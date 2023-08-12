The best clitoral vibrator to use alone or with a partner, tried and tested by us

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Finding the best clitoral vibrator has been a challenge since suction vibrators have become one of the most popular types of sex toys for solo play in recent years. But it's easy to see why - they're totally different to other sex toys like bullets and dildos, designed to mimic the feel of oral sex. Using new technology, these clever toys combine air pressure with vibrators, making for a very pleasurable experience.

The basis of all suction vibrators is similar: they use air pressure to stimulate the clitoris. However, there are plenty of different takes on the so-called "clit sucker", tailored to different body types and sensitivity levels. After all, the clitoris is the most sensitive organ in the body and if you're not used to this kind of stimulation, it might feel pretty intense at first.

Rest assured, if you find the right toy, a suction vibrator can easily replace your current best vibrator, being one of the best sex toys around and one of the most pleasurable ways to spend some time by yourself or with a partner. We've tried and tested some of the best on the market, from big-name brands like Lovehoney and LELO to smaller and independent retailers, so you can find the right one for you.

Best clitoral vibrator

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Smile Makers)

1. Smilemakers The Poet Best clitoral vibrator overall Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 3.5 x 2.2 x 2.2 inches Charge time: 1.5 hours Running time: 2 hours Waterproof: Yes RRP: £119 / $132 Today's Best Deals View at SSENSE Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 5 pulsation modes and squeeze sensors + 3 interchangeable mouths for different body types and sensations + Easy to use + Vegan and cruelty-free + Quiet Reasons to avoid - One of the more expensive options

Smile Makers is known for creating products that look as good as they feel, so you can display them as decor when they're not in use. But if you're anything like me, the Poet is unlikely to spend much time on your bedside table as it may quickly become your go-to toy when you're in the mood for some solo play.

What makes this product stand out compared to the other options available is the squeeze sensors. These allow you to increase the intensity of the vibrations by simply holding the product a little bit tighter. This makes The Poet very easy to use - and sometimes too easy to get you over the edge.

The Poet also has three interchangeable mouths, all of which create different sensations. One thing I noticed when reviewing toys to find the best clitoral vibrator is that certain shapes just didn't work for me and my body, so having the option to change the mouths up was essential for me. Plus, it is a very good-looking product and it also comes with a matching satin pouch, so it certainly feels like one of the best luxury sex toys.

(Image credit: The Natural Love Company)

2. Mallow by Natural Love Company Best advanced clitoral vibrator Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 10 x 2 inches Charge time: 2 hours Running time: 1 hour Waterproof: Yes RRP: £99.95 Today's Best Deals View at The Natural Love Company Reasons to buy + Perfectly replicates cunnilingus + Three different functions + Comfortable material + Seriously clever technology Reasons to avoid - Very noisy

The best clitoral vibrator will mimic the feel of oral sex and through testing the products on this list, I can confirm that none come closer to that definition than the Mallow by The Natural Love Company with its design reminiscent of an actual flicking tongue.

The clever function means that the suction cup on the head of the toy draws your clitoris towards the 'tongue', which then moves to the rhythm of one of nine different intensities to satisfy you. If that wasn't enough, there's a vibrating dildo on the other end so you can swap from cunnilingus to penetration as and when it suits you. So, if you're looking for a sex toy to accurately replicate the experience of oral sex, it really doesn't get much better than this. The only downside I can think of is that it's pretty loud, so be careful when and where you use it.

Like all Natural Love Company products, this one is completely sustainable. The company is carbon neutral, avoids single-use plastics in all of its packaging, and the toys are vegan-friendly.

If you're looking for a way to spend a luxurious night alone or with a partner and you're ready to take your sex toy collection to the next level, do yourself a favour and invest in Mallow.

