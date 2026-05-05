This Works’ new red light wrap promises thicker hair and firmer body skin - at an unusually affordable price

There’s a reason This Works’ cult Pillow Spray has earned a permanent spot on so many bedside tables - unsurprisingly, given the brand's name, it just works.

Now, this skincare-focused range is expanding into beauty tech with its latest launch: the Red Light Body Wrap Duo. “My interest in the benefits of red light therapy began personally, during my recovery from a second hip replacement,” says Dr Anna Persaud, CEO of This Works. “I was looking for ways to support healing and reduce inflammation, and through consistent use, I noticed a meaningful difference in scar healing and overall recovery.”

Red light therapy is nothing new. In recent years, we’ve seen a surge in at-home devices – from wands and helmets to futuristic-looking face masks. It’s also big business with the global market worth $440 million and expected to reach $658 million by 2032. But with so many options available, what sets This Works’ device apart? And can it really make your hair grow faster?

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Everything to know about This Works’ Red Light Wrap for the body and hair

The brand’s first-ever LED device is a wearable wrap designed to be used anywhere on the body, secured in place with a strap. For Persaud, ease of use was non-negotiable. “The key to success with red light therapy is frequency – you’ve got to want to use it,” she tells us. To see noticeable results, we’re talking three times a week for two months or more.

This Works Red Light Body Wrap Duo £100 at This Works

“Many devices are either focused on the face or are static in design, which can make them harder to integrate into everyday life,” she adds. “We wanted to create something wearable, flexible and accessible for at-home use.” The price point is also lower than many red light therapy devices, which often cost upwards of £300. This Works’ Red Light Body Wrap Duo, by comparison, comes in at £100 – and includes two wraps.

“Having two allows you to treat multiple areas at once or move between areas depending on your needs, making it far more adaptable to real life and helping support the consistency needed to see results,” Persaud says. For example, you can treat both legs at once, or pair areas like the stomach and chest.

FDA-cleared, the device uses 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light – two clinically recognised wavelengths commonly used in cosmetic LED treatments.

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Can red light therapy really help with thinning hair?

LED devices are increasingly being used beyond just skin. “Red and near-infrared light work at different depths within the skin and scalp, supporting cellular activity and helping to create the right conditions for repair and renewal,” explains Persaud. “When used on the scalp, these wavelengths help support follicle function and overall scalp condition, creating an optimal environment for stronger, healthier-looking hair.”

But because hair growth follows a natural cycle, results take time – as well as consistency. To put the device to the test, the brand ran a 12-week trial. “In our panel, 73% of participants said their hair looked healthier after consistent use with the device and serum [more on that later],” says Persaud. “Over time, this translated into the appearance of fuller, more dense-looking hair.”

Her own experience echoed that. “I saw a real difference around my temples, where my hairline had become noticeably thinner compared to the rest of my hair.”

What makes it different from other LED devices?

The real USP, Anna tells us, is the Red Light Power Serum. “We asked, how do you support the red light? How do you make the benefits greater?” she says. “The brief was to create a skincare product that helps the device work even better.”

This Works Red Light Power Serum £48 at This Works

The star ingredient is something called coenzyme Q10 (CoQ1), “this is central to the formula, as research suggests it can help enhance the effects of red light at a cellular level.” It also contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and ectoin to help support and protect the skin barrier.

“Formulation is really important because certain products, like SPF, can reflect or scatter the light. We’ve made sure our serum is super lightweight and fast absorbing to prevent this from happening.”

How to use the Red Light Body Wrap Duo

To use the two together, apply the serum onto clean skin, allow it to absorb before securing the Red Light Body Wrap on the top and leave it on for 20-minutes. For the scalp, wear the device like a crown and wrap it around the head. For best results, Persaud recommends using it three to five times a week.

“In the early stages, within the first few weeks, users often notice improvements in skin radiance, hydration and overall quality. As you move through one to three months of consistent use, more visible changes begin to develop. This is when improvements in skin tone, texture, firmness and elasticity become more noticeable, and hair will look healthier and fuller.”