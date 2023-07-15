The best sex toys for couples to spice up your relationship

Our tried and tested guide to the best sex toys for couples has something for every couple. All of the products in our list have been trialed by our panel, and have the expert seal of approval.

Finding the best couple's sex toys is no mean feat. After all, every couple is different and what works for one, might not work for another. That said, in my experience as a health and wellbeing editor, I've learned a lot about sex toys over the years (and tried my fair share too) so I like to think I know a thing or two about what makes an excellent toy for couples.

First up, your couple's sex toy should offer the type of stimulation you desire - whether that's one of the best sex toys to elevate foreplay or enhance penetration. It should also be easy to use - fiddling with buttons and settings in the throes of passion is very much not sexy. And, it should be a decision you come to together, as a couple. While surprising your lover in the bedroom might give you both a thrill, if you're using a couple's sex toy together for the first time, having an open and honest conversation about how you'll use it will not only ensure you're both on the same page, but that you're investing in a toy to meet both of your needs.

Then, there's the practical side of sex toy shopping. The material (I always opt for body-safe silicone), the features (look out for couple's toys with additional features such as apps, especially if you have a long-distance lover), and their price tag (if it's one of the best sex toys for beginners, you might not want to blow the budget just yet). Most of the toys we tried and tested are priced between $9 (£7) and $190 (£170).

To bring you this edit, I enlisted the help of a panel of expert testers (and their very willing partners), and tried some of them out myself, all in the name of bringing you the best sex toys for couples. You can thank us later.

The best sex toys for couples

1. Satisfyer Double Fun Connect App Best sex toy for couples overall Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $64.95 / £58.95 Material: Silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Satisfyer View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 2 individual motors + Flexible arm + 15-year guarantee + Free app + Remote or app-controlled Reasons to avoid - Only suitable for penis and vulva partners

For couples looking to spice things up in the bedroom, let us introduce you to Satisfyer's Double Fun Connect App. This small but mighty sex toy offers stimulation for both partners. With an impressive range of vibration patterns and intensities, you're sure to find your sweet spot.

Crafted from soft, body-safe silicone, the U-shape toy has a flexible shaft and thanks to the ergonomic design, I found this toy easy to position. The shaft is inserted into the vulva partner during sex, with one motor stimulating the G-spot and the penis during penetration. A second motor on the other arm of the toy stimulates the clitoris at the same time - offering dual stimulation for the vulva partner, and pleasure for the penis partner - a total win-win!

With 10 vibration modes - from slow vibrations to quick pulsing patterns - and multiple intensity levels on offer, you'll never get bored of this toy. But, if you do, you can connect it to the free Satisfyer app and create your own vibration patterns, even syncing it with your favorite songs via Spotify. It's one of the best remote vibrators for sure.

Using the toy with the tiny remote meant I could easily cycle through the modes and change the intensities. And, while you can use the toy without the remote, I found it much easier to use it as the toy itself only allows you to change the vibration pattern and not the intensity level. On the higher intensities, I found this toy quite noisy and definitely not discreet, but the lower intensities live up to the whisper-quiet claims.

2. Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo Luxe Best sex toy for heterosexual couples Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $189.95 / £169.95 Material: Silicone, ABS Waterproof: Toy - yes, Remote - no Power: Toy - rechargeable via USB, Remote - battery-powered Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Lovehoney US View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wearable remotes + Stimulation for both partners + Two motors with six modes Reasons to avoid - Only suitable for penis and vulva partners - Might not be the right fit for everyone

The Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo Luxe was designed with heterosexual couples in mind, much like the Satisfyer Double Fun Connect App, offering stimulation to both partners - but this time without penetration. The toy itself is rechargeable via USB and features two motors with six vibration patterns that are controlled individually by two battery-powered remotes. While the PulsePlate stimulates the penis partner, the other can enjoy the intense vibrations from the base of the toy.

The Pulse Duo Luxe is crafted from super-soft silicone and our tester May, who has also reviewed many of the best luxury sex toys, said it felt gentle against the skin. What's more, you can use it for sex in the shower or bath, too. But, while the toy itself is waterproof, note that the remotes are not.

