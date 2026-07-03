It's never too late to improve your brain health with this one habit, a new study reveals, as 94-year-olds show progress

Many people assume that mental fitness declines with age, but a new study has just shown that cognitive function can actually improve at any stage of life. The three-year study examined how brain health can be improved throughout life, not just in the later years.

A team from The University of Texas at Dallas’ Center for Brain Health (CBH) followed almost 4,000 adult participants in the BrainHealth Project (BHP) between 19 and 94 years of age. They were asked to spend five to 15 minutes on brain-training activities per day over three years. The training included strategy-based learning, coaching, and brain-healthy habits such as completing daily tasks, maintaining a good sleep routine and minimising distractions. Habits included regular exercise, a healthy diet and mindfulness.

The study then assessed the group’s brain activity using a tool called the BrainHealth Index (BHI). The tool can spot all kinds of brain changes, both improvements and deterioration, and focuses on three key factors: clarity (cognitive function), emotional balance (mental wellbeing) and connectedness to people and purpose (social health).

The experts’ key finding was that all brains are unique and have growth potential, regardless of age. “This study challenges the prevailing narrative of inevitable cognitive decline, suggesting instead that brain health can be proactively cultivated at any age,” says Lori Cook, CBH director of clinical research and an author of the study, which was published in Scientific Reports, a Nature journal.

The researchers found that those who saw the most improvement engaged in the brain-training exercises. This was across all participants, regardless of age, gender, and education level.

The improvements were seen across the board, including people in their 80s and 90s. This shows that our age doesn’t define how healthy our brains can be, and that change is possible throughout our lifetimes, provided we take an active role in caring for our brain.

One notable finding was that the people who started with the lowest BHI scores experienced the biggest improvements over the three years. "Those who are starting at the lowest level appear to have the most opportunity for growth and may be coming in with more pre-existing concerns," Lori says. "As such, they may be more motivated to invest the time needed to see more growth potential. But it is noteworthy that we saw measurable growth even in those entering as high performers."

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A healthy brain as we age is important for preventing neurological, psychiatric, age-related and behavioural problems, which can be life-limiting in some cases.

A limitation of this study was that it involved mainly white, female college-educated participants. The authors acknowledged that they need to include other demographic groups to review how brain training can help the population as a whole.

Tips for looking after your brain, whatever your age

NHS GP Dr Amir Khan has previously given woman&home his tips for improving and protecting our brain health. These include: