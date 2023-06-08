11 luxury sex toys actually worth investing in, from bullets to rabbits

Our tried and tested guide on luxury sex toys has a premium pick for everyone, no matter your pleasure preferences or sex toy experience. Rest assured all the products in our list have been tried and tested by our panel, and get the expert seal of approval.

As a health and wellbeing editor, I've tested my fair share of sex toys over the years. From budget-friendly bullets to toys with wands with premium price tags, I've tried everything. And while cheaper vibrators can do just the trick, there's nothing quite like the look and feel of a luxury toy. They often combine innovative technology with ergonomic design and quality materials to help take your self-pleasure to the next level. What's more, they tend to last longer. If you invest in luxe toys and vibrators now, you're likely to still have them in the years to come.

But what makes a luxury sex toy? It's all about the material (with many made from premium body-safe silicone), features (like dual motors and unique functions that can be independently controlled), and credentials (eco-friendly labels are a rare thing to find even among the best sex toys out there). Naturally as well, where there are superior features, there tends to be a higher price tag. The toys we tried and tested cost somewhere in the realm of $60 to $200, making each of them a serious self-care investment.

To bring you this edit, I enlisted the help of a panel of expert testers to put these toys through their paces and tried some of them out myself, all in the name of finding the best luxury sex toys on the market. Someone's got to do it...

The best luxury sex toys

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Womanizer)

1. Womanizer Premium Eco Best luxury sex toy overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $139 / £139 Material: Biolene, silicone Waterproof: Splashproof Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Lovehoney US View at Currentbody US & Canada View at Babeland Reasons to buy + Pleasure air technology + 12 intensity levels + Smart silence mode + Different sized heads Reasons to avoid - Not fully waterproof

The Womanizer Premium Eco is the ultimate luxury sex toy. When trying a new toy, I always compare it with the pleasure this gem delivers. Crafted from Biolene, which is made of mostly renewable, raw materials, it's soft-to-touch and felt luxurious against my skin.

Thanks to the brand's unique Pleasure Air Technology, it stimulates the clitoris with a sucking and massaging motion that kicks in without actually making direct contact with the clitoris. It's the perfect sex toy for beginners or those trying clitoral stimulators for the first time, easing you into the sensation gently first before making direct contact with the skin.

Innovative Smart Silence technology ensures the toy only starts when it's almost touching the skin and it turns off once you move it away for a smooth solo session that doesn't involve fumbling around with an off-switch. Add plenty of lube, and enjoy the pulsing pleasure as you explore the 12 intensity levels on this luxe toy.

Everyone's body is different, so the Womanizer comes with two different flexible nozzle heads so you can find your perfect fit. And, as the head is removable, I found it super easy to clean in comparison to some other clitoral suction toys. For me, the only downside to this toy is that it's splashproof rather than waterproof.

Read our full review of the Womanizer Eco Premium here.

(Image credit: Lelo)

2. Lelo Dot Best luxury vibrator Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $179 / £159 Material: Body-safe silicone, ABS Plastic Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at SkinStore US View at Lovehoney US Reasons to buy + Made with extra-soft silicone + Unique vibration pattern + 8 intensity modes + Completely waterproof Reasons to avoid - Takes 2 hours to fully charge

Lelo's Dot is a must-have if you're looking to discover some of the best vibrators out there. Firstly, it's made from premium, body-safe silicone (as all the best luxury sex toys are) and feels super soft and smooth against the skin. While you will need a dash of lube with this toy as standard, it already feels great on the first touch. The second highlight is the totally unique vibration pattern and pinpointed tip on the vibrator, designed to offer a spatter and/or continuous rounds of heavenly vibrations.

"The point targets the clitoris while avoiding potentially numbing any areas around it," says our tester, woman&home's junior news editor Aoife Hanna. "This, in theory, may make it easier to achieve multiple orgasms or even a blended orgasm when used in combination with some penetrative aspect targeting the G-spot."

