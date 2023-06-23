The best sex games to play as a couple, from erotic card games to sexy trivia

The best sex games are an excellent way to spice up date night, encouraging you to experiment with new sex positions or live out your role-play fantasies, often with a healthy dose of competition.

While it's easy to add a playful twist to classic games such as Twister or Poker, there's something about specially-designed sex games that spark intimate conversations and introduce a whole new level of pleasure into the bedroom.

To find the best sex games, I've done all the hard work for you, searching high and low for the top picks on the market. From erotic card games to sexy dice featuring the best sex positions, and kinky board games with some of the best sex toys, there's something for every couple and situation in our edit.

The best sex games

1. Spice It Up The best sex game for couples Our expert review: Specifications Price : $26 / £20 Type: Card game Number of players: 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Available in English & Spanish + Variety of prompts + Boosts physical and emotional connection Reasons to avoid - Not as travel-friendly as other card games

Spice It Up is a card game designed to connect couples on every level. It features casual conversation starters to boost emotional intimacy and spicy dares that ignite a spark in the bedroom.

Inside the box, you’ll find 150 cards to see you through many flirty date nights to come. Available in both English and Spanish, the cards are categorized based on how spicy they are, ranging from 'mildest' to 'spiciest'. With a variety of prompts, expect everything from laidback questions such as “Who would you call if you were in trouble?” to sexy suggestions like “Make a video of yourself fooling around and watch it later”.

If you've got the luggage space, you can take this game along for the ride on your travels and turn up the heat on vacation. However, it's not as compact and easy to pack as other games in our edit, such as Lovehoney's Position of the Week Cards or Sex Dice, so is best suited to at-home date nights.

2. Lovehoney Position of the Week Best travel-friendly sex game Our expert review: Specifications Price : $10 / £9.99 Type: Card game Number of players: 2 Today's Best Deals View at Lovehoney Reasons to buy + One position for every week of the year + Ideal for travel + Simple and easy to play Reasons to avoid - Not as many options for non-heterosexual couples

Need inspiration for new sex positions? We’ve got you. Lovehoney’s Position of the Week cards features 52 sex position suggestions, one for every week of the year. From old-school favorites to some of the best oral sex positions, these cards will keep things hot in the bedroom and help you and your partner explore what turns you on.

Each card features detailed instructions on how to get into the position, which includes the likes of cowgirl and the magic mountain sex position. Plus, there’s a star rating system so you can keep track of your favorites and come back to them any time you like.

It's worth noting, these cards have been designed with heterosexual couples in mind, but most of them can also be performed with manual stimulation or a sex toy too.

3. Lovehoney sex dice Best sex game for beginners Our expert review: Specifications Price: $7 / £5.99 Type: Dice Number of players: Unlimited Today's Best Deals View at Lovehoney Reasons to buy + Small and compact + A great introduction to sex games + Travel-friendly + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Limited suggestions

If you’re new to the world of sex games (or looking for one of the best gifts for couples), this one’s for you. Lovehoney’s Sex Dice is a great way to dip your toe into play and find out what you like and dislike. What's more, it's small and compact, making it great for romantic getaways.

Inside the box, you’ll find three dice. Roll the dice to discover whether you’ll be performing an act of romance or sexual intimacy, and where you’ll be performing it on your partner's body. Some combinations include 'kiss the inner thigh' or 'massage the earlobe'. Add an extra dose of naughtiness by introducing a blindfold or your best vibrator into the mix.

There are limited options on the dice, but it does make an excellent addition to foreplay, or to use on nights when sex isn't on the cards but you still want intimacy.

Best 3-in-1 sex game Our expert review: Specifications Price: $19 / £14.99 Type: Card game Number of players: Unlimited Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Three games in one + Variety of prompts + Talk cards can be used with friends Reasons to avoid - Dares require more effort

Designed to boost physical, emotional and sexual intimacy, Talk, Flirt, Dare is a simple, three-in-one card game that's easy to play. Simply pick a level, whether you want to hit the Talk deck to spark new conversations, the Flirt deck to learn how to spice up your relationship, or the Dare deck to let your adventurous side out and take on sexy challenges. Questions and prompts include the likes of "What hairstyle of your partners do you like the most? And the least?", "Do you have a secret fetish? What is it?", and "Go to another room, take a sexy photo, and text it to your partner".

The game can escalate as slowly or as quickly as you like, and you can stick to one deck or dabble in all three. It's also ideal if you have multiple partners/players. There's no scoring or competition within this game, but you could create your own points system or forfeit challenges for extra fun.

