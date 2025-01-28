Debating getting a fringe? Here are 5 reasons to go for it, according to a hairstylist

We’ve all seen the platitudes doing the rounds on social media - new year, new me, 2025 ins and outs, #goals, and so on. For many of us, a new hairdo may well be among the list of new-season revivers, including what’s set to be the most covetable style of the year - the fringe.

Blunt, micro, sweeping or curtain, bangs are back in a big way for the 2025 hair trends. If you’re on the fringe fence, you'll be glad to hear they’re not as high maintenance as you might think and will give your whole look an instant update, especially if you have long hair.

While growing out my long bob (aka 'lob') I recently decided to get a French girl fringe to spice up what is currently quite a boring, nothing-y length. It’s made my lob more interesting, and ponytails look like a proper style rather than a school-run afterthought. Plus, most salons offer fringe trims for free, so you can pop in every few weeks for a refresh without worrying about your bank balance.

Here’s everything you need to know before chopping in a fringe - including the many benefits backed by an expert hairstylist.

5 reasons to get a fringe in 2025

1. It can knock years off

They don’t call them Botox bangs for nothing. “The fringe is possibly the greatest anti-ageing hairstyle you could choose,” explains renowned hairstylist and founder of mdlondon, Michael Douglas. A full-enough fringe will immediately disguise frown lines, conceal crow’s feet and hide deep 11 lines between the brows. It’s much cheaper than getting a tweakment.

Michael recommends a concave fringe, “where it’s slightly shorter in the middle above the bridge of the nose and slightly longer towards the temple area. This is great for hiding frown lines and crows feet around the eyes.”

2. It frames your face

A fringe is a great way to highlight your best features, enhance your face shape and accentuate your eyes. A short round fringe will open up the face, while long curtain bangs will highlight your cheekbones.

The great news is anyone can pull this look off. The key is to consider which style will work best with your face shape, hair texture and quirks like cow licks. Your hairdresser will consider these factors when helping you decide on the right fringe for you.

Michael's main consideration before snipping? "I’m far more interested in the hair type - what will your hair do and what won’t it do? That is a much greater indicator of what fringe you should have."

3. It will modernise your look

A fringe is pretty much top of our list of trends for 2025, which makes it a surefire way to look cool and chic, especially if you’ve been stuck in a major hair rut. It makes mid-length and long hair look more stylised, and will dramatically change your overall look.

Personally, I think it's the haircut equivalent of red lipstick. It instantly makes your whole look appear more considered, more ‘done’.

4. It can balance out your face

The ultimate goal of a fringe - apart from making you look effortlessly stylish - is to make your face appear more oval. It can be particularly helpful if you have a long face or a large forehead. A full fringe creates a horizontal line that makes your face look wider and your overall visage more uniform. Similarly, those with a round face or smaller forehead are better suited to a style that's softer and more open.

To balance out a long face, Michael recommends, “A wider fringe with a straighter shape that goes further back towards the hairline, and rests below the eyebrows.”

5. You don't have to sacrifice length

Long hair can be a cosy comfort blanket that’s hard to part with. While you may never be tempted by a blunt bob or pixie cut, a fringe can offer a stylish update without sacrificing length.

For those who want to dip a toe in the fringe waters, it could be as subtle as adding some swinging chin-length layers, or a long feathery curtain fringe that can be swept to one side or parted in the middle to give you versatility. Ready for the chop? Here are the styling essentials you need.