But for Aoife, it was the vibe's versatility that pulled it into the top spot. "Foreplay is one of the often-ignored elements of getting in the mood," she says. "Among the Dot's many merits, in my opinion, is its versatility and its ability to stimulate multiple erogenous zones. The clever device is designed for external use and it makes you tingle all over and it's suitable for direct clitoral stimulation, which means it's fantastic for both solo use and with partners."

Read all about the Lelo Dot in our full review.

(Image credit: Crave)

3. Crave Vesper Vibrator Best luxury sex toy on Amazon Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $69 / £65 Material: Stainless steel, 24K gold Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Ulta Beauty View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Discreet in appearance + Wearable with included neck chain + 3 stylish color choices are available + More affordable than others on this list Reasons to avoid - Limited functions - Short battery life of 40 mins

Crave's Vesper was once a 'vibrator in disguise' but since reaching icon status, it no longer goes unnoticed draped across your neck. The ultra-sleek steel vibrator is finished in 24K gold and ticks all the aesthetic boxes. Don't let it deceive you though, while it might look delicate, it's surprisingly powerful.

The Vesper, which also features on our list of best bullet vibrators overall, is one of the simplest vibrators to use. It offers four excellent vibration settings: low, medium, high, and pulsing, with the touch of just one button. This means you can find the pattern that works best for your pleasure, without having to navigate confusing modes and various buttons to get there. A real win if you're just looking to slip this vibrator off from around your neck for a quickie.

Stimulating the mind as it dangles when worn around your neck and the body when it's removed, layer this lightweight toy with other pieces of jewelry and it may go unnoticed. Also, you can rest assured the high-grade gold makes this device skin-safe, plus it quickly warms to your skin's temperature. If you're looking for one of the best vibrators on Amazon, this is a sure winner.

(Image credit: Smile Makers)

4. Smile Makers The Poet Best luxury sex toy for new sensations Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $129 / £119.95 Material: Silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable USB Today's Best Deals View at SSENSE Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Squeeze sensor + Vegan-friendly + Quiet on certain modes + Pulsation technology Reasons to avoid - Loud on higher modes

It’s clear that clitoral stimulators are having a moment - and I'm here for it. For many, penetration alone often doesn’t lead to orgasm. And, with the clitoris being home to over 8,000 nerve endings responsible for sexual pleasure, it’s no wonder these types of sex toys are quickly becoming a firm favorite.

Another luxury pick that deserves a top spot is the eloquently named Poet from Smile Makers. Made from soft-to-touch silicone, this toy uses air pulsation technology to deliver everything from teasing, slow pulsations to high-intensity bursts.

The Poet has five modes, but the real highlight for me was the squeeze sensor, which is ideal for teasing or taking things up a notch. What's more, this toy comes with multiple nozzle heads in different sizes, so you can find one that fits like a glove. Inclusive orgasms for vulvas of all shapes and sizes? It’s a resounding yes from us.

The Poet is great for partner use too if you like the idea of handing over the power to your lover who can adjust the settings. They can activate the squeeze sensor whenever they please. Or, you can use it on erogenous zones and enjoy nipple play.

The only downside of this toy for me is that, while it’s quiet, the sensor squeeze technology adds both intensity and noise. It fits snugly in the palm of my hand, but it took a little adjusting to ensure the buttons were easy-to-reach when in the zone.

(Image credit: woman&home)

5. The Natural Love Co Jasmine Vibrator Best luxury clitoral stimulator Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $99.95/£74.95 Material: Recycled plastic and silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + 10 modes + Eco-conscious design + Chic and sleek model + QR code guide Reasons to avoid - One size silicone nozzle head - Might be too intense for some

The Natural Love Co’s take on the game-changing clitoral stimulator is as chic as it is powerful. The eco-conscious toy is crafted from recycled ocean plastic and coated in body-safe silicone, and it was a hit with our tester.