What’s more, part of this game can also be played with friends. At a couple’s dinner party, bring out the Talk deck and inspire deeper conversations amongst the group.

5. Sex!!! Board Game Best sex game for multiple players Our expert review: Specifications Price: $11 / £9.99 Type: Board game Number of players : 2 - 4 Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Suitable for multiple players + Suitable for all genders + Sex is the end prize + Foreplay-focused board Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with a dice

The Sex!!! Board Game is best sex game for multiple players. Available in English, Spanish, French and German, it's suited to couples and wider groups who want to turn up the heat in the bedroom together with a tantalizing board game.

The focus is on foreplay as you race to the end of the board. Spin the wheel to discover what color your marker must land on and the action you'll be treating your partner or partners to. Think licking, spanking, kissing, and more.

At the end, the winner spins for a sex position, taking their choice of giver or receiver. For some, having sex as the end prize will be music to their ears but it might not be for everyone. In this case, you could come up with your own alternative prizes, such as roleplay, lap dances, or a strip tease - you decide.

While this game makes playing with multiple partners easier than ever and is LGBTQ+ friendly, it could benefit from dice to make things simpler and extend playtime.

6. The School of Life - Connect Best sex game to boost emotional intimacy Our expert review: Specifications Price: £25 Type: Card games Number of players: Unlimited Today's Best Deals View at The School of Life Reasons to buy + Over 100 questions + Promotes intimacy + Discreet packaging Reasons to avoid - Not as suitable for new couples as other options - Only available in £, but ships globally

For couples looking to learn how to revive romance in a relationship, try The School of Life’s Connect Couples Game. Designed to prompt connection, this card and dice game aims to spark conversations that reintroduce a hint of playfulness into the relationship, drawing couples closer together.

There are five card categories, which include Appreciation, Aspiration, Desire, Forgiveness, and Growth to open up new conversations with your partner and boost affection. With over 100 questions to choose from, this is a great alternative to a date night on the sofa, encouraging you to discuss topics that may be swept under the carpet when daily responsibilities get in the way.

Due to the nature of the questions, such as “How would you like to come back together again at the end of every day?” and “If you never improved one bit, I’d still…”, this game is best suited to couples in a long-term relationship who want to dive deep into their appreciation for each other, learn how to establish deal breakers in a relationship and get to know each other even better. Newer couples might benefit more from the Why Not? Board Game below instead.

7. Why not? Best sex game for at-home date nights Our expert review: Specifications Price: $34 / £26 Type: Card game Number of players: 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Backed by sex therapists + Suitable for new couples and long-term partners + 170 cards to play Reasons to avoid - Not travel-friendly

The Why Not? board game will add a little extra fun to game night. Backed by sex therapists, who say spending just 10 minutes together every day can help build a deep, long-lasting bond, this is a great game to open up communication with your partner.

This game contains 170 cards to help you get to know each other, whether you’re looking to build trust in a new relationship or have been together for years. As you progress through the game, things start to heat up with passionate challenges such as “kiss me somewhere new every time I take a turn”. There are also cards that contain conversation prompts to help build emotional intimacy, such as “what are the two main things you have learned from past relationships?”.

Inside the box, you'll find one board game, 170 cards, 2 pawns, 1 dice, and a 30-second timer included. All you need to do is carve out an evening for uninterrupted playtime.

8. You & Me - 50 Nights of Intimacy Best sex game for role play Our expert review: Specifications Price: $10 / £8.70 Type: Card and dice game Number of players: 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of role-play suggestions + Competitive game with a winner + Suitable for all genders with neutral language Reasons to avoid - Limited ideas compared to other games - Requires blindfold, lube, and massage oil not included in the box

Take intimacy to the next level with the You & Me card and dice game. From exciting prompts that encourage you and your partner to discuss your turn-ons and sexual fantasies, to erotic scenarios for you to act out, there are over 90 sexy ideas in this game.

If you’re interested in trying role-play, but don’t know where to start, this couple’s sex game is a great introduction. It offers role-play scenarios with detailed instructions to gently guide you to living out your sexiest fantasies.

This game comes with 45 forfeit cards for each player, four 'special' cards each, a joker card each, one die, and one sand timer. Use the dice to determine who the lucky partner is as you work your way through the cards, picking up points throughout based on the level you're playing. The winner enjoys a sexual favor of their choice - but let's be honest, when playing a sex game everyone is a winner...

9. Foreplay in a Row Best sex game for foreplay Specifications Price: $25 / £22.99 Type: Board/disc game Number of players: 2 Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Fun twist on classic game + Foreplay specific + Lots of suggestions Reasons to avoid - Limited options compared to other games - Only suitable for two players

A sexy twist on the classic Connect 4 game, Foreplay in a Row is an excellent way to kick off a night of passion and might be the most competitive sex game yet. Simply choose the chips with the act you most like the sound of (feel free to leave out the ones that aren't for you), try to connect four to win, and discover what erotic treat you’ve got in store.

