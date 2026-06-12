Should you bring a reference photo to your hairdresser? Michael Douglas settles the debate

Since I started having my hair professionally coloured at the age of 18, I have always collated photo references on Pinterest to show my hairdresser. And I'm not alone. Industry estimates suggest that more than 70% of clients do the same, on the premise that it can help clear up any miscommunication.

Whether you want a classic look or to try a 2026 hair trend, the main goal with photo references is to eliminate some of the guesswork and make sure you and your hairdresser are aligned on the vision. It never occurred to me that some stylists may prefer not to see references, but having snooped on social media, there's a common TikTok tale: "This is what I showed my hairdresser, and this is what I ended up with." While some are positive success stories, others claim there was a drastic mismatch between expectation and reality.

According to legendary hairstylist Michael Douglas, whose client roster includes Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer, visual references can be incredibly helpful – but it's all about managing expectations. Ahead, he shares his tips - including the surprising number of photos he recommends bringing to your next appointment.

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Should you bring a reference photo to your hairdresser?

In short, yes. While some stylists aren't fans of clients arriving armed with celebrity hair inspiration, Douglas says he actively encourages it. “For me personally, I would love to see your idea of what you would like,” he explains. “Pictures are brilliant.”

In fact, Douglas believes reference images are one of the most effective communication tools you can bring to a salon appointment. Not only do they help clarify what you're hoping to achieve, but they also allow your stylist to explain what is and isn't realistic based on your hair type, curl type, texture and current colour.

“The more information that you're armed with when you sit in the chair, the way more likely you're going to get what you want – or get close to what you want," he tells us.

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Tip #1: Bring two or three photos rather than just one

If you've been meticulously saving a single inspiration image for months, you might want to expand your collection before your next appointment. Rather than relying on one photo, Douglas recommends bringing two or three references, ideally featuring different people. This gives your stylist a clearer understanding of which elements you're drawn to and allows them to build a more personalised result.

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"I want to encourage people to feel more confident going to the hairdressers with two or three pictures – ideally of two or three different women," he says. For example, you might love the fringe on one person, the colour on another and the texture or styling on someone else. Together, these references can help your stylist identify common themes and create a look that works with your own hair.

Tip #2: Don’t worry if your inspiration photos don’t match perfectly

Another common mistake? Assuming every reference image needs to look exactly like your desired end result. According to Douglas, clients shouldn't hesitate to bring separate photos for colour and cut – even if they're completely different. “If you found a picture of a fringe on a girl with black hair, but you want to be blonde, then take those pictures in," he explains. "A hairdresser can kind of merge those ideas together.”

In other words, don't dismiss an image just because the colour, length or styling isn't exactly right. Your stylist is trained to interpret different aspects of a look and combine them into something achievable for you. Most importantly, Douglas wants clients to feel confident sharing their inspiration rather than worrying about getting it wrong. As he puts it: “don't be afraid to bring in some pictures.”