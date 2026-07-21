I'm going hiking in Dorset this summer - my PT promised these 3 exercises would keep me feeling bouncy and injury-free on the trails

Whether you're climbing a mountain or just exploring your local trails, hiking is a demanding activity on the legs. The uneven terrain and changing elevation put extra stress on your joints - even in a good pair of walking shoes or hiking sandals.

It requires doing a good few sets of hiking exercises to prepare. I've felt enough twinges in my knees going downhill and rolled my ankle to know that.

Recent injuries have meant I haven't been strength training as often as normal. Nervous about my upcoming holiday to the Jurassic Coast, I asked a physiotherapist and personal trainer for their exercise recommendations to help me enjoy the rocky terrain a little more.

Hiking exercises

1. Slow eccentric squat

The squat is a classic compound movement, working the quadriceps, calves, and glutes - all important hiking muscles. The slow lowering (eccentric) phase in this squat is what matters, though, says personal trainer Anya Russell, who demonstrates the exercises.

"It's training your legs to control your body weight going downhill. This is exactly what a descent asks of you. Doing it for four seconds is the eccentric work that builds trail-resilient legs," she says.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower yourself down over three to four seconds, hold the bottom, then drive back up.

Start with body weight and progress to a kettlebell or dumbbells from there.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 12 reps.