This exfoliating serum balances oily-prone scalps for healthy-looking strands - and it's only £10 today

Calling all those with oily-prone scalps! We've spotted a stellar saving on an exfoliating hair treatment that banishes the appearance of oil, flakiness and itchiness - but it's not sticking around for long.

Tresses that naturally succumb to grease quickly can feel like a constant battle that even your favourite shampoo might not be able to fix, whether that be the best shampoos for fine hair or a clarifying formula. So, rather than dousing your strands in the best dry shampoos for oily hair, you might be in the market for incorporating a skincare-powered scalp treatment into your hair washing regime.

Working to exfoliate oily, itchy and flaky scalps, we've stumbled across hair treatment that is currently marked down by an impressive 33% in this week's Boots £10 Tuesday. Not to mention, the 24-hour sale also makes home to a plethora of other discounts on big name brands, including savings of up to 71% off the likes of Olay, L'Oréal Paris and No7.

The exfoliating scalp treatment that banishes greasiness and flakiness

The treatment in question has amassed hundreds of reviews on the Boots website alone, averaging a 4.1 star rating. So, it comes as no surprise that customers hail the lightweight formula for its ability to 'help with any build-up or itchiness', whilst leaving the scalp feeling 'cleaner' and hair feeling 'lighter'.

£10 today only The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment £10 today at Boots RRP: £15 Boasting a lightweight serum-like formula, this treatment works to balance oil production, remove flakes and eliminate itchiness. Equipped with the likes of salicylic acid and panthenol, the formula gently exfoliates the scalp to reduce the appearance of greasiness and redness, while simultaneously hydrating the hair.

The scalp serum has been designed to be used as a pre-shampoo treatment on either wet or dry hair. Simply massage directly onto the scalp before leaving it on to work its magic for 10 minutes and rinsing with your usual hair wash routine. The brand recommend incorporating it into your regime 1-2 times a week in order to see the benefits of the results.

In fact, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, is a fan of the treatment herself. She says: "As someone with hair that quickly gets greasy just two days after washing, I'm always on the hunt for a product that will help keep my oily hair at bay for longer - and this treatment is exactly that. It delicately exfoliated any dirt, flakiness and excess oil from my scalp, without stripping it of all its moisture, leaving my strands looking as fresh as when I step out of the salon."

Shop more Boots £10 Tuesday deals

For those looking to snap up more bargains in this week's Boots' £10 Tuesday sale event, we've rounded up the top six money-saving deals that we'd recommend adding to your basket, from a L'Oréal Paris shine-boosting hair treatment to a luxurious makeup removing lotion from Estée Lauder. But be quick as the discounts are only available for today only - or while stocks last...

Estée Lauder Take it Away Makeup Remover Lotion £10 at Boots RRP: £35 Looking for a gentle cleansing formula? This Estée Lauder makeup removing lotion works to tone and refine the skin for a brighter, smoother, healthy-looking complexion. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler + Hyaluronic Acid SPF 50 Day Cream £10 at Boots RRP: £29.99 Formulated with hyaluronic acid and boasting SPF 50, L'Oréal Paris' Revitalift Filler Renew Day cream is designed to hydrate, plump and tone the skin. This buy works to reduce appearance of wrinkles, unlock long-lasting moisture and define the contours of your complexion. Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Glow Beauty Serum £10 at Boots RRP: £34.50 Say hello to a brighter complexion with Lumene's Invisible Illumination Instant Glow Beauty Serum, a sheer tinted formula that is packed full of hero skincare ingredients for an enhanced, radiant yet natural bare-faced glow. No7 Instant Illusions Wrinkle Filler £10 at Boots RRP: £17.95 This smoothing formula boasts light-diffusing pigments that work to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In turn, the instant illusion makes the skin appear smoother, youthful-looking and radiant. Olay Regenerist Eye Cream. Active Firming Skincare Eye With Niacinamide £10 at Boots RRP: £33.99 Formulated with niaciamide, anti-ageing peptides and a micro-sculpting technology, this fragrance-free Olay eye cream not only works to visibly hydrate, but also firms and renews the under-eye area to target the signs of ageing. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-In Serum for Dull Hair £10 at Boots RRP: £16.99 Farewell dry, dull hair! Suitable for all hair types, this leave-in treatment is enriched with glycolic acid to penetrate damaged strands before conditioning and sealing the hair cuticle. The result? Smoother, stronger, glossy tresses - hello healthy-looking hair!

What is Boots £10 Tuesday?

If you haven't heard of Boots' £10 Tuesday sale, let's say it's worth getting to know about it. The weekly online-only sales event takes place every Tuesday for 24 hours - or until stocks last. Each week, customers can expect to shop a variety of beauty and wellness products for just £10 - yes, the selected buys have all had their price tags slashed to £10. In previous weeks, this highly-anticipated sale has made home to iconic OPI nail polish shades, travel-sized MAC lipsticks and Bondi Sands self-tan drops.