“The smooth, buttery material looks super sleek, and it makes it a really enjoyable sensory experience. I love the nude color, too," our tester May tells us. Overall she adored the premium feel of this toy and, thanks to the ergonomic design, she said it fit comfortably in her hand and was easy to maneuver.

The luxe toy comes with a fabric pouch for safe-keeping at home or to store your vibe on your travels. Plus, inside the discreet packaging, you’ll find a handy QR code that when scanned with your smartphone will take you to an online how-to guide, dedicated to helping you make the most of your new addition.

However, it's not one of the best sex toys for beginners. While our tester was impressed with the variety of modes on offer (10 in total), she found the lowest setting was still very strong and loud. “It might be too intense for beginners. I think this toy could have benefitted from an even lower intensity, ” she says.

(Image credit: Love Not War)

6. Love Not War Koi Wand Vibrator Best luxury wand vibrator Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $109.99 / £89.99 Material: 100% recycled aluminium and silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Love Not War Reasons to buy + Travel lock + Repairable & recyclable + Toy compatible with other heads Reasons to avoid - Loud on higher settings - Smaller than other wands on the market

Here at woman&home HQ, we're big fans of Love Not War. The eco-conscious brand is constantly innovating, finding new ways to bring us pleasure that doesn't negatively impact the planet. So, of course, the Koi Wand Vibrator made our list of the best luxury toys. It's a bestseller and an award-winner for good reason.

Don't be fooled by its petite size, the Koi Wand is seriously powerful. This luxe toy offers four intensity levels and seven vibration patterns, and I was pleasantly surprised by the intense rumbles that come from even the lowest of settings. With that in mind, this wand might be a little too powerful for those who are new to toys but if you're a wand devotee like me, you're going to want to add this one to your collection.

Best of all, the motor is compatible with all of the brand's other toys so you can easily swap the wand head with, for example, the rabbit-like Laska head and you've got yourself a new sex toy. We told you they're an innovative bunch, right?

It's also fully waterproof (if shower sex takes your fancy) and comes with a handy travel lock and storage pouch. Plus, it doubles up as a massage wand, which I loved using to relieve tight muscles. Need I say more? It's one of the best wand vibrators overall, for sure.

(Image credit: Dame)

7. The Eva II By Dame Best hands-free luxury sex toy Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $135 / £135 Material: Silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Inductive charging case Today's Best Deals View at Revolve View at Anthropologie (US) View at SSENSE Reasons to buy + Innovative ergonomic design + Small and discreet + Hands-free Reasons to avoid - Limited modes, only 3 speeds

This luxury toy is like nothing I've seen before. At first glance, it might not even look like a sex toy but that’s one of the reasons why the EVA II by Dame is the best luxury toy for hands-free fun.

The two small arms hook over the outer labia, while the main body of the mini sex toy stays fixed over the clitoris, which leaves you hands-free to touch yourself or a partner, or introduce another toy into the mix.

"The magic of the Eva is in the thoughtful engineering," says our tester Ellen. "I sometimes find holding a toy in place to be distracting and even counterproductive in the moment, but this hands-free toy leaves you free to support your own weight if you want to change position, move around, or use another toy at the same time. You can just focus on pleasure and intimacy, without thinking about the toy." What's not to love?

It might take a little adjusting at first, but once you find your sweet spot, this toy is almost guaranteed to take your pleasure to a whole new level. What’s more, it’s safe for shower play and can be used during penetration.

(Image credit: Lelo)

8. Lelo Sona Cruise 2 Best luxury for multiple modes Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $99/£129 Material: Silicone, ABS plastic Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Adam and Eve View at Babeland Reasons to buy + Oral sex sensations + Sleek design + Ergonomic and easy to use + 12 modes Reasons to avoid - One size nozzle head - Tricky to clean

Combining sonic waves with air pulsations, Lelo's Sona Cruise 2 is designed to replicate oral sex sensations and, well, it gets a 10/10 from me. This luxury toy has 12 modes, from teasing murmurs to pulsing waves, and is 100% waterproof for extra fun.