Unlike the Satisfyer Double Fun Connect though, this toy isn't totally hands-free as May had to hold it in place to ensure it hit the right spot. Plus, it took her and her partner a little longer than usual to get to grips with the settings. "My best advice is to read the instruction manual, and get to know what makes this toy tick before playtime," she said. "Then add plenty of lube, and enjoy the dual stimulation this Hot Octopuss toy has to offer."

Top tip: Take couples' play to the next level and let your partner take the reigns by handing over control of your remote.

3. Sharevibe by Fun Factory Best sex toy for lesbian couples Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $129.99 / £100 Material: Body-safe silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Babeland Reasons to buy + Quiet vibrations + Removable bullet vibrator + Offers dual penetration Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for standing sex

The ShareVibe makes our list for the best couple's sex toy for penetrative lesbian sex positions or pegging. Mimicking a strap-on style, without a harness, this toy got an excellent review from another tester on our panel. It's crafted from body-safe silicone and packs a punch of powerful vibes to leave you and your partner feeling well and truly satisfied.

It has five functions, plus a rechargeable bullet vibrator that's inserted into the base and can easily be removed for cleaning. The wearer controls the motion and depth of this device due to the smaller, egg-shaped end worn inside and gripped using the pelvic floor muscles.

Best of all, our tester loved that this toy combines vibration and penetration for both partners to offer skin-on-skin contact, closeness, intensity, and blended orgasms.

The shape of the toy means that a range of positions is possible, but you will have to maintain skin-on-skin contact with your partner for it to be effective. “While strapless dildos are best for close, intimate moves with your partner, if you are wanting wilder moves, consider using a dildo in a harness," say the experts at Sh! Sex store for women.

4. Hot Octopuss Atom Ring Best vibrating cock ring sex toy for couples Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $85.95 / £49.95 Material: Silicone, ABS Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Hot Octopuss View at Lovehoney US Reasons to buy + Five speeds and vibration modes + Large base for stimulation + Ergonomic design + Suitable for shower play + More affordable than other toys Reasons to avoid - Short battery life - Not suitable for all couples - Doesn't offer constant stimulation for both partners

For couples looking to add a sex toy into the mix during penetration, a vibrating cock ring can help turn up the intensity. The Hot Octopuss' Atom Cock Ring is an excellent introduction to the world of sex toys, offering stimulation for both partners during penetration. This pleasure ring in particular stood out to me out of all those I tested as, while it offered deep vibrations for the wearer, it also had a large surface area and a powerful motor that allowed me to feel the rumblings during penetration.

Cock rings sometimes get a bad rep as they often don't offer constant clitoral stimulation for the non-wearing partner. But, I found that experimenting with different sex positions was the answer to non-wearing partners enjoying the feeling just as much as their partners. And, if shower sex is on the cards, you can rest assured the ATOM is 100% waterproof. Although, it is tricky to use when standing up so might be best enjoyed in the bath or hot tub instead.

5. The Natural Love Company Elemi-R Remote Vibrator Most affordable sex toy for couples Specifications RRP: $49.95 / £39.95 Material: Body-safe silicone Waterproof: Toy - yes, Remote - no Power: Toy - rechargeable via USB, Remote - battery-powered Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + 10 vibration patterns + Range of intensities + Small & discreet design + Eco-conscious packaging Reasons to avoid - Short battery life - Quite loud on lowest setting

The Natural Love Company's Elemi-R Remote Vibrator is a super affordable remote control sex toy. Priced at $49.95 / £39.95, it's just a fraction of the price of other remote control vibes such as the Satisfyer Double Fun Connect App or Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo Luxe.

But despite its budget-friendly price tag, this bullet vibrator delivers on all fronts and I'm sure it will enhance your or your vulva partner's orgasms instantly. Crafted from sanitary grade silicone, this vibe is of excellent quality with a powerful motor you'd often only find in luxury sex toys. It has 10 modes with a range of intensities, from slow pulsing patterns to fast vibrations, which allows you to build at your pace. However, even on the lowest settings I still found this vibe quite intense (and loud) - which seems to be a common theme with The Natural Love Company's toys - so it's best suited to experienced sex toy users who don't need to worry about others overhearing the buzzing.

