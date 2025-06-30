Mel Robbins loves this coffee with a twist - and experts agree it’s a great way to wake up in the morning

You might think Mel Robbins wakes up with a constant reserve of energy and no-nonsense positivity - but you’d be surprised.

In a recent podcast episode, the author, motivational speaker, and podcast host spoke to women's health expert Dr Stacy Sims and revealed the benefits of protein coffee. That's a regular morning coffee with added protein powder.

"If you’re someone who doesn’t wake up hungry, this tip is for you: it’s simple, it’s satisfying, and it sets your day up for success," she said.

Mel Robbins, 56, shot to fame with The Mel Robbins Podcast and her subsequent book The Let Them Theory. In many episodes, she talks to expert doctors, nutritionists, and mindset specialists about the tiny habits to improve your life and her personal life lessons. We've been loving her advice over the past few weeks, and we’re ready with our notes app for this next snippet...

Dr Stacy Sims is an exercise physiologist, nutrition scientist, and women's health specialist who aims to revolutionise exercise nutrition and performance for women.

On protein coffee, she says: "A lot of women don’t have an appetite first thing in the morning. I’m one of those. But I know that I need fuel."

Dr Sims also revealed exactly what she does to make her go-to protein coffee. "One of the simple things that I do is I make a double espresso at night and mix some protein powder into my almond drink. And then I put the hot coffee in there and put it in the fridge overnight. And then it’s my go-to first thing in the morning."

She continues, "I’m getting my 30g of protein. I’m getting my caffeine. And so that’s the first hit, the first eating opportunity to bring in some of that protein that we need. And if I’m going to go do any kind of exercise, knowing that exercise mutes your appetite."

It also has benefits after the workout is over, she adds. "It also helps with that recovery part. You're going to have those amino acids circulating. Your brain’s going to say, ‘Hey, yeah, I’ve got stuff to rebuild tissue.’ It’s really a good way of having what you need without feeling overfull and whilst still enjoying some of the good things in life, like coffee."

Mel says this twist on a classic cup of coffee is going to be a game-changer for her. "I want to hover on protein coffee," she says in the episode. "This is going to change my life, and here's why: I have struggled forever since I learned, and a lot of us are learning as women, that focusing on more protein, especially getting protein first thing in the morning, is super important.

"And I’m always struggling with how the hell am I going to get 30 grams of protein first thing in the morning, without choking down 10 egg whites?

"It tastes like a milkshake. What I love about this is A) I can make it the night before, B) it’s 30 grams of protein in a cup, which C) means I could even take this on the walk with me," she says.

There are many benefits of protein power for women. Studies in Science Direct and the Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome have shown it can help reduce the risk of heart disease, limit the urge to snack and help with weight maintenance, and prevent a loss of muscle mass in menopause, alongside regular strength training.

Adding caffeine to your protein shake has benefits like improved energy in the morning, but it may have an impact on your digestive system, so be mindful of this.