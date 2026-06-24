Not starfish - sleep expert reveals the position that helps 'regulate body temperature' in the heat

Sleep and hot weather are not a match made in heaven in the UK, but there are ways to sleep better in the heat if you're struggling to drift off this week.

Everyone has their own 'hack' for cooling a bedroom down, whether it's putting ice in front of a fan or changing the bedding, but sometimes it's even simpler changes to your bedtime routine that can make a difference.

Sleep expert Alison Jones says: “Trying to sleep when it’s warm can take some of the joy out of this time of year. Humid nights can cause people to wake more frequently, reducing sleep quality and quantity. Warm temperatures reduce the time spent in slow-wave sleep and REM sleep - the stages when the body does critical work to rejuvenate and restore.”

One way to improve airflow during the night is to change your sleeping position. It can be tempting to lie flat on your back and starfish (with your arms and legs splayed). This may not be the most effective option. Alison recommends sleeping on your side. She says this “exposes more of your body to the air” and "heat from the body can escape more easily, which regulates body temperature,” she explains.

Keeping your hands and feet outside of the sheet or duvet will also help you regulate your body temperature.

Known as the 'pole' sleeping position, this alignment is also recommended for better digestion and circulation, which are especially appreciated in the summer months.

Placing a pillow between your knees can help align your hips and make the position more comfortable to sleep in, especially if you're not used to it, as it will prevent your top leg from pulling your spine out of neutral.

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Tips for sleeping in the heat