The Elemi-R Remote Vibrator can be controlled via the small, pebble-shaped remote - which is why it's excellent for couples' play - or via the power button on the toy itself. With the remote, the partner can easily cycle through the 10 modes. Plus, they have the power to Pause and Play - ideal for teasing during foreplay.

The toy itself is waterproof (the remote is not) but only up to 20cm so is best used for shower sex rather than bath time fun. What's more, it's simple and one of the top secret vibrators around. It could easily be slipped into an overnight bag for a romantic week away. However, remember to pack your charger as this toy offers just over one hour of play time before its juice runs out.

6. Satisfyer Hot Lover Connect App Best app controlled rabbit sex toy for couples Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $79.95 / £67.95 Material: Body-friendly silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + App is ideal for long-distance relationships + Relatively affordable compared to others + Heated element + Provides dual-stimulation Reasons to avoid - Stimulates only one partner at a time

One of the best rabbit vibrators out there, Satisfyer's Hot Lover Connect App is a warming sex toy that offers an experience like no other. Made from body-safe silicone with metallic detailing, it's ideal for turning up the intensity during mutual masturbation or allowing long-distance couples to feel connected even when apart.

Let's break it down: the Hot Lover has over 12 preset vibration programs - from gentle murmurs to deep rumbling vibrations - and heats up to 39 degrees. Yes, really. At first, I found this can feel a little unsettling so it's something to be aware of if not used warming sex toys before. Thanks to the two independent motors within this toy, it offered intense dual stimulation. What's more, if the heating element has you getting too hot and bothered too soon, you can switch it off independent of the vibes.

The ergonomic design means you can easily maneuver the device to hit your sweet spots with a good helping of the best lube. Although, as everybody is different, it could take a little more adjusting for some. Best of all, thanks to the free app, you and your partner can create new vibration patterns and even sync your sex toy to your favorite songs on Spotify.

While it doesn't offer dual stimulation for both partners like the Satisfyer Double Fun Connect App or Sharevibe by Fun Factory, it's a worthy investment if an app-controlled rabbit toy is on your wish list or you're doing long distance with your love.

7. Lelo Smart Wand 2 Best wand sex toy for couples Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $155 / £179 Material: Body-safe silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Lovehoney US Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Stimulation for both partners + Multiple sizes available + Up to 4hr battery life Reasons to avoid - Loud on higher settings - Big investment

Lelo's Smart Wand 2 was described by our tester Faye as "ultra-powerful and extremely sizeable", and undoubtedly one of the best wand vibrators around. She loved the sleek and smooth design, crafted from soft silicone, and felt the extra-long shaft made this toy easy to handle during solo play or couple's time.

Faye loved the range of vibes on offer, too. With 10 modes ranging in intensity that offer stimulation for both partners' erogenous zones. And, thanks to the Lelo's new-and-improved model, this wand has a battery life of up to four hours so you can tease your way through the evening without fear of it running out in the throes of passion.

"If you’re looking for something to give you pleasure - and fast - then this is it," Faye says - high praise indeed. However, she adds: "Be wary if you live with other people. This beast of a vibrator is noisy - so prepare for the bedroom to rattle in more ways than you might expect!" Noted!

See our full Lelo Smart Wand review

8. Dame Fin Finger Best finger vibrator for couples Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $93.75 / £86.99 Material: Medical grade silicone Waterproof: Splashproof Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Babeland Reasons to buy + Suitable for heterosexual and same-sex couples + Gentle vibrations to tease + Easy to use + Great beginners sex toy Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a small toy with limited settings - Might not be intense enough for some

The Dame Fin Finger made our list of the best lesbian sex toys as one of the top picks by a long way - but it could also make an excellent addition to the sex toy collection of any couple with a vulva partner.

Designed to fit snuggly between or around your finger, our tester Aoife rated this toy for teasing and foreplay. "This vibrator makes it feel almost like an extension of your fingers and offers an extra feeling of physical connectedness between the wearer and the receiver, which can sometimes be missing when using toys," she said.

Aoife added: "The contrasting textures, of skin and silky soft silicone, when using this is a delightful and surprising extra element to using this device and why I count it among the top lesbian sex toys."

