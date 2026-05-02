Dr Amir Khan reveals how to 'damage control' and improve energy levels after a bad night's sleep in 5 easy ways

Tossing, turning, not being able to get to sleep, and randomly waking up at 3 am isn't only frustrating during the night. It can have a big impact on mood and energy levels the next day when life has to carry on as normal.

While a well-timed coffee might be on the cards, it's not the only answer to a night of poor sleep. NHS GP and woman&home's resident doctor, Dr Amir Khan, says: "It might be reassuring to know that one night of poor sleep rarely harms your health or performance as much as we fear. Research shows our brains are surprisingly good at compensating in the short term. So, the goal isn't perfection, it's damage control and gentle support."

Along with adding magnesium to your routine, a mineral the doctor says "many women don't get enough of", he recommends switching up your morning routine to improve energy levels, lower stress, and feel happier throughout the day.

Article continues below

How to improve energy levels

1. Get daylight early

Getting outside, or at least somewhere you can feel the sun on your face, is the first thing you should do when you wake up after a bad night's sleep.

“I can’t say this loud enough, morning light is the strongest signal for your body clock,” says Dr Khan. He explains that going outside to feel daylight on your face within an hour of waking up can help reset your circadian rhythm (the body's natural clock) and improve your alertness.

“Natural light suppresses melatonin (the sleep hormone) and boosts cortisol in a healthy way," he adds. "This is your brain’s ‘wake-up’ chemistry."

2. Get strategic with your caffeine

Like many of us, Dr Khan loves coffee and enjoys its focus-inducing benefits, but he says the time of day that we drink caffeine is key. “Use small amounts in the morning or early afternoon only. After about 2 pm, it lingers in the system and makes the next night worse, which is how poor sleep spirals,” he says.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drinking caffeine on an empty stomach can cause digestive issues or leave you feeling 'tired but wired', so try to have your caffeine with some breakfast.

3. Move gently, not intensely

Exercising after a bad night’s sleep might be the last thing you want to do, but the doctor says movement can help re-energise, mentally and physically.

It doesn’t have to be a sweaty, punishing workout. A walking workout or gentle bike ride could be all you need.

“Studies show light–moderate movement (a brisk walk, stretching, fresh air) improves mood and cognitive performance after sleep restriction. It increases blood flow and counteracts that heavy, foggy feeling,” he says.

4. Eat for steady energy

When we're tired, levels of ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the hormone that tells us we're full) fluctuate, so we often crave sugary and carb-heavy foods. The problem is, these foods cause an energy crash a few hours later, making the day after a bad night's sleep even harder.

Dr Khan says: “Aim for foods rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats (eggs, yoghurt, nuts, whole grains) to keep blood sugar stable and brain function steadier.”

5. Protect the next night

Dr Khan says this is his most important tip: “Avoid long naps (20 minutes max before 2 pm), keep bedtime consistent, and wind down earlier. Sleep pressure builds across the day, so a normal routine usually restores things within one to two nights.”

The GP leaves us with a final recommendation that applies to everything to do with improving our sleep, diet, or exercise regimen. That is: “be kind to yourself”.

“We function far better than we think after a rough night, and recovery is usually quick,” he says.

If you’ve been experiencing sleep problems for longer than a few weeks, you should speak to your doctor, who will be able to offer personalised advice.