(Image credit: Thanks For Cumming)

3. The Wally by Thanks For Cumming Best clitoral vibrator for beginners Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 12.3 x 3.8cm x 3.7cm Charge time: 2 hours Running time: 2 hours Waterproof: Yes RRP: £70 Today's Best Deals View at Thanks for Cumming Reasons to buy + Small and easy to hold + Great for travel + A range of different intensities + Quiet + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Might not be intense enough for people who like extremely strong air suction

Wally is the only product independent brand Thanks For Cumming has released so far, but it's clear they've spent some time perfecting the best clitoral vibrator. This hot pink toy is one of the best sex toys for beginners thanks to its smaller size, three simple buttons (which make it easy to use), and super-fast charging capabilities (so you can go all night).

Its smaller size in comparison to other air pressure toys, like the Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator which is very similar in design, makes the toy easier to use in the heat of the moment when you want to avoid grappling with unfamiliar weighty or larger handles.

Wally offers eight powerful settings in total but the first few are very low-pressure so you can work your way through all the intensities in your own time, finding the right level of stimulation for you. Another excellent feature for those new to sex toys and especially suitable for anyone unsure what level of pressure would work best.

Even for non-beginners though, this is an excellent toy and one that I've regularly gone back to for guaranteed results with no faff over the last few weeks. It's also so impressively quiet considering those powerful settings.

(Image credit: Hanx)

4. Cindy by Hanx Best clitoral vibrator for sensitivity Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 2 x 2 inches Charge time: 2 hours Running time: 50 minutes Waterproof: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Hanx Reasons to buy + Small + Easy to hold + Very quiet + Range of intensity settings + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Air pressure isn't the most intense compared to other options

If you normally find clitoral vibrators too overpowering, Cindy, created by the sexual wellness brand Hanx, could be the suction toy for you. Developed by a gynaecologist, it's a small vibrator with ten different frequencies of vibrations that aren't overly powerful but, thanks to the particular shape of the product and the air pressure technology used, can still be very pleasurable.

Cindy by Hanx is particularly good for travel as well, I found, thanks to its lightweight materials, portable size, and super quiet vibration patterns. While there's no travel lock, I wouldn't say you'd need one with this toy as the noise level doesn't even reach 50 decibels. It's also easy to charge with a USB lead, meaning batteries (and batteries running out) aren't a problem.

This vibrator is also undoubtedly one of the prettiest toys on this list, as well as one of the best clitoral vibrators, so, don't mind me if I start displaying this toy on my bookshelf. It's discreet in appearance as well as noise.

(Image credit: Lelo)

5. Sona 2 Cruise by Lelo Best premium clitoral vibrator Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 4 x 2 x 52 inches Charge time: 2 hours Running time: 2 hours Waterproof: Yes RRP: £129 / $149 Today's Best Deals View at SSENSE View at Best Buy View at Adam and Eve Reasons to buy + Advanced air pressure technology that targets more of the clitoris + Small and easy to hold + Quiet vibrations + Available in three colours + Comfortable, premium silicone material Reasons to avoid - One of the more expensive options - No variation in mouth size

Lelo's Sona 2 Cruise shows just how much clitoral vibrators can vary in size, function, and quality. While there's nothing wrong with the Lovehoney x Romp toy for those just looking for the basics, anyone wanting all the bells and whistles with a premium toy can find that here. It even comes in different colours: pink, purple, or black.

For those who don't know Lelo, it's a premium sex toy brand and the Sona collection is their most popular clitoral suction vibrator - so I was excited to try it out for myself. My first impression was the material: the vibrator is made from body-safe, super-smooth silicone with rose gold edging. It immediately feels lovely to hold both in my hand and against my skin.

It comes with a bigger price tag than other options as noted and I could certainly see why. The Lelo Sona Cruise 2 uses special technology that's designed to specifically target 75% more of the clitoris, focusing on the internal structure of this pleasure centre through sonic waves that emit from the mouth of the toy, as well as the external nub you can see. It's an intense experience, to say the least, but it brings a whole new meaning to "waves of pleasure".

