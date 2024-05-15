We're calling it - this nail style is as timeless as it gets and will never fail to elevate your look
Manicure trends are constantly evolving but red almond nails are the one, elegant constant that we always return to...
While some nail trends come and go with the seasons, others endure and even earn the moniker of 'timeless,' red almond nails definitely fall into that category - and are a true staple in your manicure rotation...
Along with neutral nails, a red manicure - like a red lip - is seen as something of a failsafe. Despite featuring a statement hue, cherry-red nails are beloved for their versatility and how they always manage to add a pop of colour to your attire, along with an air of sophistication. Now, pair that signature shade with a similarly classic nail shape: almond nails, and you've got quite the legendary manicure on your hands (literally).
So, if you're looking to add a new, signature style to your wheelhouse - that works for both everyday and occasions - here's why red almond nails are our go-to...
Why red almond nails are the 'Little Black Dress' of manicures
Like French tip nails, a red manicure never fails to impress and an almond shape only amplifies its stylish prowess. The classic combination is basically like the manicure equivalent of a gin and tonic - and alongside 'Bubble Bath' nails and blushy pink mani looks, they just so happen to be topping the list of 2024 nail trends.
A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on
An almond shape in itself, offers a delicate and elongated finish for those with mid to long nail lengths, while a wash of glossy red adds a touch of chic to your look, so it's not hard to see why they're a winning and reliable pairing.
Our red almond nail essentials
In case you're looking to perfect a red almond manicure at home, be sure to invest in a good-quality nail file - to create that signature tapered tip - as well as a cuticle oil. A high-shine finish is also key to achieving that polished effect, so we would recommend adding a clear, glossy top coat to your nail care routine.
RRP: £14.90
Offering a high-shine finish, this OPI nail polish is the perfect shade of statement red. Apply two to three coats for a streak-free, flawless finish.
RRP: £8
For bright pop, this cherry-red is perfect - especially for summertime. This shade is also great for recreating a red French tip nail look.
4 red almond nail looks we love
For those requiring visual inspiration - or a few reference pictures to show their nail artist - these are the four looks we think you should consider...
1. Long red almond nails
A photo posted by paintedbyjools on
If you're looking to achieve an elongated effect, a long almond nail shape is the perfect pick - more so when topped with a coat or two of berry red. Even if you struggle to grow your natural nails over the edge of your fingertips, professional extensions and builder gels can afford a similar look.
2. Short red almond nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
If you prefer a shorter nail look you can easily adapt a red almond manicure to your go-length. Simply file both sides of your nail tip, to create that signature taper.
3. Red almond French tips
A post shared by taylor | nail artist
A photo posted by nailsbytaylorjustine on
A French tip is a timeless nail look in it's own right but it's also so stylish when paired with a flash of red. This is also a great option if you don't want to commit to a full-on crimson manicure.
4. Almond nails with red half moons
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
For a modern twist on short French tips and a minimalistic approach to nail art, opt for a red half-moon look.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
