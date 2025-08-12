Electrolytes can be 'the key' to boosting energy levels in the heat - 6 of the best to try

As the weather heats up, often the first thing to go is hydration, and when our levels of electrolytes fall, symptoms can include nausea, headaches, and lethargy. Hardly the recipe for a good time in the sunshine.

One of the ways to keep electrolytes topped up is via supplements. These have become a must-have among fitness fans, early risers, and travellers, as well as those looking to beat the heat, with some airlines now stocking them on board, as we lose up to 1.6 litres of water on a flight.

But what are electrolyte supplements all about? Here, woman&home speaks to a nutritional research specialist and a nutritionist to reveal what electrolytes do, the best ones to try, and what to know before buying, whether you're looking for solutions to sleep in the heat, recover quicker from exercise, or just thrive through the summer and avoid the signs of dehydration.

What are electrolytes?

Simply put, electrolytes are salts, minerals, and other substances that help regulate the fluid balance in our bodies. They include sodium, potassium, chloride, magnesium, calcium, phosphate, and bicarbonates.

These are present in the body's cells and fluids like blood and urine, so maintaining a good level of electrolytes is key for most bodily and brain functions.

"They regulate hydration, nerve function, and muscle contractions - all essential for physical and mental performance," explains Dr Harry Jarrett, a nutritional research specialist and the head of science and research at Heights.

What do electrolytes do?

Electrolytes help to maintain proper hydration levels, keeping our muscles and nerves working properly. In turn, this keeps our energy levels up, brains focused, and bodies working as well as they can. In hot weather, this is particularly essential.

"Key minerals like magnesium, potassium, and sodium help balance the fluids inside and outside our cells, ensuring optimal cell function and energy production," says Dr Jarrett.

"That’s why proper hydration isn’t just about drinking more water. It’s also about replenishing the electrolytes our bodies need to stay energised and alert."

What happens when your body is low on electrolytes?

Some of the more common signs your electrolyte levels are low include: feeling weak, cramping muscles, headaches, irregular heartbeat, confusion, and nausea.

You'll also likely feel tired and lethargic due to dehydration, the experts say.

If it's hot outside, if you regularly and intensely exercise (more than 1 hour at a time), spend time travelling, or are under the weather, you're more likely to have lower electrolyte levels.

Benefits of electrolytes

1. Improved muscle function

Whether you do dedicated treadmill workouts or simple exercises for longevity, electrolytes can help boost performance and motivation levels, as they have a direct impact on the muscles and nerves in the body.

"Sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium work together to both trigger and relax our muscle fibres - without them, our muscles wouldn’t work properly," says Wilkinson. "Optimum electrolyte levels can therefore reduce the risk of muscle cramps, improve our muscular endurance, and support faster recovery after exercise."

2. Reduce tiredness

One of the hidden warning signs of dehydration is tiredness, and electrolytes can help restore hydration overnight, reducing tiredness in the morning, boosting energy levels, and improving sleep.

"Water is fundamental to nearly every physiological process in the body, particularly those related to energy production and brain function," says Dr Jarrett. "When the body loses more water than it takes in, blood volume decreases, making the heart work harder to pump oxygen and nutrients through the bloodstream to the muscles and organs. This extra strain can cause physical and mental fatigue."

3. Boosts concentration

If dehydration makes you tired, it's only natural that it also makes it harder to concentrate. "Dehydration affects the brain's ability to function efficiently," says Dr Jarrett.

"Even mild dehydration can reduce concentration, impair mood, and slow down cognitive processes, which contributes to feelings of mental exhaustion or ‘brain fog’."

This is why staying properly hydrated is key, he says, for daily functioning and as a way to improve your brain health. "Water supports cellular function and helps keep our systems running smoothly."

4. Helps maintain healthy blood pressure

Electrolytes like sodium and potassium work together to control how much fluid is in the body and how wide (or narrow) your blood vessels are, says Shona Wilkinson, a certified nutritionist, supplement specialist, and lead nutritionist at Dr.Vegan.

"Keeping these minerals in balance helps maintain steady blood pressure and reduces strain on your heart and blood vessels, supporting overall cardiovascular health," she says.

5. Boosts general wellbeing

Electrolytes also play a key role in the body's pH levels. The body's pH is essential to many of life's processes, including oxygen delivery, protein structure, and various other biochemical reactions.

These minerals "help keep our blood’s pH within a very narrow and healthy range of about 7.35 to 7.45," says Wilkinson. "They do this through ions like bicarbonate, which act as natural buffers to neutralise excess acids. This balance is essential because even small changes in pH can affect how your cells function, and keeping it stable ensures our body’s systems work at their best."