Highlights for me include the Cruise Control feature, which ensured the toy's power and intensity remained consistent as I cruised toward my climax. Plus, the sonic pulsations offer a broader sensation. They're said to reach 75% more of the clitoris than other toys, which feels pretty accurate as this toy takes pleasure to a whole new level. Let's not forget the sleek and stylish design, which was another highlight for me, but one to be expected from this Swedish brand.

The only downside to this toy is that it only offers one size nozzle head and so it might not be the perfect fit for everyone. Unlike the Womanizer and Smile Maker toys in this guide, this Lelo pick doesn't come with additional heads. And, as the head isn't removable, I also found it tricky to clean.

(Image credit: Smile Makers)

9. Smile Makers The Artist Best luxury rabbit vibrator Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $129 / £119.95 Material: Silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Saks Fifth Avenue Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Dual stimulation + 2 motors of equal power + Independent control of two heads Reasons to avoid - Might be too intense for beginners

Smile Makers seriously prioritizes clitoral pleasure, and The Artist is no different. This is a rabbit with a twist, putting clitoral pleasure at the forefront of the design.

In what the brand tells me is an industry first, the Artist features two motors of equal power that can be controlled independently at the click of a button, meaning I could increase external stimulation and decrease internal stimulation to find my sweet spot. The ergonomic design and adjustable fit made it easy for me to alter the angle between the two heads to find the perfect position.

Crafted from smooth, body-safe silicone that makes it easy to slip inside (with a helping of water-based lube, of course), this luxe toy has nine modes, whether you want to indulge in a deep rumble or prefer a quickie in the sheets. However, even on the lowest setting, I found the vibes to be rather intense If you're new to sex toys, you might want to experiment with one of the best rabbit vibrators for beginners first.

Thanks to its high-tech features, like 'creative control' which allows you to adjust the two motors independently, and 'sensor mode' which supports you in finding a pre-programmed vibe pattern you like, it can take a while to get to grips with this luxe toy. Read the manual, and enjoy playing around with The Artist as you get to know what turns you on.

(Image credit: woman&home)

10. The Natural Love Company Cassia Best luxury sex toy for dual stimulation Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $99.95 / £74.95 Material: Recycled plastic and silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at The Natural Love Company Reasons to buy + Offers internal or external stimulation + 10 vibration patterns + Looks chic Reasons to avoid - Buttons moves in one direction

“Elegant and sophisticated,” is how our tester May describes The Natural Love Co’s Cassia vibe. “It has the same luxurious, buttery feel as the Jasmine vibrator, it’s comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver,” she tells us. Just like the Jasmine, it’s crafted from recycled ocean plastic and coated with body-safe silicone, so rest assured, you’re doing your bit for the planet while getting your pleasure on.

This dual-ended toy offers internal or external stimulation, so you’ve got the best of both worlds depending on what you fancy during your solo sessions. “It’s ideal for a beginner, offering two different sides and shapes to play with and experiment with different stimulations,” May says. “Plus, I think the discreet, light color and the super-soft feel make it less intimidating than some other internal sex toys on the market.”

If you're weighing up the Love Not War Koi and The Natural Love Co's Cassia vibe, as the two wand vibrators on our collection of the best luxury sex toys, consider whether you'd prefer the 2-in-1 nature of this vibrator. It's a sure winner in our tester's books. “This toy is powerful and feels amazing to use. It’s also enjoyable to be able to switch between the two ends for different types of pleasure,” she says.

“The only issue I had is that the control button only allows you to move through the settings in one direction, meaning you have to cycle back through all the modes again if you’ve accidentally passed one you like.”

