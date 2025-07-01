These two famous nail shades are everyone's classic go-to for the summer - and they're only £10 today
Be quick, these nail polishes are rarely marked down...
Looking for some new quality additions to your nail care kit that serve as the perfect manicure for both summer and beyond? We've found two unmissable deals just for you - but they're only sticking around for today.
OPI makes home to an array of nail polish hues that have stood the test of time, transcending seasons and defying the list of 2025 nail trends. In fact, there's two shades in particular that have gained cult status amongst many manicure collections around the globe, 'Big Apple Red' and 'Funny Bunny'.
Whether you're a fan of the milky lychee nails look or perhaps bolder red almond nails, we've spotted stellar savings on the two polishes in question in the weekly Boots £10 Tuesday sale - we're talking discounts of up to 42% off. But, be sure to snap them up quickly as they're only marked down for today, and today only.
Enjoy a huge 42% saving on OPI's Big Apple Red, a true postbox hue that makes for the ultimate red mani.
If milky manicures are more your style, look no further than the widely talked-about OPI nail polish in 'Funny Bunny' - which currently has 32% off.
The two iconic OPI nail polishes you need in your summer manicure arsenal
OPI is arguably the most well known nail polish brand know in households across the globe. So, when you think of OPI nail colours, your brain might immediately run to the likes of the iconic 'Bubble Bath' or 'Cajun Shrimp' hues. However, they are typically closely followed by 'Funny Bunny' and 'Big Apple Red', both of which have been worn as manicures for many years...
True postbox red
RRP: £17.50
Inspired by the New York big apple, this bold red hue is a classic within any nail care arsenal. Boasting pre-cured gel technology, this nail polish formula delivers a glossy, salon-worthy manicure that lasts up to 11 days - without needing a UV curing lamp. Not to mention, it also withstands any chipping, staining or scratching too.
Milky white
RRP: £14.90
For those who prefer a pared-back manicure, OPI's 'Funny Bunny' has earned cult status in the world of nail polishes. This creamy white shades boasts a subtle sheer coverage that can be built up to achieve your desired look. It also arrives with a ProWide brush that glides over the talons to ensure an even and streak-free application.
One of the nail polish shades has even amassed an A-lister following over the years thanks to its classic and versatile nature. Demi Moore's Met Gala nails from earlier this year saw the actress adorn OPI's 'Big Apple Red' on her tapered square talons. The actress' cherry red manicure emphasised the vibrant yet classy nature of the polish as her nails stood out from the rest of her outfit, which consisted of a monochrome a black and white striped gown that resembled a tie.
As for the fresh and milky white hue, the Funny Bunny nail trend recently gained popularity thanks to it being known as the go-to base shade for the highly-requested 'glazed nails' trend, that has skyrocketed since its first appearance back in 2022. Many 'Funny Bunny' fans also hail its sheer effect that allows you to tailor the finish to suit your manicure desires, whether that be sheer and minimal or a glossy, opaque look.
What is Boots £10 Tuesday?
Boots' £10 Tuesday is a weekly online-only sales event that takes place every Tuesday for 24 hours - or until stocks last. Each week, customers can expect to be treated to a different array of selected beauty and wellness products, each with their price tags marked down to just £10 - yes, you heard that right, everything in the sale is £10. In previous weeks, we've noticed discounts on the likes of our beauty team's loved Dr.Jart Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment and the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Lavant Cleanser.
Shop More Boots £10 Tuesday deals
For those intrigued as to what other deals this week's Boots £10 Tuesday sale makes home to, we've rounded up six more top bargains that worth adding to your basket today - from ... to ....
RRP: £21.50
Looking for a water-resistant sunscreen that protects your skin from sun damage with SPF50+, while also delivering your complexion with a healthy radiant glow? This Avène option does all of the above, plus is incredibly lightweight on the skin for a barely-there feel - and it has 53% off its RRP.
RRP: £17.50
Curél's Hydrating Water Essence works its magic by soothing and hydrating the skin with its lightweight moisturising fluid. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, this fragrance-free formula balances pH levels, relieves tightness and locks in moisture of the skin. What's more, you can bag a bottle today for £7.50 less than it's typical price tag.
RRP: £29.99
Unlock awakened, youthful-looking eyes with this L'Oréal Paris Midnight Eye Cream, which has 66% off today. Packed with vitamin E and fermented black tea, this silky formula gives the under-eye area a firmer, smoother and radiant appearance, while working to minimise dark circles.
RRP: £19.95
Marked down by 49% today, No7's Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum helps to brighten and illuminate dull complexions, while reducing the appearance of uneven skin, pigmentation and pores. improving skin texture and elasticity, the outcome leaves the skin firmer, smoother and youthful-looking.
RRP: £30
You can save two thirds on Olay's Regenerist Overnight Miracle Firming Face Mask today only by shopping at Boots. This richly nourishing mask gets to work as you sleep, intensely hydrating the skin, boosting elasticity and reducing visible signs of stress for a firmer, lifted and revitalised complexion.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.