Best electrolytes

Best for every day Heights Hydrate+ £29.99 at heights.com Inspired by beloved cocktails, Heights' Hydrate+ won the top spot on the tried and tasted list thanks to the unique (and strong) flavours, simple (recyclable) packaging, expert backing, and suitability for everyday drinking. They contain naturally-sourced magnesium, potassium and salts, and citicoline, an ingredient designed for improved energy and cognitive function. While some electrolytes are made for after exercise, and so contain higher amounts of salt, these are specifically for replenishing levels in daily life, whether that's commuting or working from home. Packet contains: 24 sachets Best for travel HUMANTRA Hydration Packets £22.40 at Amazon UK A close runner-up was Humantra, plant-based and sugar-free (but with Stevia) electrolytes. Available in unique flavours like lychee (which turns your water purple) and elderberry, providing a welcome break in the sea of berry and orange flavours. They contain a plethora of easily dissolving salts and minerals, including potassium, sodium, zinc, calcium, phosphorus, and chloride, along with added vitamin B12 for a brain boost. Humantra electrolytes also come in single-serving packets, like the Heights Hydrate, making them a great choice for travellers and those wanting to pack light during the day. Packet contains: 20 sachets Best tablets HIGH5 Zero Electrolyte Tablet £4.31 at Amazon UK The HIGH5 zero electrolyte tablets have been my go-tos for after exercise for over a year now. They are cheaper than most (provided you shop the multipack on Amazon) and come in a handy tube, which is useful for keeping them all in one place at home or in a bag. My favourite flavour is the grapefruit, with its sharper taste. For those who prefer a more neutral flavour, I'd suggest the berry. It blends into water, creating a squash-like taste. Sitting among the more sport-inspired electrolytes, these aren't designed for everyday drinking, but rather for post-exercise replenishment. They also contain Sucralose as a sweetener, which is worth noting for those thinking about their gut health. Packet contains: 20 dissolvable tabs Best without sweeteners DR.VEGAN Hydrate+ Electrolytes Powder £19.99 at DR.VEGAN As you might have guessed, a lot of electrolytes contain sweeteners (sucralose or natural alternatives like stevia). There are alternatives available that don't include such sweeteners, like DR.VEGAN's Hydrate+ electrolytes, which contain zero sugar, sweeteners, or additives. Just the basics and vitamin B, and sweetened with natural flavours and monk fruit extract. The taste is surprisingly neutral, given the lack of sweetener, which is often used to hide the salty taste of the minerals and salts. They also come in handy sachet packets, which are easy to travel with and store at home, with two flavours to choose from - orange and pineapple or lemon. Packet contains: 15 sachets Best for exercise STYRKR SLT07 Hypertonic Drink £9.99 at Amazon UK Styrkr has created these electrolytes to perfectly restore the minerals lost in sweat during endurance sports like running, cycling, and swimming, balancing sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium in different measures. The flavour is more intense than others, I've found, but it's a welcome refresher during sweaty exercise and you can always add more water than the 500ml recommendation. While they are the most expensive on the list, they are also among the most popular - with thousands of glowing reviews and a tailor-made formula for everyday athletes. I personally prefer tubes over sachets as they're all in one place, but these also come in sachet form, should you prefer that. Packet contains: 12 dissolvable tabs Best for price Phizz Daily 3-In-1 £7.99 at phizz.co While no electrolyte tablet can replace proper nutrition and vitamin supplementation (if you need it), Phizz does a great job at ticking the boxes with seven key electrolytes and over 18 essential nutrients, including vitamin B and C. The flavours, which include berry, orange, mango, apple & blackcurrant, and lemon, are among the least sweet of those I've tried and blend very well with water. While they do contain a small amount of sucralose for flavour, it's minimal. Price-wise, Phizz is one of the best. Each tube costs £7.99 for 20, up to multipacks of 240, and you'll often find a deal on Amazon for less. Packet contains: 20 dissolvable tabs

Tips for buying electrolytes

Check for sweeteners: "Sweeteners can impact the gut microbiome, which plays an enormous role in our day-to-day health," warns Wilkinson, so try to keep these to a minimum.

"Sweeteners can impact the gut microbiome, which plays an enormous role in our day-to-day health," warns Wilkinson, so try to keep these to a minimum. Aim for variety: "It’s also worth choosing a product that contains a variety of electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride, rather than choosing one that contains just one of these," she adds.

"It’s also worth choosing a product that contains a variety of electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride, rather than choosing one that contains just one of these," she adds. Explore flavours: With so many electrolyte brands to choose from these days, have a browse before buying. Some (like these from Hi5) are completely neutral in taste, whereas most others come in a variety of fruit-based flavours.

With so many electrolyte brands to choose from these days, have a browse before buying. Some (like these from Hi5) are completely neutral in taste, whereas most others come in a variety of fruit-based flavours. Weigh up tablet vs powder: Both have their advantages. Tablets and powder in sachets are easier to travel with than powder in a tub, but they will be more expensive.

Both have their advantages. Tablets and powder in sachets are easier to travel with than powder in a tub, but they will be more expensive. Look into multipack options: You'll find that many brands offer electrolytes in multipack options. These may be cheaper to buy in the long term than single tubes or packets.

Do you need electrolyte supplements?

Like all supplements, you don't need electrolytes in powder or tablet form to get enough of them in your diet. They should be contributions to a regular diet, not replacements.

Electrolytes are naturally found in foods like:

Sea salt

Pickles

Broth

Bananas

Sweet potatoes

Spinach

Beans

Nuts and seeds

Leafy greens

Dairy products

Fortified plank milks

Coconut water

That being said, it can be challenging to get enough electrolytes from diet alone - especially during hot weather or if you regularly exercise.

"For this reason, supplementation can be a reliable way of maintaining optimal balance, ensuring your body has the minerals it needs to stay hydrated, support muscle function, and keep your system working at its best," says Wilkinson.