(Image credit: Hot Octopuss)

11. Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo Luxe Best luxury sex toy for couples Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $189.95/£169.95 Material: Silicone, ABS Waterproof: Yes Power: Toy - Rechargeable via USB, Remotes - Battery Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Lovehoney US View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wearable remotes for ultimate control + Stimulation for both partners + Two motors with six modes Reasons to avoid - Only suitable for penis and vulva partners - Might not be the right fit for everyone

Want a luxury toy to turn up the heat during foreplay with your partner? Let us introduce you to the Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo Luxe. This toy was designed with heterosexual couples in mind (take a look at our guide on the best lesbian sex toys for other alternatives) and it offers pleasure for both partners without penetration. It's not totally hands-free, unlike Dame's Eva II, as I had to hold it in place to ensure it hit the right spot, but it offers an experience that can be tailored to each partner.

The toy itself (rechargeable via USB) has two motors, which are controlled independently via two mini remotes (battery-powered). These can be slotted into fitness-watch-style wristbands for easy access during play. Sure, they don't look particularly sexy, but they do the job effectively. While one partner enjoys the stimulation from the PulsePlate, the other can soak up the intense vibrations from the base of the toy. And, while you can choose to control your own motor via the remote, I suggest handing the reigns to your partner and taking the couple's play to the next level.

But, don't make the same mistake I did and rush into play too soon. Take time to read the manual that comes with the toy, and get to know all its features. Once you're up to speed with how this premium device works, add plenty of water-based lube and let the fun begin.

How we tried and tested the best luxury sex toys

To bring you this guide to the best luxury sex toys, we turned to sex experts to find out what products were really worth testing. Our panel - which included various members of the woman&home health team, external testers like May, and myself - then put the luxe toys to the test to bring you this round-up of the very best.

We considered each toy's merits with the following factors in mind:

Features: We know that if you're investing in a luxury sex toy, you want it to deliver earth-shattering orgasms, and then some. So, we looked at all the features these toys offer, from the number of vibe patterns to the range of intensities and speeds. We assessed if they were travel-friendly, fully waterproof, and suitable for couples' play as well as solo masturbation.

We know that if you're investing in a luxury sex toy, you want it to deliver earth-shattering orgasms, and then some. So, we looked at all the features these toys offer, from the number of vibe patterns to the range of intensities and speeds. We assessed if they were travel-friendly, fully waterproof, and suitable for couples' play as well as solo masturbation. Design: From the weight of the toy, to how it felt in the hand and how easy it was to use, our panel weighed up the design elements that made these toys a pleasure to use.

From the weight of the toy, to how it felt in the hand and how easy it was to use, our panel weighed up the design elements that made these toys a pleasure to use. Shape and size: Every body is different, and today's age of sex toys should cater to all shapes and sizes. We looked at whether these toys were adjustable or offered alternative heads in different sizes so everyone could find their perfect fit. Inclusive orgasms, right this way...

Every body is different, and today's age of sex toys should cater to all shapes and sizes. We looked at whether these toys were adjustable or offered alternative heads in different sizes so everyone could find their perfect fit. Inclusive orgasms, right this way... Appearance: Of course, looks aren't everything, but when you're investing in a toy with a high price point, you want it to look as luxurious as it feels. We noted the appearance of each toy and considered whether we'd really let it take pride of place on our bedside tables.

Of course, looks aren't everything, but when you're investing in a toy with a high price point, you want it to look as luxurious as it feels. We noted the appearance of each toy and considered whether we'd really let it take pride of place on our bedside tables. Materials: For a toy to win us over, it had to feel good on the skin, too. We looked for products made from the likes of body-safe silicone. Extra points for those created with the planet in mind. In fact, many of the products that made it into our edit, are made from renewable, recycled materials in eco-conscious factories. Double-win!