However, she did note that this toy only offers three vibration modes which could be limiting to some. And, with an expensive price tag, you might want to invest in a more versatile toy with more vibe patterns and intensity levels.

9. Love Not War Koi Best travel sex toy for couples Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $109 / £89.99 Material: Body-safe silicone Waterproof: Yes Power: Rechargeable via USB Today's Best Deals View at Love Not War Reasons to buy + Made from eco-friendly materials + One battery works with multiple toy heads + Travel lock + Easy one-button navigation Reasons to avoid - Wand is very loud on high settings - Feels uncomfortable in hand on intense settings

Eco-conscious brand Love Not War (LNW) has nailed sustainable sex toys, in my humble opinion. The idea that big things come in little packages couldn't be more true than with the KOI wand vibrator, easily one of the best sex toys for couples from LNW. Crafted from recycled materials, don't be fooled by its petite size. This powerful toy offers deep rumbling vibrations that are ideal for clitoral stimulation, nipple play, stimulating the shaft of the penis, and even loosening tense muscles.

It has four intensities and seven vibration patterns, which offers a great range of options. Although, I did find it slightly uncomfortable when using it in the most intense modes. It's also navigated using just one button, so if you accidentally pass a pattern you like, you have to cycle through all the settings to find it again. But, overall, this is a great toy for couples - and especially those who are new to the world of sex toys. The design is sleek and thanks to its mini size, it's not as intimidating as other wand vibes. What's more, it'll become your new go-to travel buddy thanks to the handy travel lock and storage pouch for safekeeping. This isn't one of the best vibrators on Amazon - you'll have to buy direct from the retailer - but even then it's often out of stock, so act fast if you want to snap this one up.

The reason that I love Love Not War so much is the rechargeable battery, which is also compatible with the heads of the brand's other toys, so you can mix and match. That means you can switch between a simple bullet to a targeted rabbit and back to a wand for all-encompassing pleasure in a matter of minutes. What's not to love?

10. Lovehoney Oh! Massage Candle Best massage candle for couples Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $8.99 / £6.99 Scents: Vanilla, Cherry, Strawberry Today's Best Deals View at Lovehoney Reasons to buy + Great for foreplay + A new way to experiment in the bedroom Reasons to avoid - Small candle

For couples who want to learn how to spice things up in the bedroom and experiment with temperature play, Lovehoney's sexy massage candles could be just the ticket. Infused with six essential oils, these candles are available in a range of scents including Vanilla, Cherry, and Strawberry. All you have to do is let the candle burn and fill the room with its scent, before blowing out the flame and using the hot wax to massage the skin. While it's not a sex toy exactly, it's definitely an essential in the mix of the best sex games for couples.

I tried the vanilla-scented candle and while the scent wasn't particularly strong, once melted, it turned into an oil consistency that felt nourishing when massaged onto my skin and it added a fun new sensory element to the bedroom.

At under $10 / £10, Lovehoney's candles are a great way to experiment in the bedroom on a budget. But, it's worth noting that they are only 60g so won't last very long.

How we tried and tested the best sex toys

As noted, each of the toys in this guide has been tried and tested by either me or one of the women on our expert panel. When testing each toy out, we looked at the following factors:

Features: We looked at the type of sex toy and the stimulation it offered - whether it was internal, external, dual stimulation for one partner, or pleasure for both partners. We also noted if it offered a range of vibration patterns and intensities if it was controlled via a remote control or app (ideal for long-distance couples), and if it came with additional extras, such as multiple heads or a storage pouch.

We looked at the type of sex toy and the stimulation it offered - whether it was internal, external, dual stimulation for one partner, or pleasure for both partners. We also noted if it offered a range of vibration patterns and intensities if it was controlled via a remote control or app (ideal for long-distance couples), and if it came with additional extras, such as multiple heads or a storage pouch. Shape and size: Everyone is different. Every couple will have different preferences and everybody will need sex toys of different shapes and sizes. We looked for toys with an ergonomic design that could easily be adjusted to suit most users.

Everyone is different. Every couple will have different preferences and everybody will need sex toys of different shapes and sizes. We looked for toys with an ergonomic design that could easily be adjusted to suit most users. Appearance: Looks aren't everything but if you're investing in a luxury couple's toy or looking to find your best vibrator, you're going to want it to look sexy too. We assessed each toy's appearance, noting any particular features that elevated the look and feel of the toys.

