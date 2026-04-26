Not just electrolytes - fitness experts reveal 5 real ways to recover from running that don't cost anything

There's no denying that a long run is a challenge on the body, whether you've been running for 10 days or 10 years, so it's important to learn how to recover from running properly.

If you're a beginner, your long runs may be an hour or slightly more, though it depends on your starting point. They may then get longer as you get fitter or you begin training for a certain distance, like a marathon.

Replenishing electrolytes is an important part of immediate post-run recovery if you're running at a higher intensity for over an hour and a half, or if it's hot or humid outside. These are the salts in sweat that are lost during exercise, and you can take an electrolyte supplement or add more hydrating foods to your diet to get them back into your body. Some time on the foam roller or some stretching wouldn't hurt either.

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But, with running's ever-growing popularity, there are a million supplements and recovery accessories on offer. Often, what's best for us is what comes naturally.

How to recover from running

1. Take time off

It might sound obvious that the key to recovery is rest. As much as your lifestyle allows, rest means doing as little as possible. If you've run a marathon, then you should spend "one easy recovery day for every mile raced, meaning roughly 26 days before returning to structured training," says Aaron McCulloch, a certified personal trainer and founder of YOUR Personal Training.

"Most women, in my own coaching experience, don't want to wait that long, but the fitness isn't going anywhere. The risk is trying to hold onto it too quickly and losing the next six to eight weeks to injury," he warns.

In practical terms, that means the first three days should focus on sleep, nutrition, and gentle movement. "Days four to seven, walking and light stretching. Weeks two and three, easy low-impact cardio like cycling or swimming, alongside some gentle bodyweight work. Running doesn't come back in earnest until week four at the earliest, and when it does, it should be short and slow," he says.

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For those feeling the aches associated with being a newer runner, make sure you have at least one day between your weekly running sessions.

2. Focus on food

It's important to eat balanced meals rich in vitamins and minerals to support ongoing recovery, says Dr Reem Hasan, a GP, lifestyle and preventive medicine expert, and the chief medical officer at Vista Health.

"By listening to your body, fuelling it well, and seeking support when needed, you’ll not only bounce back stronger, but also lay the foundation for sustainable, injury-free running," she says.

Aaron says that what you eat in the 24 to 48 hours after a long run is particularly key. "This is the window where what you eat has the most direct impact on how quickly your body rebuilds," he explains. "Most sports nutrition guidance points to 1.6 to 2.0g of protein per kilogram of bodyweight in the days following a race, spread across three or four meals rather than loaded into one."

Carbohydrates still matter, too, he says. "Many women under-eat in recovery because they've stopped training. Your body needs more, not less, in that first week."

Fourfive Hydration Tablets £20 at Amazon UK While you don't need electrolyte supplements to rehydrate properly, they do make it easier. This three-pack of dissolvable tablets from FourFive contains all essential electrolytes (including sodium and magnesium), and vitamins C and B. Vita Coco Vita Coco - Pure Coconut Water £12 at Amazon UK Coconut water is one way to rehydrate with naturally occurring electrolytes. This 12-pack is available from Amazon with speedy delivery, and is full of magnesium and potassium, and contains vitamin C, with less than 1% fructose.

3. Remember sleep is the best medicine

For those of us who love our beds, hearing we need to spend more time there is music to our ears. After a long run, sleep is vital.

"Human growth hormone (HGH), the primary driver of muscle repair, peaks during deep sleep," says Aaron, so it's essential to get in at least eight hours if you can.

However, it's very common to find sleep difficult in the days after a long run. Levels of cortisol (the stress hormone), adrenaline, and your body temperature will all be higher than normal. You could also still be dehydrated.

All of these make it hard to fall asleep, so stick to the essentials of better sleep: drink plenty of water (with electrolytes if needed), keep your room cool, and eat plenty of carbohydrates and protein in the hours and days after your long run.

3. Stay away from alcohol

You might be inclined to have a celebratory Prosecco once you've crossed the finish line, or treat yourself to a gin and tonic after your longest run yet. Very understandable. However, Aaron warns against indulging beyond the first drink if you want to get back on your feet sooner rather than later.

"The quality of that sleep matters as much as the quantity of hours, which is where the post-marathon celebration can quietly undermine weeks of effort," he warns.

"Alcohol disrupts REM sleep and blunts the hormonal response the body depends on in that recovery window. A glass or two is fine. A big night within 48 hours of finishing will cost you recovery days," he says.

5. Focus on your pelvic floor

As a personal trainer who has worked with many women over the years, Aaron was keen to flag this problem that many coaches tend to overlook: the impact of running on the pelvic floor. Keep an eye on it as you recover from the long run or marathon and seek help if needed.

"Running, particularly 26.2 miles, places a significant cumulative load on the pelvic floor. For women, particularly those who have had children, symptoms in the weeks after a marathon can be dismissed as general tiredness when they're actually worth taking seriously," he says. "Leaking, heaviness or discomfort during a return to exercise are signals, not inconveniences."

Aaron recommends a session with a women's health physiotherapist before returning to running, if you can. This goes for those who've just run a marathon to anyone who's learning how to run as a beginner, since any distance can have an impact.

How long is aching normal?

Muscle soreness after running is very normal, especially if it was a long distance. "It should improve within a week," says Dr Hasan. "However, if you notice sharp, worsening pain or symptoms that don't resolve, consult a healthcare professional to rule out injury."

The typical soreness you'll get after running is called Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS), and the doctor says it "typically peaks 24 to 48 hours after the race and can cause tenderness, stiffness, and reduced mobility".

If you notice anything unusual about your mental or physical health in the days or weeks after a long run, speak to your doctor immediately. In an emergency, call 999.

"No one knows your body better than you. If you experience ongoing discomfort, worsening pain, or signs of swelling or instability, it’s important to seek medical advice," she says.