In my opinion, if you know you enjoy clitoral suction in all of its forms then it's probably not worth splashing out on this product. However, if you're struggling to get to grips with this type of sex toy or you know you're sensitive to classic vibrations, the Sona Cruise 2 could be a game changer for you. The different settings feel more sophisticated and it's easier to tailor the device to exactly what you like.

The only downside is that, unlike the Smilemakers toy, there is only one size mouth for this toy, which might not suit everyone.

(Image credit: SoDivine)

6. SoDivine Pearl Vibe Suction and G-Spot Stimulator Best clitoral vibrator for versatility Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 4 x 1 inches Charge time: N/A, requires batteries Running time: 1 hour approximately Waterproof: Yes RRP: £65 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Multi-functional + Intense air pressure and vibrations + 21 different setting combinations + Available in three colours Reasons to avoid - Difficult for beginners to use - Settings can be tricky to adjust at points

Looking for the best clitoral vibrator that doubles up as one of the best rabbit vibrators? I've got you covered. If you can't choose between clitoral and penetrative stimulation, this multi-purpose vibrator created by SoDivine is guaranteed to satisfy all of your desires.

The long, curved end of the two works as a stimulator for the G-spot, which sits inside the vagina. While most women will require some form of clitoral stimulation to orgasm, we all know the benefits of a little internal stimulation. Attached to the end of the dildo-like wand is the clitoral suction head, which works the same way as others on this list. The bonus is that you get two types of stimulation at once with this toy, taking pleasure to the next level.

While it's a winner for those who enjoy a blended orgasm, I wouldn't recommend it to those who are new to penetrative sex toys. Unless the G-spot head is fully inserted, you won't be able to get the clitoral suction head in the right place, I found. However, if you are comfortable with penetrative vibrators, it is flexible so you will be able to move it around and get it exactly in the right spot for you.

An additional stand out of this toy is the 11 advanced settings and three different speeds, creating 21 exciting combinations to try. This knocks many other vibrators on this list out of the water in terms of choice. The easy-to-use buttons adjust the level of each end of the vibrator so you can operate them separately or together.

It's also for this reason I wouldn't recommend the toy for beginners. For those new to clitoral vibrators, I'd always suggest Wally by Thanks for Cumming.

(Image credit: Womanizer)

7. Womanizer Starlet Snow Best lightweight clitoral vibrator Our expert review: Specifications Material: Plastic/Silicone Dimensions: 3 x 1 x 2 inches Charge time: 2 hours Running time: 240 minutes Waterproof: Yes RRP: £69 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Lovehoney US View at Adam and Eve Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Very small + Good range of settings + Charge lasts a long time Reasons to avoid - Silicone head can be difficult to reattach - Won't be intense enough for some people

The Womanizer is the original suction vibrator and their Starlet Snow toy is a great no-frills, super lightweight option that is sure to get the job done. While many people don't think about the weight of their toys in the buying process, it's an important factor - a heavier toy will be harder to handle in the heat of the moment, especially for those with mobility issues in their hands or wrists. A lightweight, smaller toy like this one can make all the difference to your experience.

Womanizer's Starlet Snow comes complete with a removable silicone head but is still small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which makes it super easy to use. Thanks to its size, it's also very quiet. Although, it does get significantly louder when you increase the intensity of the vibrations, so that's something to look out for.

There are four intensity levels to switch between, paling in comparison to the SoDivine Pearl Vibe Suction and G-Spot Stimulator's 21 combinations on offer, so if you're looking for a simple vibrator and limited choices to make finding your favourite easy in a hurry, this could be a great choice.

It's also on the more affordable end of the spectrum when on sale, as it is at the time of writing, and I found it charged up very quickly via USB with magnetic pins on the bottom of the toy. If you're looking for a vibrator to take on your travels, this is another great option.

