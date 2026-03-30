Convinced you're not getting enough sleep? This quiz reveals your sleep personality - and how to fix it

We all know that having decent shut-eye is important for feeling fresh, but it's not just your energy levels that suffer when you don't take sleep seriously.

Not clocking up the necessary hours or achieving quality rest can put you at risk of health complications. So, is your sleep routine doing more harm than good? Are you, like so many of us, carrying out bad habits that wreck our sleep without realising?

Take our quiz to find out your sleep personality - and get our expert advice on how to sort it.

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Inspired to transform your bed-time routine? Our team have got more advice on everything needed to give yourself a proper sleep reset.

Plus, find out what experts make of the best weighted blankets and sleep apps that can help you kickstart a better bedtime.

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.

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