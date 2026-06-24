Not starfish - sleep expert reveals the position that helps 'regulate body temperature' in the heat

Sleep and hot weather are not a match made in heaven in the UK, but there are ways to sleep better in the heat if you're struggling to drift off this week.
Everyone has their own 'hack' for cooling a bedroom down, whether it's putting ice in front of a fan or changing the bedding, but sometimes it's even simpler changes to your bedtime routine that can make a difference.
Sleep expert Alison Jones says: “Trying to sleep when it’s warm can take some of the joy out of this time of year. Humid nights can cause people to wake more frequently, reducing sleep quality and quantity. Warm temperatures reduce the time spent in slow-wave sleep and REM sleep - the stages when the body does critical work to rejuvenate and restore.”
One way to improve airflow during the night is to change your sleeping position. It can be tempting to lie flat on your back and starfish (with your arms and legs splayed). This may not be the most effective option. Alison recommends sleeping on your side. She says this “exposes more of your body to the air” and "heat from the body can escape more easily, which regulates body temperature,” she explains.
Keeping your hands and feet outside of the sheet or duvet will also help you regulate your body temperature.
Known as the 'pole' sleeping position, this alignment is also recommended for better digestion and circulation, which are especially appreciated in the summer months.
Placing a pillow between your knees can help align your hips and make the position more comfortable to sleep in, especially if you're not used to it, as it will prevent your top leg from pulling your spine out of neutral.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Tips for sleeping in the heat
- Keep light and air out of your bedroom: One of the best ways to keep your house and its bedrooms cool is by keeping blinds, curtains and windows all closed. This will stop the hot air and sunlight from coming in during the day. Once it’s cooler in the early morning or evening, you can open them again and enjoy sleeping in cooler temperatures.
- Have a lukewarm shower before bed: If you’ve been hot and sweaty all day, there’s nothing better than a shower before bed to cool you down. Aim for one with lukewarm water, which will bring your body temperature down before you get into bed.
- Put your pillowcase in the freezer: Obviously this trick won’t last the night, but it might help keep you cool as you drift off. Put your pillowcase inside a bag in the freezer an hour or two before bed.
- Go for cotton: Cotton bedding and loose cotton or linen pyjamas are a great option for sleeping under or in during hot weather because they release heat and moisture most effectively. Synthetic fibres will make you sweat more and keep the moisture close to your skin, which is uncomfortable.
- Avoid using a fan all through the night: While cooling fans can be effective, they can also be quite disruptive to sleep. They can be noisy and also lead to drops in body temperature in the early hours. This might cause you to wake up. They can also make your hay fever symptoms worse at night because they blow pollen or dust around. Set a timer to turn the fan off after a few hours and point fans at the ceiling or a wall.
- Move to another room: If you sleep on the top floor of a house and it’s unbearable at night, move to a ground-floor room for a few days for respite from the heat.
Kat Storr has been a digital journalist for over 15 years after starting her career at Sky News, where she covered everything from world events to royal babies and celebrity deaths. After going freelance eight years ago, she now focuses on women's health and fitness content, writing across a range of UK publications.
From perimenopause to the latest fitness trends, Kat loves researching and writing about it all. She's happy to give any fitness challenge a go and speaks to experts about wellbeing issues affecting people every day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.