(Image credit: The Natural Love Company)

8. Camphor by The Natural Love Company Best sustainable clitoral vibrator Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 23 x 9 cm Charge time: 2 hours Running time: 1 hours Waterproof: Yes RRP: £84.95 Today's Best Deals View at The Natural Love Company Reasons to buy + Multi-functional + Like a rabbit, but better + Comfortable material + Strong vibrations and air pressure Reasons to avoid - Difficult to get it in the right position for beginners - Loud

There are a number of reasons why you should add Camphor, created by The Natural Love Company to your collection, with the brand's sustainability credentials being just one of them.

With Camphor, you'll also be able to keep the amount of toys you buy and own for a minimum, which is a great way to promote sustainability. This is because it will satisfy a number of needs, including g-spot and clitoral stimulation. Think of it like a rabbit vibrator but with the added benefit of a clit sucker function.

Much like the SoDivine Pearl Vibe Suction and G-Spot Stimulator, the internal wand presses against the G-spot while the head of the 'rabbit' stimulates the clitoris. This one is a little more intense, with a ribbed edge to the wand to put additional pressure on the wall of the vagina where the G-spot sits. If your ambition is to have a blended orgasm, then you're in luck - you're almost guaranteed one with this toy.

Even on the lowest settings, this product is pretty intense and fairly loud so it's definitely one for those who don't need to be discreet in their surroundings and like that intense stimulation from the beginning. While it might not be one for those new to clitoral vibrators, it's the perfect addition to any toy collection with its premium feel and equally premium results.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

9. Lovehoney Rose Best unique clitoral vibrator Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 3 x 7 inches Charge time: 1.5 hours Running time: 65 minutes Waterproof: Submersible RRP: £54.99 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Attractive product + Shape is great + Great range of settings for all levels of sensitivity Reasons to avoid - Settings can be difficult to adjust - Tricky to charge

If you've been on social media over the last year, you've probably already heard of the rose sex toy. As the name suggests, this clitoral vibrator is a little more uniquely designed than some of the others on our list as it's shaped exactly like a rose, with the mouth of the toy sitting as the bud of the flower.

It's a very cute, pretty product that would make a nice gift for a partner or a friend. Plus, the curved shape of the rose petals means that this is one of the easiest suction vibrators to get acquainted with. You really can't go too far wrong with finding the right spot with this toy, in my experience.

It has two buttons, one to turn the product on and the other to control the intensity, and I did find them a little bit difficult to find and differentiate between when using the product at the beginning. However, once I got to grips with it, I found that this toy had one of the best ranges of settings, with intense air pressure at the top end, despite starting off slowly.

It's frustrating that you can't lower the intensity without cycling through all of the vibrations or turning the product off, however. And this product also can be a little bit fiddly to charge, as the charger is magnetic and often falls off if it's in the wrong position.

(Image credit: Lovehoney x Romp)

10. Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction Simulator Best budget-friendly clitoral vibrator Our expert review: Specifications Material: Plastic/silicone Dimensions: 5 inches in length Charge time: N/A, requires batteries Running time: 5 hours Waterproof: Splashproof RRP: £34.99 Today's Best Deals View at Lovehoney US Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable option compared to some others on the list + Batteries (included) last a long time + Good variation of intensity settings Reasons to avoid - Tricky to clean completely, as it's not fully waterproof - Mouth shape won't suit everyone

If you don't want to invest in a suction vibrator before figuring out if this kind of toy is for you, this one from Lovehoney in collaboration with independent sex toy brand Romp could be a good option. It won't break the bank and it can certainly give you an insight into whether or not this type of toy gets you off.

The Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction Simulator is easy to use, with two simple buttons that allow you to make the vibrations more or less intense as you use it. When it comes to finding a good starting toy at a decent price point (under £40), I don't think you can go too far wrong with this one. It offers all the essentials of the best clitoral vibrator, with the possibility of improving your experience in the future.

The toy is easy to hold and it offers six different intensity levels, all of which come with quite high levels of air pressure, so you definitely get your money's worth in stimulation. It's also one of the only battery-powered toys on this list, which can make using it more expensive in the longer term, but it's perfect for those who always forget to put their toys on charge.

