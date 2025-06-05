Bye Long Locks: Renée Zellweger’s pixie cut is the empowering hairstyle we're choosing for summer

So many celebrities have braved the big chop so far this year, but Renée Zellweger's dramatic hair transformation took the ticket when she debuted a chic pixie cut back in January.

If you're thinking of switching up your look and have been um-ing and ah-ing as you imagine 2025's biggest hair trends on your own head, there's no better case for diving right in and trying something totally new than Renée's stunning pixie cut.

As sophisticated as it is chic, she debuted her ultra-short do on the January cover of British Vogue, just ahead of the launch of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. It couldn't be more different from the shoulder-lengths strands we've come to associate with her and her iconic character, but the chic and powerful crop suits her perfectly.

Syd Hayes, the hairstylist behind the unrecognisable look, took inspiration from David Bowie's iconic jagged fringed trim and the tousled texture that proved popular in the early days of Bridget Jones when it came to creating her new hairstyle. And the outcome is an effortlessly chic, bedhead-like pixie that we adore.

While Renée has sported an array of cuts over the years, from a long feathered layers to the 90s banged bob trend, her latest dramatic trim is all the encouragement we need to jump into the realm of short hairstyles for women.

When it comes to asking for a dramatically shorter cut, Hayes stresses that you have to be certain that you will love it. As for whether Renée was ready to take the plunge, the hairstylist reveals, “She was so open to it. It wasn’t about Bridget, but more about her as a person.”

Renée's pixie cut styling essentials

Looking to recreate the look? Speaking to Vogue, Renée's hairstylist lifted the lid on the staple trio of haircare products that he used to achieve the effortless styling of this standout cut - including a styling cream loved by another A-list actress.

