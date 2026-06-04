I swapped planks for Pilates scissors 10 years ago and haven't looked back - there are so many benefits beyond core strength

If I had to choose my favourite exercise, I think it would be Pilates. While I really enjoy swimming, running and strength training, mat Pilates really helps me switch off from life’s stress, and gives me a full-body strengthening and stretching workout. However, despite my longstanding love, there are some exercises I’ll always inwardly groan about doing. These include the plank – and all of its variations – and crunches.

But there’s one exercise I do really enjoy doing, for many reasons, and that’s the scissors. I’ve been doing the move in my bodyweight Pilates workouts for over a decade, and I still feel the burn in my abs every time. I’ve recently made modifications, such as adding dumbbells and a Pilates circle, to make it harder.

I decided to challenge myself to do the scissors every day for a fortnight to see what impact it had on my core and other areas of my body.

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What are Pilates scissors?

If you’re a fan of mat Pilates, you’ll be familiar with this demanding exercise. It really challenges your upper and lower abs, legs, hips and core. Pilates instructor Natasha Kumar explains that scissors, also known as the single straight-leg stretch, is a “classical Pilates exercise designed to stretch and strengthen you simultaneously”.

The full scissors involves lifting your upper body off the mat, holding your legs straight and taking turns to lower one to the ground before raising it and swapping over to the next leg. Natasha says: “Scissors aren’t suitable for everyone. It is a demanding exercise that requires a decent level of core strength.”

How to do Pilates scissors

Natasha says it’s important to keep your upper back and pelvis still doing the exercise, while also being careful not to arch your lower back.

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Curl your head, neck and shoulders off the mat whilst maintaining a neutral pelvis.

Extend both legs to the sky with pointed toes.

Hold behind one leg, around the calf area, and gently draw it towards the chest as you lower the other leg down toward the mat.

Simultaneously switch legs in a scissoring motion, exhaling as you lower each leg.

Try to do them slowly and with control, using your abdominal muscles and keeping your neck relaxed.

If you want to increase the intensity, you could also add wearable weights to your ankles to increase the load and burn in your legs.

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Natasha says: “For clients with osteoporosis and lower back injuries such as bulging discs or diastasis (abdominal separation), I recommend alternative exercises like toe-taps or dead bugs, which work the deep abdominals with a lesser load.”

What are the benefits of Pilates scissors?

1. Improved core strength

Improving core strength, especially your lower core muscles, is the main benefit of doing scissors, says Sol Bouille, founder of The Island Pilates studios in London. “They strengthen the deep abdominal muscles, improve pelvic stability, and help build better coordination between your upper and lower body.”

Our core isn’t just the muscles in our trunk. There are muscles within that are connected to our spine, pelvis and shoulders, so having a strong core can improve flexibility and mobility throughout your body. A study, published in the Orthopaedic Research Online Journal, found that core resistance training benefits functional mobility and balance as we age.

The reason this exercise can be so effective is that you have to keep your abdominals engaged. This is what protects your back.

In the first four days, I aimed to do 10 to 12 reps on each leg, focusing on my form and breath. I felt comfortable with my head, neck and upper back off the mat, so I didn't push myself to lift higher or use any extra props. The burn in my lower abs was enough.

From the fifth day onwards, I aimed to do two minutes of scissors per day. This felt quite challenging after the first four days’ reps, but I was up for it. I found myself rushing to get through them at first, as my upper and lower abs were aching a lot. By the start of the second week, I slowed the pace down so I could really feel deep core exercise, and it felt like my obliques were getting a mega workout too. I also tried to curl my spine further off the mat to deepen the intensity throughout.

By the end of the second week, I could do two minutes of slow scissors, with and without a Pilates circle between my hands above my head. I loved doing this challenge. There’s no doubt that it strengthened my core, loosened my hips and hamstrings, and it definitely cemented my dislike of the plank.

2. Pilates scissors stretches your hamstrings

If you spend a lot of time sitting at a desk, as I do, then you'll know that amazing feeling of a good hamstring stretch.

Natasha says scissors are a great option for loosening these muscles, which can be an area where “many hold tension and women commonly get cramp”.

My main observation during this challenge was how stiff my hips and hamstrings get, and how much the scissors helped alleviate this. In the first week, I held my calves to help me switch my legs smoothly and slowly. Even just doing 10 to 12 reps on each leg made my hips feel quite achy, and I needed to sit in butterfly pose afterwards for a bit to release the discomfort.

During the second week, my hips felt loose and strong enough for me to do the leg exercises with my hands behind my head. My hamstrings felt stronger, and I was also able to engage my quads more and focus on really straightening my legs and pointing my toes.

3. May help ease lower back pain

Lower back pain is another common ailment, and whether it’s caused by ageing, sitting down a lot or poor posture, Pilates can help. Scissors, in particular, are a beneficial exercise for lower back pain.

Natasha says: “As your core strengthens and supports the spine more effectively, many clients notice relief from lower back pain and related issues such as sciatica.” She also says that stretching the hamstrings also “reduces lower back pain by releasing the pull on the pelvis”.

4. Scissors support better posture

The scissors can take some concentration when you’re doing them. There’s a lot to think about. Lifting and lowering your legs, while also focusing on your breath and keeping muscles engaged and lower back pressed into your mat, is a challenge for your coordination.

As with most exercise, the more you do, the easier it will feel, and it’s great for your mind-body connection.

Sol says scissors also support our posture, “by training your body to stay stable while your legs move independently”. Improving core strength will help improve upper back and shoulder strength, so you will find you can sit and stand more upright.

5. Boosts hip strength

The scissors movement is a great hip opener and can feel amazing if you’re sitting down a lot during the day. The exercise relieves tension in the muscles at the front of the hips and those that run from the hips down the backs of the legs.

Keeping our hips loose and strong with hip-strengthening exercises, not just stretches, is important for general mobility and for preventing injury and back pain.

How often should you do Pilates scissors?

Natasha says there’s no reason why you can’t do a burst of scissors every day. “I'm a huge advocate for quick, fiery workouts that fit easily into your day and help you maintain a strong core, while releasing those tight areas,” she says.

Before my two-week experiment, I was doing scissors twice a week during my Pilates classes. I always find them difficult, but I’ve noticed a big improvement in my form and how far I can curl up my spine when doing them. Doing them every day for 14 days really put my core and other muscles to the test.