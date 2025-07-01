These two famous nail shades are everyone's classic go-to for the summer - and they're only £10 today

Looking for some new quality additions to your nail care kit that serve as the perfect manicure for both summer and beyond? We've found two unmissable deals just for you - but they're only sticking around for today.

OPI makes home to an array of nail polish hues that have stood the test of time, transcending seasons and defying the list of 2025 nail trends. In fact, there's two shades in particular that have gained cult status amongst many manicure collections around the globe, 'Big Apple Red' and 'Funny Bunny'.

Whether you're a fan of the milky lychee nails look or perhaps bolder red almond nails, we've spotted stellar savings on the two polishes in question in the weekly Boots £10 Tuesday sale - we're talking discounts of up to 42% off. But, be sure to snap them up quickly as they're only marked down for today, and today only.

The two iconic OPI nail polishes you need in your summer manicure arsenal

OPI is arguably the most well known nail polish brand know in households across the globe. So, when you think of OPI nail colours, your brain might immediately run to the likes of the iconic 'Bubble Bath' or 'Cajun Shrimp' hues. However, they are typically closely followed by 'Funny Bunny' and 'Big Apple Red', both of which have been worn as manicures for many years...

True postbox red OPI Infinite Shine Gel Like Polish - Big Apple Red® View at Boots RRP: £17.50 Inspired by the New York big apple, this bold red hue is a classic within any nail care arsenal. Boasting pre-cured gel technology, this nail polish formula delivers a glossy, salon-worthy manicure that lasts up to 11 days - without needing a UV curing lamp. Not to mention, it also withstands any chipping, staining or scratching too. Milky white OPI Nail Polish - Funny Bunny View at Boots RRP: £14.90 For those who prefer a pared-back manicure, OPI's 'Funny Bunny' has earned cult status in the world of nail polishes. This creamy white shades boasts a subtle sheer coverage that can be built up to achieve your desired look. It also arrives with a ProWide brush that glides over the talons to ensure an even and streak-free application.

One of the nail polish shades has even amassed an A-lister following over the years thanks to its classic and versatile nature. Demi Moore's Met Gala nails from earlier this year saw the actress adorn OPI's 'Big Apple Red' on her tapered square talons. The actress' cherry red manicure emphasised the vibrant yet classy nature of the polish as her nails stood out from the rest of her outfit, which consisted of a monochrome a black and white striped gown that resembled a tie.

As for the fresh and milky white hue, the Funny Bunny nail trend recently gained popularity thanks to it being known as the go-to base shade for the highly-requested 'glazed nails' trend, that has skyrocketed since its first appearance back in 2022. Many 'Funny Bunny' fans also hail its sheer effect that allows you to tailor the finish to suit your manicure desires, whether that be sheer and minimal or a glossy, opaque look.

What is Boots £10 Tuesday?

Boots' £10 Tuesday is a weekly online-only sales event that takes place every Tuesday for 24 hours - or until stocks last. Each week, customers can expect to be treated to a different array of selected beauty and wellness products, each with their price tags marked down to just £10 - yes, you heard that right, everything in the sale is £10. In previous weeks, we've noticed discounts on the likes of our beauty team's loved Dr.Jart Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment and the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Lavant Cleanser.

Shop More Boots £10 Tuesday deals

