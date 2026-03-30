Convinced you're not getting enough sleep? This quiz reveals your sleep personality - and how to fix it
If you're waking up tired or struggle to wind down in the evening, pinpointing your bad habits could help you improve
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
We all know that having decent shut-eye is important for feeling fresh, but it's not just your energy levels that suffer when you don't take sleep seriously.
Not clocking up the necessary hours or achieving quality rest can put you at risk of health complications. So, is your sleep routine doing more harm than good? Are you, like so many of us, carrying out bad habits that wreck our sleep without realising?
Take our quiz to find out your sleep personality - and get our expert advice on how to sort it.Article continues below
Inspired to transform your bed-time routine? Our team have got more advice on everything needed to give yourself a proper sleep reset.
Plus, find out what experts make of the best weighted blankets and sleep apps that can help you kickstart a better bedtime.
This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.