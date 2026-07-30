I'm a personal trainer - over 60s can get stronger with one day in the gym every week, provided you do these 3 things

If you ask most personal trainers about the ideal number of strength training sessions to have every week, they'll say between two and three - or even more, depending on your goal. That's regardless of age, too.

It's fair to say this won't be a possibility for everyone, whether that's constraints with time or physical ones like tiredness or joint pain.

That doesn't mean you can't make progress if you're over 60 and looking to get stronger, says Ema Buckle, a personal trainer and women's fitness specialist in her 50s. "The biggest message is that it isn’t too late to start thinking about your health and fitness," she tells woman&home. With three simple focuses, you can get the most out of all the best exercises for women over 60 in just one day in the gym or one dumbbell home workout a week.

1. Prioritise functional movement

"As we age, certain movements get harder to perform, such as sitting to standing, bending over to pick something up, or reaching up to put items away," says Ema. Focusing on functional movements can help you stay mobile throughout life. These should be the priority of you can only lift weights once a week.

"These exercises mimic real life activities, significantly reduce your risk of injury, and preserve your everyday independence," she says.

Functional movements include exercises like: