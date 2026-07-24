Cooler evenings have finally returned, meaning your comfortable jeans can come out of hiding. However, after weeks of shying away from trousers, I can admit that I’m in need of a few pointers when it comes to styling denim. Thankfully, Sienna Miller’s recent jeans outfit formula is the perfect look to emulate for summer evening occasions.

Stepping out in an asymmetric linen top by label SIR, Citizens of Humanity Pacifica Miro Taper Barrel Jeans, and Givenchy heels, her effortless combination of soft, neutral tones with hints of texture prove how easy it can be to make loose denim feel elevated.

The barrel leg silhouette is a key denim trend for 2026, and breathable linen will never be out of place in a summer capsule wardrobe for both casual and more formal occasions. Dressing up slouchier bottoms with a structured top and statement heels is a shortcut to an outfit formula that offers both timeless appeal and a smart-casual edge with minimal effort.