However, the mouth of the vibrator is quite large so I did find it difficult at times to get exactly the right spot and intensity. For a more precise toy, I'd recommend SmileMakers' The Poet instead, our best clitoral vibrator overall. This vibrator also feels slightly less premium than some of the other toys on the list as it's made from plastic rather than silicone, although it does have a removable silicone head.

When you compare the Lovehoney X Romp Switch Clitoral Suction Simulator even to some of the best bullet vibrators, for example, it doesn't look like such an affordable option. However, clitoral vibrators - especially ones that have air pulse technology and smart functionality - are newer devices, so they will naturally cost more for the moment. If you're looking for an even better deal on the best clitoral vibrator, be sure to keep an eye out for seasonal sales.

(Image credit: SoDivine)

11. SoDivine Irreplaceable Suction Stimulator Best clitoral vibrator to buy on Amazon Our expert review: Specifications Material: Plastic/silicone Dimensions: 4 x 2 x 2 mm Charge time: 3 hours Running time: 1 hour Waterproof: Water-resistant RRP: £45 Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Easy to use + Good range of settings + Fairly quiet + Discrete packaging Reasons to avoid - Only one button to adjust settings - Shape of mouth won't suit everyone

While there is a whole range of clitoral vibrators on this list that can blow you away, you may just be looking for something simple: enough settings for a good range of choices, easy to use, affordable, and easy to order discreetly. For this middle-tier vibrator, we also have you sorted. Enter, SoDivine's Irreplaceable Suction Stimulator.

It's a lightweight toy on the more affordable side, coming in at under £50. The settings aren't the most sophisticated compared to the other products, with just one button to adjust the air pressure and no option to increase or decrease the pressure without cycling through them all, but there is a wide range of 11 settings to choose from, all of which are fairly quiet, and you're bound to find at least one that works for you - if not several, like in my case.

SoDivine's Irreplaceable Suction Stimulator is available to buy from a range of retailers but it's specifically one of the best sex toys to buy on Amazon, given the mega giant's iconic versatile and completely-discreet packaging. Those who've signed up for Prime delivery can also expect to be using the toy within 24 hours as it's available for delivery as part of the subscription.

(Image credit: Sh! Women's Store)

12. Sh! Suction Sensation Toy Best quiet clitoral vibrator Our expert review: Specifications Material: Silicone Dimensions: 100mm / 4 inch Charge time: 2 hours Running time: 1.5 hours Waterproof: Yes RRP: £39 / $49 Today's Best Deals View at Sh! Reasons to buy + Very quiet + Good for people who are sensitive + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Few intense settings - Shape makes it difficult to hold - Buttons are tricky to use

A lot of the toys I tried were pretty quiet but this one by the brand Sh! is completely silent, living up to its name. If you're living in close proximity to other people (who you don't want to be aware you're using a sex toy) or looking to use the toy during shower sex or in the bath, for instance, where the water can amplify the sound of vibrations, this could be the best clitoral vibrator for you.

Your priority does need to be in the noise though for this to be your pick of the bunch. While it's a decent toy for the price, considering our budget option is just a few pounds cheaper, the Sh! Suction Sensation Toy does provide some of the weakest vibrations of all the toys I tried. While excellent for those who are particularly sensitive to intense vibrations, it's not such a win for those who are looking for middle to higher-intensity ranges with air pressure and vibrations.

It's also a little bit bulky, which means it can be difficult to hold at times and the buttons that allow you to turn the product on and change the settings can be hard to locate in the heat of the moment. Saying this, it did still provide an overall pleasurable experience and when combined with an internal vibrator, it's a real winner.

How we tried and tested the best clitoral vibrators

At first look, a lot of these products seem similar but there are a couple of key factors we were taking note off when testing them out, which could have a big impact on the experience of using them.

