50 short hairstyles for women over 50 to inspire your next salon appointment

When it comes to short hairstyles for women over 50, we should stress that there's no pressure to go for the big chop the moment you hit this milestone. Women of all ages can look great with hair of any length, colour or style – the most important thing is that you feel confident.

But if you are looking for short hairstyles for women that look fabulous and save you time with washing, drying, and styling, our beauty experts have uncovered a huge variety of on-trend options. "Bob hairstyles continue to reign supreme," says Wella Colour and Trends Ambassador and Cobella salon owner Jordanna Cobella. It comes in lots of different guises, one of which is a "Parisian feel with a statement fringe and wavey, undone texture that perfectly frames the neck and jawline," Cobella adds. " What's great about this cut is that it can be a transitional look: such as a grown-out pixie or a statement cut from longer lengths."

Regardless of which short haircut you opt for, "It's all about how you wear it," says pro hair artist Peter Russell. The main objective is picking a style that feels like you – so go ahead with a long layered butterfly haircut or on-trend U-shape haircut if that's what your heart desires. But if you truly want a classy short style, you're in luck, because there are so many ways to do it.

Jordanna Cobella Social Links Navigation Pro hairdresser Jordanna is the Creative Director and owner of London's Cobella Salon as well as a Colour & Trends Ambassador for Wella UK.

Peter Russell Social Links Navigation Hair Artist Peter Russell is an experienced hairdresser based in London and specialising in colour and editorial hair. He is currently working at Adam Reed as Creative Stylist.

Types of short hairstyles for women over 50

Bob hairstyles: There's a reason bob hairstyles have stood the test of time as one of the most popular short hairstyles for women over 50 – from the long bob (AKA the clavicut) to the on-trend shaggy bob, bubble bob and side parted bob, they're so versatile. The trick is finding a shape that flatters. "With shorter hair, wearing it softer around the face or soft on top is definitely more flattering," agrees Russell. Wondering how often should you cut your hair to maintain a bob? Experts recommend every 10 weeks or so.

Pixie styles are often associated with icons from decades gone by, like Twiggy, but this style is actually one of the coolest short hairstyles right now. "Inspired by Mia Farrow's classic Pixie cut, we're seeing a modern take on the style" explains Wella stylist and British Hairdresser of the Year Rob Eaton. "Worn with a choppy side fringe and longer layers at the back, this modern pixie cut takes inspiration from the classic cut." Natural hairstyles: Many women are choosing to embrace their curls and coils, and no wonder. From curly hairstyles to twist-outs and braided hairstyles, beautiful natural texture makes for some of the best short hairstyles for women over 50. As ever with curls, health is crucial. Curly hair is naturally prone to dryness and frizz, so it's important to keep it nourished with regular conditioning masks and trims.

Rob Eaton Social Links Navigation Pro hairdresser Rob Eaton is an experienced stylist and Art Director at Russell Eaton hair in Leeds. He's also the winner of the acclaimed British Hairdresser of the Year award.

Syd Hayes Social Links Navigation Session Stylist A renowned session stylist who has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Syd Hayes is also an ambassador for hair tool brand BaByliss.

Bob hairstyles for women over 50

1. The graduated bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round or oval | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: Talk to your stylist about the correct level of graduation to suit your hair type and face shape. Finer hair like Sandra Bullock's will warrant deeper graduation, whilst subtle graduation on a bob, where it's just ever so slightly shorter at the back, is one of the most flattering short hairstyles for thick hair.

2. The rounded bob with a fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: square or round | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: Ask for a full fringe that hits just above the arch of the brow to replicate this flattering style – as seen here on Christina Ricci. The key is in the styling, so make sure you're taking the time to roll it under at home with the help of a round brush and a good hairdryer, starting at the roots and tucking under the ends.

3. The blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, particularly round | Hair type: medium to thick

What to ask for: A blunt cut like Naomi Campbell's can be adapted to suit all hair types, building thickness for fine hair and managing volume for thicker hair. Ask for the ends of your hair to be razored rather than trimmed for a sharper finish and visit the salon every six weeks to maintain that ultra-neat edge.

4. The natural textured bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: oval, heart, round | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: This gorgeous, volume-packed style works best when cut in dry, so that your stylist can work with the natural pattern of your coils and curls. For a finish as enviable as Tracee Ellis Ross, maintain your curls at home by massaging them curl cream when wet before twisting small sections around your finger to create defined spirals.

5. The French bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, particularly round or oval | Hair type: medium to thick

What to ask for: The French bob (as modelled here by Gizzi Erskine) is having a real comeback. Ask for a chin-skimming length and feathered fringe that sits just above the brows to try it for yourself. When styling, work with hairspray and a teasing brush to create an effortlessly chic look – it looks best when you've built volume at the roots.



6. The blunt bob with a fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: oval, heart | Hair type: medium-thick

What to ask for: Fashion icon Anna Wintour's bob is instantly recognisable thanks to the sharp shape of both her blunt ends and sunglass-skimming fringe. Asking for "The Wintour" should be enough, but if your hairdresser needs more direction then explain you'd like a chin-length, blunt-cut bob with a short fringe.

7. The highlighted bob with a fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, particularly round | Hair type: medium

What to ask for: Not brave enough to commit to a thick full fringe? Follow Twiggy's lead with a lighter, wispier one that can be parted to the side as curtain bangs if you like. This will make your bob look less severe, while highlights will make even fine hair appear thicker.

8. Curly bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, particularly oval | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: Separation and definition between the curls help this classic bob stand out, ask your stylist to show you how to use a diffuser to replicate the curls worthy of Sigourney Weaver at home. We recommend following this with some hairspray or mousse to ensure the longevity of your style, and so that all your hard work diffusing doesn't go to waste.

9. The long coily bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: Keep it natural with this style, designed to showcase the beauty of curly and coily hair. For volume as impressive as Oprah's ask your stylist to maintain the volume of your hair when cutting rather than thinning it out.



10. The wavy short bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: heart, oval or square | Hair type: thick, wavy

What to ask for: Banish split ends by opting for this ultra-short bob like Susanna Reid. The side parting and ear tuck give this short cut an elegant feel, but you can give it a cooler, more undone edge with the help of some texturising spray.

11. The extra short bob with a fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round, oval, square | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: It's not a cut for the faint-hearted, but if it's good enough for Halle then it's good enough for us. This choppy cut complete with ultra-short fringe looks best with some root lift, so concentrate on adding volume here when blow-drying. If you want to go for something slightly less statement, discuss different fringe options with your stylist to work out what is best for your hair type and face shape.

12. The volume-packed bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round, oval, square | Hair type: medium to thick

What to ask for: To define your features, follow Jennifer Lopez's lead and ask for a long bob with face-framing layers through the front. You can create a voluminous finish by using either one of the best hair dryer brushes or the best curling iron with a wide barrel.

13. The sleek bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, particularly oval | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: A timeless trend, this sleek bob can be recreated using one of the best hair straighteners and a shine-boosting spray. Ask your stylist to razor the ends of your hair slightly to give this cut a more defined, sharp finish like Lucy Liu.

14. The tousled bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round, heart, oval | Hair type: wavy or loosely curly

What to ask for: This look is more about the texture than the cut, so best suited to hair that has natural movement like Gillian Anderson. The looser your curl pattern, the shorter you can go.

Pixie crops for women over 50

15. The feathered pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: square or heart | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: Ask for a fringe and layers through the front and crown to create a pixie cut that compliments the angles of square and heart-shaped faces. Showing how tiny touches can really enhance short hairstyles for women over 50, Jamie Lee Curtis' side-swept pixie is ultra-flattering.

16. The thick-on-top pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round or oval | Hair type: medium to thick

What to ask for: Ask your hairdresser to leave plenty of length on top then taper the cut into the nape of the neck to achieve this swept-back and tousled style as modelled by Gillian Anderson. It looks better when it's packed with volume rather than falling flat, so hold it in place with mousse or hairspray and use your best dry shampoo on day two hair to maintain the dimension.



17. Side-parted pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: heart, round or oval | Hair type: medium to thick

What to ask for: Leaving plenty of length on top is the secret to this versatile style, otherwise you won't be able to brush it to the side like Sarah Paulson. Ensure your stylist understands your parting and how you tend to wear it, so they can cut according to the natural shape of your hair.

18. The choppy layered pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round or oval | Hair type: medium to thick

What to ask for: This style is all about the shape. Follow Julie Walters' lead and ask for a short, sweeping fringe and plenty of tapered layers for height at the top and the back. We recommend running some serum through this cut to keep this style looking sleek, before setting it in place with hairspray.



19. The rounded pixie with a fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: square or heart | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: Flattering, soft bangs like Glenn Close make this an ultra-wearable pixie hairstyle. Ask your stylist about adding in some highlights to lift the longer front sections – the mix of tones will add extra dimension and depth to the cut.



