Dr Amir Khan reveals the 'underrated supplement' that's the 'missing piece of the puzzle' for many women

The world of supplements is a confusing one - which ones do we really need to take? Vitamin D is the first that springs to mind for many, with winter just behind us. Vitamin C, with seasonal sniffles still lingering, and zinc to shorten a cold, are the other two.

Dr Amir Khan is an NHS GP who first appeared on TV on GPs: Behind Closed Doors. He's also the resident doctor on ITV's Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, and woman&home's in-house expert. He told us in an exclusive interview that there's another supplement worth considering if you're struggling to sleep, dealing with menopause symptoms, or experiencing high levels of stress.

"If there's one supplement I have recently begun recommending (after checking it's safe for the patient), it's magnesium. And honestly, it's wildly underrated," he told us.

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"Magnesium is involved in over 300 processes in the body, but many women don't get enough through diet alone. Low magnesium can show up as poor sleep, anxiety, twitchy muscles, headaches, constipation, period cramps, and even sugar cravings."

What are the benefits of magnesium?

"For stressed, busy, sleep-deprived women, magnesium can be a game-changer. It supports a huge number of things," says the doctor.

These are the main benefits:

1. Improved sleep quality

Magnesium helps the brain wind down, improving sleep quality, especially in those with existing sleep problems and magnesium deficiencies.

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Research published in Nature and Science of Sleep found that magnesium can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep (by 17 minutes), increase sleep duration, and improve sleep efficiency by increasing melatonin production, the hormone needed to drift off.

Another study showed it's particularly beneficial for older adults. Taking 500mg of magnesium daily for eight weeks significantly reduced the time to fall asleep.

2. Lowers stress levels

The supplement can also help calm the nervous system, says the doctor, helping to regulate our stress levels.

Cortisol is the body's main stress hormone. We need it for vital bodily processes, but too much of it (caused by stress) can cause headaches, heart palpitations, and fatigue in the short term.

A study by the University of Groningen over 24 weeks found that participants who took magnesium saw a decrease in cortisol levels, as the mineral works on the HPA axis, the body's stress management system.

3. Eases muscle discomfort

"It's great for restless legs and cramps," he notes, as magnesium helps regulate calcium in the body. Calcium helps muscles relax, reducing spasms and tightness.

If you exercise regularly, you could really benefit, as magnesium helps get rid of lactic acid buildup and reduce inflammation, helping you recover faster post-workout.

4. Menopause symptoms

If you experience hormone symptoms from PMS or menopause, and particularly menopausal anxiety, magnesium can be very helpful, he says.

It helps lower cortisol levels, improve sleep, and increase levels of a brain chemical called GABA, which helps with relaxation.

What is the best type of magnesium?

The best forms are magnesium glycinate or magnesium citrate (for those prone to constipation), he says, but "avoid the cheap 'oxide' form as it doesn't absorb well".

What foods contain magnesium?

Not keen on supplements? The doctor says you can add more magnesium-rich foods to your diet, such as:

Dark leafy greens

Pumpkin seeds

Almonds

Beans

Dark chocolate

Wholegrains

"It's not a miracle cure but it's something almost every woman benefits from, and it's gentle, safe for most, and effective when taken consistently," he says.

"Do always check with your GP or pharmacist if you're on medication, but for many women, it's the missing piece of the puzzle."