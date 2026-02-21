Jump to category:
Elizabeth Hurley says this at-home skincare device has helped to fade sundamage - and our team love it too

If you're keen to invest in a techy beauty device, specifically one that features LED, Elizabeth Hurley has great things to say about LYMA's Laser Pro

Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in News
Elizabeth Hurley is pictured with wavy hair and wearing a red dress whilst attending Channel 4&#039;s &quot;The Inheritance&quot; photocall at The Ned on August 06, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images: Ben Montgomery)
At-home LED and laser devices have become to our skincare routines what hair dryers and straighteners are to our haircare. For many, they're a staple for tackling blemishes and fine lines, as well as sculpting and toning the skin, and for Elizabeth Hurley, there's one tool she touts for helping to fade sun damage.

If you're new to the world of best skincare devices, there is a plethora of techy tools to choose from. There are red light therapy devices, for instance, that target blemishes, wrinkles, and stimulate collagen production (which can be found in handheld and face mask form), as well as micro needling and at-home laser tools, which work to regenerate skin at a cellular level, like LYMA's Laser Pro. This particular gadget and brand is actually quite the celebrity favourite, with Elizabeth Hurley, for one, saying, "I have seen changes in some of the sun damage on my skin," before adding, "I actually feel that they have faded, and I think they've faded on my hands too."

The versatile at-home skincare device Elizabeth Hurley swears by

The Lyma Laser Pro is a clinical-grade cold laser, which is non-invasive and is designed to help improve the appearance of fine lines, visible elasticity over time and pigmentation. The latter of which, Hurley has cited as something she really thinks she's noticed improvements with, both on her face and hands, since using the device consistently over three months.

"I use it normally when I watch television or a movie in the evening," she quipped during the interview, "if this was something I had to put aside an hour a day, there's no chance in the world I'd do it." Portability is a draw for many at-home devices, and something our own beauty team appreciated about the original LYMA Laser.

Having tested the LYMA Laser for four months, our Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor, said that the difference between her before and after pictures is 'clear.'

"My skin looks fresher, smoother and a whole lot more uniform. My eye area is definitely improved - the darkness has lifted, and the crinkles do look a little shallower."

As mentioned, LYMA, as a brand, has quite the celebrity clientele, with the likes of Martha Stewart and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just a few of the names reported to use devices from their lineup. Sienna Miller also shared that she uses the LYMA Laser and really believes it works, whilst revealing the contents of her beauty bag to Harper's Bazaar.

Now, we appreciate that both the LYMA Laser and LYMA Laser Pro devices are very expensive, but thankfully, there are more affordable alternatives if you're keen to incorporate a skincare device into your routine.

Our at-home skincare device picks

If you're keen to target blemishes, fine lines and pigmentation, there are several other devices our beauty team have tested and love - from brands including Theraface and NIRA.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

