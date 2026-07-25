I switched to the Copenhagen plank a year ago - 4 ways it's better than the traditional one for building core strength and stability as a beginner

If you're a runner or a hiker like me, you'll know the importance of having a strong core. It's also essential for everyday movements like twisting and bending down. Last year, a trainer told me they'd swapped the regular plank for the Copenhagen plank, and I did the same after hearing the benefits.

The Copenhagen plank appealed to me more than other core exercises and side plank variations I've tried in the past. I could support myself throughout the movement, so I avoided wobbling while still challenging my balance and stability. In a regular side plank, where you rest on your feet, I find there's not enough support. I spend more time readjusting to avoid pushing my ankles into the floor than actually doing the exercise.

The foot elevation in the Copenhagen plank helps with this. Mark Harris, level 4 PT and Mirafit ambassador, says the biggest difference between a Copenhagen plank and other varieties is the muscles they target.

"This plank shifts the emphasis towards the muscles along the sides of the body, particularly the adductors on the inside of the thighs," he says. "It's performed one side at a time, so it's also a useful unilateral exercise that can help identify and reduce side-to-side imbalances."

How to do the Copenhagen plank