We tried each toy a number of times over several weeks to figure out exactly who they'd be best suited to, and which ones are worth investing in and these are some of the things we took into account:

Intensity: It's surprising how overwhelming the feeling of air pressure can be and the sensations these vibrators create can be even more intense than traditional vibrators. Some people like it hard, but powerful air pressure isn't for everyone, so we made sure to take into account just how intense the air pressure was in each of these vibrators, at their lowest and highest settings.

It's surprising how overwhelming the feeling of air pressure can be and the sensations these vibrators create can be even more intense than traditional vibrators. Some people like it hard, but powerful air pressure isn't for everyone, so we made sure to take into account just how intense the air pressure was in each of these vibrators, at their lowest and highest settings. Ease of use: Scrambling around to figure out how to change the setting on your vibrator is a huge turn-off when you're in the heat of the moment. We made a note of how difficult it was to use each suction vibrator, including the methods to cycle through each setting and how they turn off, favouring the toys that were most simple and straightforward.

Scrambling around to figure out how to change the setting on your vibrator is a huge turn-off when you're in the heat of the moment. We made a note of how difficult it was to use each suction vibrator, including the methods to cycle through each setting and how they turn off, favouring the toys that were most simple and straightforward. Ease of setup: There are pros and cons to both battery-powered toys and chargeable vibrators. We made a note of how each suction vibrator is powered, with options for each preference.

There are pros and cons to both battery-powered toys and chargeable vibrators. We made a note of how each suction vibrator is powered, with options for each preference. Shape: Suction vibrators come in many shapes and sizes, which is convenient, because so do women's bodies. We compared the appearance of each toy, including how they felt to hold and how easy they were to place around the clitoris.

Suction vibrators come in many shapes and sizes, which is convenient, because so do women's bodies. We compared the appearance of each toy, including how they felt to hold and how easy they were to place around the clitoris. Material: We considered how each toy felt on the skin. The clitoris and the area around it can be sensitive, even with a dash of the best lube on the toy, so it's important the material is comfortable. We also made a note of the material each vibrator is made from, for people with specific preferences.

We considered how each toy felt on the skin. The clitoris and the area around it can be sensitive, even with a dash of the best lube on the toy, so it's important the material is comfortable. We also made a note of the material each vibrator is made from, for people with specific preferences. Noise: Some vibrators are noisier than others and whether or not this is important for you will probably depend on your living situation. We compared how noisy each suction vibrator was at different settings. FYI, most vibrators are a lot quieter when placed against the skin or the clitoris, so we also took into account how loud they were during the setup period.

Some vibrators are noisier than others and whether or not this is important for you will probably depend on your living situation. We compared how noisy each suction vibrator was at different settings. FYI, most vibrators are a lot quieter when placed against the skin or the clitoris, so we also took into account how loud they were during the setup period. Packaging: Discrete packaging is the norm for sex toys these days but we made sure to note whether or not this was the case for the suction vibrators we tested. Plus, we've flagged any that are packaged that little bit more luxuriously, in case you want to treat yourself, a friend, or a loved one.

Discrete packaging is the norm for sex toys these days but we made sure to note whether or not this was the case for the suction vibrators we tested. Plus, we've flagged any that are packaged that little bit more luxuriously, in case you want to treat yourself, a friend, or a loved one. Cleaning: It's essential to know how to clean a vibrator after every time you use it. We made sure to take into account how easy each product was to clean, including whether or not they're waterproof and just how difficult it is to get into the nooks and crannies of each toy.

How to choose the best clitoral vibrator for you

If you've never used a clitoral vibrator before, you might not know where to start. We asked sex therapist Ness Cooper to talk us through a few things to take into account when choosing one that will work for you.

Think about size and shapes: " When picking a suction vibrator looking out for different size clitoral nozzles can be important," suggests Cooper, who is also the resident sexologist for Jejoue. "A wider suction nozzle will feel less intense than a small narrow suction nozzle. If you have a very sensitive clitoris you may find a smaller suction nozzle to be too intense for you."

When picking a suction vibrator looking out for different size clitoral nozzles can be important," suggests Cooper, who is also the resident sexologist for Jejoue. "A wider suction nozzle will feel less intense than a small narrow suction nozzle. If you have a very sensitive clitoris you may find a smaller suction nozzle to be too intense for you." Consider material: You might already have a preference when it comes to the material of vibrators. Cooper recommends opting for a silicone vibrator because they are easier to keep clean and are body safe.

You might already have a preference when it comes to the material of vibrators. Cooper recommends opting for a silicone vibrator because they are easier to keep clean and are body safe. Ask yourself if you want vibrations too: " Some suction sex toys also have vibrations too, which can work alongside the suction functions," Cooper explains. "Making sure you want both features together when shopping can be helpful, as some suction sex toys with vibrations don't allow you to explore suction or vibrations separately."

Some suction sex toys also have vibrations too, which can work alongside the suction functions," Cooper explains. "Making sure you want both features together when shopping can be helpful, as some suction sex toys with vibrations don't allow you to explore suction or vibrations separately." Think about the practicality of multi-purpose products: Some of the vibrators we've suggested here also have other functions, like rabbit vibrators that allow you to explore penetration at the same time as clitoral stimulation. "Some of these sex toys have a very fix position for the clitoral suction part, so making sure the distance between the main body and clitoral area matches your anatomy can help make sure the vibrator is successful for your body type," Cooper says.

Some of the vibrators we've suggested here also have other functions, like rabbit vibrators that allow you to explore penetration at the same time as clitoral stimulation. "Some of these sex toys have a very fix position for the clitoral suction part, so making sure the distance between the main body and clitoral area matches your anatomy can help make sure the vibrator is successful for your body type," Cooper says. Experiment with other body parts: " Remember suction sex toys can be used on the nipples and frenulum," Cooper says, explaining that it's worth thinking about whether the product you're choosing will work for other parts of your body too if this is something you'd like to try. As they're among the best sex toys for couples as well, you might want to include your partner in the discussion as well if you plan to use the toy together.

Remember suction sex toys can be used on the nipples and frenulum," Cooper says, explaining that it's worth thinking about whether the product you're choosing will work for other parts of your body too if this is something you'd like to try. As they're among the best sex toys for couples as well, you might want to include your partner in the discussion as well if you plan to use the toy together. Work out how you want to use the vibrator: do you plan on using the toy you're purchasing for solo play or a partner? It's worth taking this into account when choosing a product. "Some vibrators can also be controlled by a remote or app too, which can make it easier to control than just relying on buttons on the main sex toy."

Clitoral vibrator vs bullet vibrator

The other main type of vibrator designed for clitoral stimulation is the bullet, which is a small pellet-shaped vibrating sex toy. Both the bullet vibrators and suction vibrators are designed to be used externally on the clitoris. The key difference is that bullets deliver pleasure primarily through vibrations, whereas suction vibrators use air pressure to stimulate the clitoris. Some suction vibrators do vibrate too, whereas bullets - even if you know how to use a bullet vibrator perfectly - won't work in that way.

Depending on what you find pleasurable, you may find one type of vibrator more enjoyable than the other. Some people find that the vibrations of bullet vibrators are too intense, while the air pressure suction vibrators use is more pleasurable. But other people might actually find direct stimulation of the clitoris via air pressure uncomfortable and might enjoy a bullet vibrator more for this reason.

If you enjoy receiving oral sex, the suction vibrator is a good option for you, as the air pressure settings are designed to mimic this. But it's worth trying both types of vibrators to figure out which one you prefer. Many people experience different forms of pleasure from each type of toy, neither of which is necessarily better or worse than the other. Just like with partnered sex, there are plenty of ways to make yourself feel good - think about adding different vibrators to your collection as simply expanding your self-love repertoire.