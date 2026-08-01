'It's actually quite smart' - Dr Amir Khan reveals simple exercise to challenge and improve balance in one minute a day

We all lose our balance occasionally, but there’s a difference between tripping now and then and a declining ability to move. This puts our long-term health and independence at risk.

Falls are one of the most common causes of injury and hospitalisation in the UK. Whatever your age, it's never too early or late to do more balance exercises. A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that those in their mid-50s who couldn't stand on one leg for 10 seconds had a higher mortality risk.

GP Dr Amir Khan, woman&home's resident doctor, previously told us: "As we age, we naturally lose joint flexibility, and some of the sensory feedback from our feet and inner ear that keeps us steady. Hormonal changes, particularly during the menopause and perimenopause, can also affect muscle strength and coordination. The result is a higher risk of falls, trips, and injuries, even in otherwise fit women."

It's why balance exercises like standing on one leg are so important. "Balance relies on muscle strength, coordination, vision, and the inner ear," he says, and this single-leg exercise can help improve some of these factors.

"As we get older, these systems naturally decline, and poor balance is one of the biggest risk factors for falls," he says. "Simple and powerful, this is one of those small daily habits that add up over time."

Simply stand on one leg for the first minute as you brush and then switch to the other leg for the second minute, Dr Khan says. “It engages your core, strengthens your stabilising muscles and improves something called proprioception, your body’s awareness of its position. And if you want to make it even harder, try it with your eyes closed.”

Dr Khan says this balance exercise is an example of 'habit stacking', which "means linking a healthy behaviour to something you already do. So no extra time and no gym needed". You're already brushing your teeth, so why not work to improve your balance at the same time?

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Other healthy morning habits we can add to our morning routines for better sleep and energy throughout the day include hydrating before caffeine and getting outside in the first 10 minutes after waking up.

Other ways to improve your balance