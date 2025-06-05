Bye Long Locks: Renée Zellweger’s pixie cut is the empowering hairstyle we're choosing for summer
For those debating a shorter cut this season, Renée Zellweger's hair style is all the inspiration you need
So many celebrities have braved the big chop so far this year, but Renée Zellweger's dramatic hair transformation took the ticket when she debuted a chic pixie cut back in January.
If you're thinking of switching up your look and have been um-ing and ah-ing as you imagine 2025's biggest hair trends on your own head, there's no better case for diving right in and trying something totally new than Renée's stunning pixie cut.
As sophisticated as it is chic, she debuted her ultra-short do on the January cover of British Vogue, just ahead of the launch of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. It couldn't be more different from the shoulder-lengths strands we've come to associate with her and her iconic character, but the chic and powerful crop suits her perfectly.
A post shared by Syd Hayes (@sydhayeshair)
A photo posted by on
Syd Hayes, the hairstylist behind the unrecognisable look, took inspiration from David Bowie's iconic jagged fringed trim and the tousled texture that proved popular in the early days of Bridget Jones when it came to creating her new hairstyle. And the outcome is an effortlessly chic, bedhead-like pixie that we adore.
While Renée has sported an array of cuts over the years, from a long feathered layers to the 90s banged bob trend, her latest dramatic trim is all the encouragement we need to jump into the realm of short hairstyles for women.
When it comes to asking for a dramatically shorter cut, Hayes stresses that you have to be certain that you will love it. As for whether Renée was ready to take the plunge, the hairstylist reveals, “She was so open to it. It wasn’t about Bridget, but more about her as a person.”
Renée's pixie cut styling essentials
Looking to recreate the look? Speaking to Vogue, Renée's hairstylist lifted the lid on the staple trio of haircare products that he used to achieve the effortless styling of this standout cut - including a styling cream loved by another A-list actress.
Working to condition, add texture, minimise frizz and boost shine, this all-in-one hair styling cream primes the hair ready for styling. You can apply to either wet or dry tresses to help tame flyaways, or even use it as a nourishing mask for added hydration. In fact, Renée isn't the only celebrity fan of this gem, it is also Keira Knightley's go-to hair cream of choice. Hayes used this formula as the finishing touch to Renée's cut: “I’d take the cream and work it through my hands before applying it to Renée’s hair, starting from the root."
In terms of styling Renée's pixie cut, Hayes opted for a classic blow dry using the wrap dry technique, for a naturally textured finish: “You take a vent brush and hairdryer and push the hair in all different directions, wrapping it around the head.” The lightweight dryer in question, the BaByliss Air Power Pro, boasts an advanced airflow system and smoothing ionic technology for a fast styling session with salon-worthy results.
For the lived-in, tousled appearance of Renée's locks, Hayes generously spritzed this Sam McKnight volumising spray at the actress' roots. This styling essential works to lift the roots, minimise frizz and maintain unruly strands for a naturally worn look. Its signature botanical scent completes the hairdo, imparting a gorgeous fragrance to your tresses.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
