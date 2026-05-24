Dr Amir Khan reveals the underrated nut that ‘stands heads and shoulders’ above the rest for its health benefits

Nuts are perhaps one of the most underrated foods in our diets overall. Not only are they delicious and versatile, going just as well in a smoothie as a salad, but they are rich in fibre and protein, with plenty of additional health benefits.

It's no surprise that NHS GP and woman&home's resident doctor, Dr Amir Khan, is a fan of including all types in your diet, if you can. However, he says there is one nut that stands "heads and shoulders above the rest when it comes to health benefits," and that's the "humble walnut".

These wrinkled brown shells are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of fatty omega-3 acid, which is why the doctor is such a fan. He says ALAs are like "little health gems", explaining that "with each gram of ALA you eat every day, you lower your risk of dying from heart disease by 10%".

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A 1oz (28g) serving of walnuts contains about 2.5g of ALA, which is a healthy amount to consume daily.

Benefits of walnuts

1. May help improve brain health

Research has shown that eating walnuts regularly can help us take care of our brains by reducing our risk, delaying the onset, and slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

A study in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease found that mice that ate the equivalent of 1-1.5oz of walnuts per day showed significant improvements in memory, learning ability, anxiety, and motor development compared to those without walnuts in their diet.

2. Great for gut health

Walnuts are also a food to prioritise if you want to improve your gut health. A study in Nutrients examined the impact of eating walnuts daily for eight weeks. It found that an intake of 43g of walnuts every day “significantly affects the gut microbiome by enhancing probiotic- and butyric acid-producing species in healthy individuals”.

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Butyric acid, or butanoic acid, is created through the fermentation of dietary fibre by gut bacteria, and it plays a significant role in our gut health.

3. May help prevent certain diseases

There isn't a food that can prevent anyone from getting cancer. However, some foods - such as walnuts - contain nutrients that have an overall positive effect on the body, which may help lower the risk very fractionally.

There is evidence that compounds found in the nut, such as ellagitannins, melatonin and gamma-tocopherol, may each work in different ways to reduce oxidative stress, inflammation, and gene expression, which are risk factors for cancer.

The flora in our gut turns ellagitannins into urolithins, which can improve our mitochondrial function and provide anti-tumour effects. Other foods high in these compounds include berries like strawberries and raspberries, and pomegranates.

10 to 12 walnut halves every day is enough to see the benefits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. May aid weight loss

Walnuts are very filling as they are rich in protein and fibre - two macronutrients that are slower to digest than others (like carbohydrates).

Some people may worry that their fat content and calories could lead to weight gain, but in fact, studies have shown they are positively associated with weight loss, if eaten in moderation. Almonds, Brazil nuts and cashews all have similar benefits, too.

How many walnuts should you eat?

Dr Khan recommends eating 10 to 12 walnut halves a day. You can eat them as a snack, add them to your yoghurt or porridge at breakfast, put them in a salad at lunch, or bake them into bread or muffins.

He also suggests eating them alongside blueberries, which are rich in polyphenols. These compounds help reduce stress and inflammation in the body, and have similar brain and heart benefits to walnuts. “Eating them together matters because fat improves the absorption of many beneficial plant compounds,” says Dr Khan. He says walnuts also slow digestion, so when they’re eaten with blueberries, it causes a smaller blood sugar spike than if you just ate the fruit on its own.

“There’s also a brilliant brain angle,” he adds. “Blueberries help protect brain cells from oxidative damage, while walnuts support cell membranes and communication between neurones.” Pairing these foods is a “small habit that can make a meaningful difference over time" and help improve your brain health.

This advice from Dr Amir Khan first appeared in print editions of woman&home magazine. Buy your copy here.