How to choose the best luxury sex toys for you

Look at the features: "It can be tempting to buy a particular luxury sex toy based on its aesthetics alone, but if it doesn’t have the functions you’re after, it’ll just end up as an ornament on your bedside table," says clinical sexologist Ness Cooper. Study the features, and make sure it can offer the type of stimulation and the range of vibrations or pulsations you're looking for. If you want to use your toy in the shower, bath or hot tub make sure it's fully waterproof, too.

"It can be tempting to buy a particular luxury sex toy based on its aesthetics alone, but if it doesn’t have the functions you’re after, it’ll just end up as an ornament on your bedside table," says clinical sexologist Ness Cooper. Study the features, and make sure it can offer the type of stimulation and the range of vibrations or pulsations you're looking for. If you want to use your toy in the shower, bath or hot tub make sure it's fully waterproof, too. Read reviews: "Find out what other customers thought about the product," Cooper, who is also the resident expert at Je Joue, suggests. "This also allows you to check if the product description lines up with what you’ll receive." All of the toys featured here at woman&home are tried and tested by our experts, so rest assured we're only bringing you the very best on the market and sharing our honest feedback in every guide.

"Find out what other customers thought about the product," Cooper, who is also the resident expert at Je Joue, suggests. "This also allows you to check if the product description lines up with what you’ll receive." All of the toys featured here at woman&home are tried and tested by our experts, so rest assured we're only bringing you the very best on the market and sharing our honest feedback in every guide. Buy from reputable sellers: "More and more independent sex toy brands are popping up, including ones classed as luxury," Cooper says. "Some may use the word 'luxury' for marketing reasons, so make sure that you check out the seller or website before purchasing. It's important your purchase is protected and offers a guarantee."

"More and more independent sex toy brands are popping up, including ones classed as luxury," Cooper says. "Some may use the word 'luxury' for marketing reasons, so make sure that you check out the seller or website before purchasing. It's important your purchase is protected and offers a guarantee." Plan how you'll use it: "Sometimes it’s more about the experience than the sex toy," Cooper explains, pointing to the importance of learning how to use sex toys. "If you want the experience to be luxurious, make sure you spend time planning the first time you use your new toy to fit with what luxury self-pleasure means for you." It could be as simple as ensuring you're home alone for uninterrupted me-time, using some of the best lube, or taking things a step further and romancing yourself. Have a long hot bath and wear your favorite lingerie, just for you. Take time to prioritize your pleasure.

Are luxury sex toys worth it?

So, are these toys really worth the price tag? Our testers certainly think so, with this roundup of the best luxury sex toys offering unique buys with out-of-this-world sensations. But ultimately, Cooper says, "It will really depend on what you're looking for in the sex toy itself."

The sexologist explains that if you want to buy a toy from an independent brand, or a brand that prioritizes its eco-credentials, you will likely pay more as you're investing in the artistry, the quality tech, the material, and the labor. If these are valuable to you, then it's worth the additional investment.

She also points out that cheaper sex toys often have poor-quality rechargeable batteries which run out quickly. "Some lower quality sex toys also have issues with motors and rechargeable batteries becoming hot, meaning they burn out quicker." And batteries are hardly cheap themselves, so it's worth considering these within your budget.

Luxury sex toys could be worth the investment for their quality materials alone though. "The silicone in cheaper sex toys might not be seam-free and this can cause discomfort for some people as the silicone seam can scratch the vulva or other body parts," Cooper explains. All the luxe toys on our list are made from high-quality materials, whether that's body-safe silicone or soft-to-touch recyclable materials.

What's more, Cooper adds that most luxury toys also come with warranties or guarantees, where many of the cheaper models out there don't. This means you can get replacements if they become faulty. While luxury toys might mean a higher cost upfront, they could save you money in the long run and provide you with more pleasurable and tailored orgasms all around.

However, not all luxury sex toys are the same - much like the people using them. If you're just growing your collection, finding out what makes you tick, or want to try something new, picking a more affordable toy may be the way to go. From here, you can decide what really works for you and then decide if you want to invest in a more premium toy to use over time.