time, it's a product that has become a lifesaver for me over the years.

I've tried a lot of the best dry shampoo formulas, many of which do a good job of making my hair look cleaner than when it started. But none of them come close to the clean, brightening look I get from K18's new AirWash dry shampoo. My mid-life hair is currently a combination of natural dark and bright white hair with bleach-blonde highlights, and when it gets dirty, those three colours leave no place to hide. K18 AirWash not only 'cleans' my hair, but brightens it significantly, so much so it looks freshly washed.

At £48 per bottle, I was expecting impressive results, but I have to say it exceeded my expectations. It is, by far, the most expensive dry shampoo I have ever used. But it is also, by far, the best. The product description goes into a lot of detail about things like 'smart-release biotechnology', which helps this product go above and beyond the rest. And while I'm not entirely sure what it means, I do know it works.

Why K18 Airwash is the best dry shampoo I've ever tried

K18 Hair AirWash dry shampoo £48 at Selfridges This K18 AirWash shampoo sold out the first time around, and I understand why. It may be the most expensive bottle of dry shampoo I have ever used, but it's also the best. And based on my usage so far, will work out, over time, as excellent value for money. The fresh look it gives me for days and the time it saves, for me, makes it worth every penny.

Image 1 of 2 (Before - left, after - right) K18 AirWash dry shampoo brightens my hair and leaves it look clean and fresh (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I first used K18 after three days without washing my hair, which is my limit. Day three is borderline, day four is obvious grease that clearly needs washing. As the pictures above show, when my hair needs cleaning, my blonde highlights go a dirty, darker, more yellow colour - almost brass-like - which is immediately obvious. If you compare the lightness and fresher look of my hair after using a small amount of K18, the difference is vast.

The instructions say only the smallest amount is needed, but I think this depends on your hair type and thickness. I have a lot of hair, however still found just one spray went a really long way with coverage. I massaged it in and within minutes could see a remarkable difference. My hair was fluffy and bright, and not a trace of white residue in sight from the product.

The length and amount of hair I have means doing a full wash, blow dry and straighten can take up to an hour, even when using one of the best hair dryers. The product has removed the need for me to do that at least twice a week, which is a game-changer, and makes it worth every penny.

What does our beauty editor think of K18 Airwash?

woman&home digital beauty editor, Fiona McKim says, "When Air Wash hit the market and immediately sold out I wasn't in the least surprised. K18 is not a brand churning out 'that'll do' products - these guys go so deep into the research and development phase with their high-tech formulations that they rarely bring out anything new. So why is this one special?

I'd say because 99% of dry shampoos are a bit of a false economy, as they coat your strands in powders that temporarily hide oil but make hair even claggier-feeling by the end of the day. This one uses a light, starch-free molecule called Odorbind to soak up oil and smells, and continue to refresh the hair for up to three days.

I have it on good authority from K18's expert PR representative that you should only use a very small amount of this, one to two sprays max with no top-ups on days two and three - plus it's non-aerosol, so there's zero wastage. As Kerrie says it is undeniably pricy, but used correctly it'll work out fairly good value in the end."