It requires a little more space to play than the likes of the Lovehoney Dice or Position of the Week cards but would be a great game to take for a quiet weekend away to keep things exciting.

While you'll need to use more of your imagination with this one than with some of the other games that spell out the acts for you (e.g. some discs have simple instructions like "role play", leaving the specifics up to you), each of the 42 counters has a different foreplay suggestion. Other counters include the likes of "Spank Bottom" and "Naked Pillow Fight", providing you with suggestions to play out tonight. Now that's a party game we can get on board with...

10. Oral Fun Best sex game for oral fun Our expert review: Specifications Price: $20 / £16.99 Type: Board game Number of players: 2 Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Oral-specific suggestions + Variety of task categories + You decide rewards and forfeits Reasons to avoid - Limited options compared to other games - Requires players to drink

This trivia, oral-focused game has date night written all over it. Use it as a way to spice up foreplay and tease your way to the bedroom.

This pick of the best sex games easy to play and comes with a game board, two playing pieces, dice, and 30 trivia cards. Make your way around the board and complete the challenges, such as kiss, blindfold, lick, or suck - or pick a forfeit of your choice - whoever gets to the 69 sex position first, wins. Think, answering sexual trivia questions, drinking, giving or receiving, whatever you fancy.

This game will be a fun night for most couples who enjoy oral sex. However, if you don't drink alcohol and don't want to swap in a soft drink then you might find it limiting - given that a few of the stops along the board game suggest players take a drink. You'll also need to bring a few extra props to get the most out of this board game, such as flavored lube, a blindfold, ice cubes, strawberries, or similar sweet treats to play with as these are not included.

11. Je Joue The Naughty Gift Set Best sex game with sex toy Our expert review: Specifications Price: $100 / £90 Type: Sex toy and accessories Number of players : Minimum 1 Today's Best Deals View at Je Joue Reasons to buy + Game & accessories + Limited-edition sex toy + Can use pieces separately or together + Promotes emotional and sexual intimacy Reasons to avoid - Small vibrator can be tricky to handle

Je Joue's The Naughty Gift Set has everything you need for a kinky night in. Inside you'll find a limited edition rose gold and black Mimi vibrator, one of the best luxury sex toys. Plus, a Ylang Ylang & Mandarin massage candle, satin blindfold and restraints, and an intimate Truth or Dare card game.

This sex game offers the best of both worlds, with both thoughtful conversation prompts and erotic suggestions, making it similar to Spice It Up and Talk, Flirt, Date. Kick off the night by burning the candle for 15 minutes to allow the wax to melt into a beautiful, sensual massage oil. Blow out the candle, allow the oil cool or use it hot on your partner and put your massage skills to the test. You can even use the Mimi vibrator to gently massage the skin or stimulate erogenous zones. The silky-soft restraints and blindfold are an excellent introduction to soft bondage play, while the Truth or Dare card game will encourage you to discover your partner's pleasure points and learn more about what turns them on.

12. Twister Best classic game with a twist Our expert review: Specifications Price: $16.65 / £13.30 Type: Board game Number of players: Unlimited Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Classic, easy-to-play game + Easy to store + Suitable for multiple players Reasons to avoid - Not traditionally designed for sex play - Must be inventive to spice things up

Add a sexy twist to the classic Twister game by introducing some sensual new rules. This game is known and loved for its simplicity but if you want to take things to the next level with your partner or partners, introduce rules such as 'take off an item of clothing if you land on red' or 'every time you land on blue, kiss another player'. It's the perfect way to be intimate without sex.

It's easy to store at home if you need to be discreet as well, and it's likely you've already got this staple game night mat in your collection.

This is an ideal game for multiple partners to get involved, and can easily be tailored to suit your needs, too. The world is your oyster with this one...

13. Monogamy Board Game Best board sex game Our expert review: Specifications Price: $35 / £29.99 Type: Board game Players: 2 Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Award-winning game + Three spicy levels + Over 400 ideas Reasons to avoid - Requires more time than other games - Some couples may find it too tame - Encourages players to drink alcohol

The Monogamy Board Game is a bestseller - and for good reason. Add a saucy twist to game night with this pick of the best sex games, featuring three levels - intimate, passionate, and steamy - to help you discover more about what turns you on as a couple and help you spice things up in the bedroom.

