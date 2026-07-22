I'm a personal trainer in my 50s - 3 standing ab exercises to build a strong and stable core off the floor
You don't have to stress your joints to boost your core's strength and stability with standing ab exercises
You can just as easily build a stronger core with standing ab exercises as with those done on the floor, like planks and dead bugs. In fact, the experts say these upright movements may be a better way to boost your fitness, as they reflect how we actually move in life.
"Standing ab exercises train your core in a way that mimics how you use it every day - upright, moving, twisting, rotating, and stabilising," says Kate Rowe-Ham, a certified personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause.
They target all the core muscles, including those deepest in the trunk, and "improve posture and balance, while being easier on the wrists, shoulders, and lower back", she explains.
Standing ab exercises to try
1. Standing wood chop
The standing wood chop builds rotational strength and is an exercise for the deep core muscles, like the transverse abdominis. It teaches your body to create and control force, explains Kate. "This is a skill we use for everything from putting a seatbelt on to carrying shopping bags. It's powerful, functional, and satisfying."
Here's how to do the standing wood chop:
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and clasp your hands together.
- If you're doing it with a dumbbell or medicine ball, hold this securely.
- Start with your arms raised diagonally above one shoulder.
- Rotate through your torso and “chop” down across your body toward the opposite hip.
- Return to the starting position with control and repeat.