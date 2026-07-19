I'm an ultramarathoner - 5 things I would do now if I were running a marathon for the first time next year

If you entered the ballot for the two-day London Marathon next year, you'll know by now if you’ll be pounding the streets of the capital. While the event is still a while off, it's essential to build a good foundation before you start training.

Susie Chan is a four-time Marathon des Sables finisher and the first European female to finish all three Badwater races - some of the most challenging races in the world. She also made headlines when she set the world record for the longest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours. Today, she leads Tread classes at Peloton, taking thousands of new runners through their treadmill workouts.

It's fair to say she knows a thing or two about running a marathon as a beginner. We asked her for five tips for getting yourself race-ready, from the workouts to follow to the must-have kit.

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1. Invest in a good pair of running shoes

You're going to be racking up the miles during your training, and the wrong shoes are a fast track to discomfort - or even injury. Susie recommends going for a