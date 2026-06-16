An expert personal trainer says this practical exercise boosts core strength and upper-body stability more than planks

It's often the simplest core exercises that are most effective, and the farmer's carry fits perfectly into this box. Done with two kettlebells or dumbbells and a bit of space, it's one that all can do to improve core strength, full-body stability, and strength.

While planks and sit-ups are core exercises with many of the same benefits, this one is particularly unique in how it translates to real life. It's a functional exercise, says Kate Rowe-Ham, an expert personal trainer, author of The Longevity Solution, and the founder of Owning Your Menopause, translating to everyday movements like carrying shopping or climbing stairs.

"It's essentially walking while holding weights, which may look simple, but for women in midlife, it's one of the most effective exercises you can do," she says.

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How to do a farmer's carry

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Place two equal weights on the floor, either side of your feet which should be hip-width apart.

Engage your core before bending at the knees to pick up a weight in each hand.

Propel yourself back up through your heels.

Stand tall with your shoulders relaxed and down, chest open, ribs stacked over hips, and brace your core.

Walk forward with small, controlled, natural steps (no rushing)

Keep the weights steady and away from your body, with head up and posture upright throughout.

Carry for 20 to 30 seconds to start, before bending at the knees to return the weights to the floor.

Benefits of the farmer's carry exercise

1. Improves core strength

The farmer's carry is one of the most effective ways to build core strength, as the midsection has to work hard to stabilise the upper body under the load.

A study by Baylor University found that this exercise produced greater core activation than any other 'carry and hold' exercise, as it forces you to resist sideways, front, and back bending.

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2. Improves posture

It's almost impossible to do the farmer's carry exercise with poor posture. Simply picking up the weights will force you to engage your core, pull your shoulder blades back and down, and stand up straight.

As you do so, you're training the larger muscles in the upper body (such as those in the upper back, core, shoulders, and arms), which play a very important role in shaping your posture.

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But also, as you do the exercise, you're engaging and strengthening the tiny muscles around the spine. These not only stabilise your upper body, but also encourage better posture.

3. Boosts grip strength

Grip strength is perhaps one of the most overlooked markers of healthy ageing. A review in Clinical Interventions in Ageing called it an "indispensable biomarker for health in older adults", and a separate UK study found that poor grip strength was linked to cognitive decline. There's nothing like farmer's carry for improving grip strength.

"Declining oestrogen levels can affect muscle mass, bone density, posture, and balance. This exercise addresses all of these in one movement, making it efficient and highly beneficial," says Kate. “It shows that for women over 40, a simple, well-chosen exercise with weights can deliver some of the biggest health wins.”

4. Improves mobility

Walking while carrying weight will also work the muscles of the lower body. The nature of this movement also helps improve balance, coordination and nervous system resilience, explains Kate.

“This helps reduce fall risk and maintain confidence in everyday tasks,” she adds.

5. Adaptable

The key to making progress with resistance training is to change up the exercise to make it harder as you get stronger. You can go up in weight or time spent lifting the kettlebells, but you can also change the movement to make it feel harder.

You could change the movement into a single-arm suitcase carry, for example, says women's PT Sarah Campus.

“This move trains the core to resist side-bending, also known as anti-lateral flexion, which is more demanding than a regular farmer’s carry,” Sarah explains. “[Like the farmer’s carry] it loads the grip and builds shoulder stability and postural strength.”

This movement only involves one kettlebell or dumbbell, lifted in one hand. Otherwise, the exercise remains the same. It may look easier, but "this move hits the core harder" than a traditional farmer's carry, she says.

How heavy should the weight be in a farmer's carry?

Kate recommends choosing a weight that feels challenging but manageable: “A long-term benchmark is carrying a total load of around 75 per cent of your bodyweight, split between both hands. Beginners should start lighter, around 25 to 40 per cent of body weight, and gradually progress to 50 to 60 per cent.”

She also suggests building the time to 40 to 60 seconds per carry, or aiming for a distance of 20 to 40 metres. She points out that short, controlled carries done consistently are far more effective than pushing to fatigue.