Looks aren't everything but if you're investing in a luxury couple's toy or looking to find your best vibrator, you're going to want it to look sexy too. We assessed each toy's appearance, noting any particular features that elevated the look and feel of the toys. Materials: We tested a range of toys, with a focus on those made from body-safe silicone that felt soft on the skin and where it was easy to learn how to clean sex toys.

How to choose the best sex toys for couples for you

Consider the type of stimulation you want: "When shopping for your first sex toy as a couple, work out what time of pleasure you're looking for," advises Ness Cooper, a couples' counselor and sex therapist. "Are you looking to enhance penetration? If so, a cock ring might be best for penis and vulva owners. Are you looking for something to enhance sensations on erogenous zones? Then pick up a wand vibrator."

"When shopping for your first sex toy as a couple, work out what time of pleasure you're looking for," advises Ness Cooper, a couples' counselor and sex therapist. "Are you looking to enhance penetration? If so, a cock ring might be best for penis and vulva owners. Are you looking for something to enhance sensations on erogenous zones? Then pick up a wand vibrator." Talk about how you'll use it: "Putting a wish list together can help to open up conversations around couple's sex toys and give you and your partner the opportunity to plan how you want to use it," says Cooper, who is also the founder of The Sex Consultant. "Talk about whether you're looking to explore a particular fantasy or if you're looking for a toy to support stronger orgasms."

"Putting a wish list together can help to open up conversations around couple's sex toys and give you and your partner the opportunity to plan how you want to use it," says Cooper, who is also the founder of The Sex Consultant. "Talk about whether you're looking to explore a particular fantasy or if you're looking for a toy to support stronger orgasms." Assess if it's easy to use: "Look for toys that are easy to use, with buttons and settings that are easy to navigate," advises Cooper. "It can be frustrating and overwhelming if you both need to spend a lot of time learning how to use a toy before play. Plus, if there are too many settings, there's a greater chance you'll hit the wrong button in the heat of the moment."

"Look for toys that are easy to use, with buttons and settings that are easy to navigate," advises Cooper. "It can be frustrating and overwhelming if you both need to spend a lot of time learning how to use a toy before play. Plus, if there are too many settings, there's a greater chance you'll hit the wrong button in the heat of the moment." Look for bonus features: "For me, a bonus is if a sex toy is connected to an app," Cooper tells us. "Many app-controlled sex toys can allow you to customize the vibrations, making your sex toy work harder for both of you. They are often easier to use when exploring different sex positions, as well as role-play scenes that may include distance and or tie and tease."

"For me, a bonus is if a sex toy is connected to an app," Cooper tells us. "Many app-controlled sex toys can allow you to customize the vibrations, making your sex toy work harder for both of you. They are often easier to use when exploring different sex positions, as well as role-play scenes that may include distance and or tie and tease." Invest in quality battery life: "No one wants their toy to stop working mid-exploration," Coopers says. "Couple's play can be variable, and depending on the mood you may use sex toys at different times in the bedroom, so make sure your toy has a good battery life as you might want to come back to it again and again during your play session."

Do sex toys boost a relationship?

While sex toys can spice things up in a relationship and boost sexual desire, Cooper points out that they shouldn't be used to solve sexual discrepancies or as a replacement for communication in a relationship.

"Sex toys can be amazing for increasing sexual pleasure and boosting orgasm, but it's important to also talk to your partner about your emotional wants and needs, and what you're hoping sex toys will add to your relationship," Cooper points out.

For long-distance couples, app-controlled sex toys can give them a chance to continue to explore each other's sexual desires even from afar. "Some app sex toys allow you to message your partner, and so can help open up that conversation about sex and your chosen toy even when you're not together."

What's more, for time-poor couples juggling all of life's commitments, sex toys might even make orgasms faster and a whole lot sweeter. "Sex toys help boost blood flow to the genitals and this can increase pleasure responses, making it easier to enjoy feel-good sensations and even orgasm," Cooper explains. "They can reduce the time needed for orgasm, which can be important for couples who feel strapped for time."

How to talk to your partner about sex toys