Level one, intimacy, explores your and your partner's deepest desires, encouraging you to have meaningful conversations you might not usually have day-to-day. Level two, passionate, will have you physically teasing your partner, incorporating blindfolds, ice, your favorite sex toys - you name it. It's all about teasing and building up to level three, steamy, where you'll take on challenges. This could be performing oral sex after sucking ice cubes or giving your partner three minutes to have their way with you. This is where things really heat up. What's more, there are over 400 ideas and suggestions, so you’ll never get bored. Sign us up!

This game can last as long (or as short), as you like. At the end of the game, the winner will take their pick from the fantasy cards which could be, for example, a role-play scenario to get you hot under the collar. However, the main downside of this game I've seen in the reviews is that it may be too tame for couples who are already pretty au fait with sexy board games, know each other well, and communicate openly and regularly about sex and their relationship.

How to choose the best sex games for you

As you can tell from our list, there are a huge variety of sex games to choose from. When looking for your pick of the best, sex and relationships therapist Ness Cooper says it's a good idea to work out what you're hoping to get from the experience.

She also suggests asking yourself the following questions:

What type of game do you want? A board game, card game, dice game or a sexy twist to a classic game? Cards and dice are a great introduction to the sex game world, while board games often take longer to play and are ideal for teasing and building anticipation. There are also game sets that come with sex toys, massage oils, and prompt cards to guide you through a night of play.

A board game, card game, dice game or a sexy twist to a classic game? Cards and dice are a great introduction to the sex game world, while board games often take longer to play and are ideal for teasing and building anticipation. There are also game sets that come with sex toys, massage oils, and prompt cards to guide you through a night of play. Do you want a focused game or spontaneity? "Whilst most positive interactions can help strengthen and grow a relationship, some sex games can be more focused on spontaneity and thrill-seeking rather than learning about your partner's deepest intimate desires," Cooper notes. Consider whether you want a game focused on daring sexual suggestions or one that also includes thoughtful conversation prompts.

"Whilst most positive interactions can help strengthen and grow a relationship, some sex games can be more focused on spontaneity and thrill-seeking rather than learning about your partner's deepest intimate desires," Cooper notes. Consider whether you want a game focused on daring sexual suggestions or one that also includes thoughtful conversation prompts. Is it right for your relationship? Cooper, who is also the resident clinical sexologist for Je Joue, explains: "Some games are aimed at couples who are in a relationship, and others are more for causal partners. Getting a game that aligns with your relationship dynamic can help make sure you participate in something that all partners are comfortable with."

Cooper, who is also the resident clinical sexologist for Je Joue, explains: "Some games are aimed at couples who are in a relationship, and others are more for causal partners. Getting a game that aligns with your relationship dynamic can help make sure you participate in something that all partners are comfortable with." Does it suit your player's needs? If you're playing with multiple partners, make sure to choose a game that allows more than two players. Cooper also points out: "If you’re looking for a sex game and see yourself as part of the LGBTQ+ community, make sure the product is inclusive as many games are still focused on penile and vaginal heteronormative sex." You could also introduce one of the top lesbian sex toys into the mix here too.

If you're playing with multiple partners, make sure to choose a game that allows more than two players. Cooper also points out: "If you’re looking for a sex game and see yourself as part of the LGBTQ+ community, make sure the product is inclusive as many games are still focused on penile and vaginal heteronormative sex." You could also introduce one of the top lesbian sex toys into the mix here too. Does it come with any extras? If you want to plan the ultimate kinky night in, you might want to choose a game that comes with additional accessories such as silky-soft blindfolds, sex toys, massage oils, and your pick of the best lube.

If you want to plan the ultimate kinky night in, you might want to choose a game that comes with additional accessories such as silky-soft blindfolds, sex toys, massage oils, and your pick of the best lube. Is it easy to store? If you need to discreetly store your sex game between steamy game nights, it might be best to opt for a compact board game, cards, or dice. You should also consider how much space you have to play. "Sex games with a board will need space for you to lay out the product as you play, and sometimes the bed isn’t an option if you’re hoping to have other things going on, alongside your game," says Cooper.

If you need to discreetly store your sex game between steamy game nights, it might be best to opt for a compact board game, cards, or dice. You should also consider how much space you have to play. "Sex games with a board will need space for you to lay out the product as you play, and sometimes the bed isn’t an option if you’re hoping to have other things going on, alongside your game," says Cooper. Can you take it on vacation? If you want to take your sex game global, make sure you opt for one that's easy to travel with. A pack of cards or a dice is easy to fit in hand luggage and is unlikely to cause any surprises to a TSA officer if your luggage is checked at the airport. We've all been there...

