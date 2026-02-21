Elizabeth Hurley says this at-home skincare device has helped to fade sundamage - and our team love it too
If you're keen to invest in a techy beauty device, specifically one that features LED, Elizabeth Hurley has great things to say about LYMA's Laser Pro
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
At-home LED and laser devices have become to our skincare routines what hair dryers and straighteners are to our haircare. For many, they're a staple for tackling blemishes and fine lines, as well as sculpting and toning the skin, and for Elizabeth Hurley, there's one tool she touts for helping to fade sun damage.
If you're new to the world of best skincare devices, there is a plethora of techy tools to choose from. There are red light therapy devices, for instance, that target blemishes, wrinkles, and stimulate collagen production (which can be found in handheld and face mask form), as well as micro needling and at-home laser tools, which work to regenerate skin at a cellular level, like LYMA's Laser Pro. This particular gadget and brand is actually quite the celebrity favourite, with Elizabeth Hurley, for one, saying, "I have seen changes in some of the sun damage on my skin," before adding, "I actually feel that they have faded, and I think they've faded on my hands too."
The actress sat down for an interview with plastic surgeon Dr Graeme Glass for LYMA's Science of Youth series, where she shared that after trialling it for three months, she genuinely noticed changes and praised its portability. Fans of the brand's devices also include Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham and even our beauty team...
The versatile at-home skincare device Elizabeth Hurley swears by
The Lyma Laser Pro is a clinical-grade cold laser, which is non-invasive and is designed to help improve the appearance of fine lines, visible elasticity over time and pigmentation. The latter of which, Hurley has cited as something she really thinks she's noticed improvements with, both on her face and hands, since using the device consistently over three months.
"I use it normally when I watch television or a movie in the evening," she quipped during the interview, "if this was something I had to put aside an hour a day, there's no chance in the world I'd do it." Portability is a draw for many at-home devices, and something our own beauty team appreciated about the original LYMA Laser.
RRP: £4,995
Boasting clinical-grade cold laser technology, the LYMA Laser Pro is engineered to improve the appearance of wrinkles, sagging skin, pigmentation, rosy skin, scars and breakouts and takes just three minutes to deliver a targeted treatment. You can use it across your face, neck and body, as well as over makeup.
Having tested the LYMA Laser for four months, our Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor, said that the difference between her before and after pictures is 'clear.'
"My skin looks fresher, smoother and a whole lot more uniform. My eye area is definitely improved - the darkness has lifted, and the crinkles do look a little shallower."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As mentioned, LYMA, as a brand, has quite the celebrity clientele, with the likes of Martha Stewart and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just a few of the names reported to use devices from their lineup. Sienna Miller also shared that she uses the LYMA Laser and really believes it works, whilst revealing the contents of her beauty bag to Harper's Bazaar.
Now, we appreciate that both the LYMA Laser and LYMA Laser Pro devices are very expensive, but thankfully, there are more affordable alternatives if you're keen to incorporate a skincare device into your routine.
Our at-home skincare device picks
If you're keen to target blemishes, fine lines and pigmentation, there are several other devices our beauty team have tested and love - from brands including Theraface and NIRA.
RRP: £375
Boasting eight professional-grade treatments, the TheraFace PRO is designed to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, whilst also reducing puffiness and promoting a clear, glowing complexion. It also feature blue, red and infrared light.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.