Jo Whiley's favourite eye wand is perfect for soothing dry eyes and tackling dark circles
The radio DJ isn't the only one who rates the 'really great' device
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Jo Whiley caused quite a stir on a recent episode of her Dig It podcast, which she hosts alongside friend Zoe Ball, pulling out a little device that she proclaimed 'gives [her] a lot of pleasure'.
'It looks like a tiny vibrator', she said, laughing, before explaining the device is, in actual fact, a soothing eye wand. Praising the 'really great' device from Peep Club, Jo explained she’d been using it on her blocked ducts and dry eyes.
But it’s not just dry eyes that appear to benefit from the handy device. People in the comments were quick to offer their reviews of the product, too, saying it helped with everything from dark circles under the eyes to puffiness.
A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod)
A photo posted by on
Shop Eye Wands
Jo's recommendation
The Peep Club wand comes with three different modes, and includes different LED light therapy benefits.
Describing her wand of choice - the Peep Club Heated Eye Wand LED+ - Jo said: "It pulsates light and heat and you put it where your ducts are. If you get blocked ducts or… you get dry eyes, then it just softens and… unblocks the ducts around your eyes.
"You can do it when you're cooking, when you're walking around, when you're on the phone, whatever it is… it's really great."
The Peep Club website goes into more detail, explaining the vibrations of the wand help by boosting circulation around the eye area and decreasing fluid retention. It says: 'designed with 5 innovative modes to enhance eye hydration, comfort, and all major aesthetic concerns of the eye area', the wand was developed in collaboration with leading UK optometrists.'
With different modes available, including a hot compress mode to naturally restore hydration and comfort to dry and tired eyes, 'gentle massage improves the effectiveness of the hot compress while also helping de-puff upper and lower eyelids.'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
LED light therapy has become hugely popular, with LED masks and other LED devices boosting home skincare habits and wellness routines, and this wand introduces the benefits of LED for the eyes.
The wand uses red LED to potentially boost collagen and elastin to help improve the appearance of fine lines over time. It also offers green LED, which could be beneficial in calming redness, while amber LED can help with the appearance of dark circles.
A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod)
A photo posted by on
If Jo’s recommendation wasn’t enough, comments on social media were quick to back up her praise.
One wrote, 'I’ve suffered with dry eyes all my life and this has given me so much soothing relief. My eyes have never felt less puffy and aren’t sore for once. Thank you so much for recommending it.'
Another stated, 'I've been using the wand for a couple of years, would thoroughly recommend it.'
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.