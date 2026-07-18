Is it better to air-dry your hair, and can you do it without frizz? A hairstylist advises

Depending on who you ask, we're either having the summer we've always dreamed of or this run of heatwaves has been the stuff of nightmares. Either way, we can probably all agree that sticky temperatures, at home or on holiday, make heat styling your hair an unappealing prospect.

Even the best hair dryer, on the coolest setting, can feel uncomfortable on a hot day, so it's tempting to avoid blow drying altogether - but is it bad to air dry your hair? And can you do it without frizz or flat, limp roots?

As ever, it pays to ask the experts - so we've taken our most pressing air drying questions straight to Neale Rodger, Style Director at STIL Salon, who has advised us whether forgoing hot tools is good or bad, how to banish flyaways, and which products make heat-free styling a breeze, for every hair type.

Is it bad to air dry your hair?

Most hair experts agree that a blow dry break never goes amiss - with a few caveats. "I personally think a balance is best," agrees Neale. "Giving your hair regular breaks from excessive heat styling can certainly help maintain its condition over time - but that said, air drying isn’t automatically healthier for everyone. If someone has very thick hair, leaving it damp for long periods isn’t always ideal."

With that in mind, what is the optimum ratio of air drying versus heat styling? "I usually tell clients to work with their lifestyle and hair type," explains Neale. "If you can air dry a few times a week and reduce your reliance on hot tools, that’s a great habit to get into."

How to air dry without frizz

If air drying is a no-brainer for summer comfort and hair health, it's a slightly trickier sell from a styling perspective. Without the power and cuticle-smoothing effects of heat, fine hair can often go flat and flyaway while thick, textured hair gets an attack of the frizzies. However, there are things you can do to help smooth things over.