20. Pixie crop with natural texture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: oval, heart | Hair type: curly to coily

What to ask for: Make the most of natural hairstyles texture with a beautifully shaped ultra-short crop like Ruth Negga. Subtle tapering to create extra height on top is so flattering for all face shapes, but especially rounder ones.

21. The French pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round or heart | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: Like the French bob but shorter, soft feathery layers and a touchable, sweeping fringe make this gamine, pixie look so special. Ask the stylist to incorporate some subtle layers at the top of the head to add extra texture and volume to the cut like Audrey Tautou. Regular hair masks will help you maintain that coveted shine.



22. The long and layered pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: square or oval | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: Instead of going super short, ask your stylist to leave more weight in the back and create a delicate sweeping fringe like Helen Mirren's. It feels much softer than a very sharp-cut pixie crop and will frame your face beautifully.



23. The pixie with extra volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: heart, square or oval | Hair type: medium

What to ask for: The contrast between the shaved sides and longer top adds plenty of volume to Olivia Coleman's pixie crop. Ask your hairdresser for advice on the best finish to suit your hair type – it'll look spikier if you have straight hair, and choppier if it has a natural wave to it.

24. The side parted choppy pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: heart, oval | Hair type: medium-thick

What to ask for: Ask your stylist to build volume at the top of your head to add dimension and shape like Ines de la Fressange. Thicker hair types are ideal for showing off the choppy layers in this sophisticated pixie cut. If yours is on the finer side, bulk your hair out with a little mousse before drying.



25. The ultra-short pixie with a micro fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: heart or oval | Hair type: fine to thick

What to ask for: When taking the plunge and opting for an ultra-short pixie cut like Cristina Cordula, always have a thorough consultation to agree on the perfect look. Ask for feathery front pieces to frame the face and ensure there are layers throughout to add dimension and depth. Almost any hair type can pull off this ultra-short length, it's all about confidence.



26. The short spiky pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: square or oval | Hair type: fine to thick

What to ask for: Add a cool edge to a classic pixie crop like Judi Dench with a spiky style that looks effortless, undone and simply stylish. To really ramp up the texture, ask your stylist to keep the length at the top and style this by ruffling through a little wax or gel when the hair is dry.

27. The asymmetric pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any | Hair type: fine to medium

What to ask for: This cool and edgy style is longer on one side than the other – which is surprisingly flattering for any face shape (not just those with a bone structure like Halle Berry) and draws attention to the jawline. Style this cut at home with the help of a curl cream and a diffuser attachment to tousle.

28. The short and sleek pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, especially oval | Hair type: fine to thick

What to ask for: Short and sleek, this classic pixie crop, as modelled by Kristen Wiig, is easy to manage and style as long as you book in for regular trims. Just keep in mind that the straighter your hair is naturally, the less time you'll have to spend styling and smoothing it in the mornings.

Natural hairstyles for women over 50

29. The short natural curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, particularly oval | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: Ask your stylist to keep the length at the top of your head to show off your coils, going for a shorter length around the sides to create a contrast. The health of your hair is really on show here, so make sure you're caring for it with nourishing masks and plenty of leave-in conditioner.



30. The super short crop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: square or oval | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: Reduce any hair styling hassles by opting for this super short crop like Jada Pinkett Smith. You can still see a little of her natural texture – chat to your stylist about how you could highlight this, maybe with the addition of icy tones.



31. The graduated natural bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: oval, heart, square | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: A graduated natural bob will showcase not just your hair's volume but also your bone structure. To keep it soft and stop the height from taking over, ask for some shorter pieces at the front or a soft side fringe.

32. The natural curls and coils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: This curly cut is carefully styled into a side parting for a modern finish – ask your stylist for a tapered style to help you recreate Viola Davis' look. Keep your hair hydrated by looking for products that moisturise and use a silk pillowcase if you can to protect your curls and reduce frizz.



33. The teeny weeny afro (TWA)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round or oval | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: Beautiful coils add interest to this ultra-short style, while shaping through the nape of the neck builds up to extra length around the crown. Ask your stylist to keep the length slightly longer at the top of your head to build depth.



34. The shaped natural curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: round or oval | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: This tapered crop has plenty of height. Ask your stylist to cut the curls dry and book in for regular trims to maintain a perfect taper. If you leave it too long between appointments, you'll lose the shape.

35. The natural afro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Face shape: any, particularly heart | Hair type: curly, coily

What to ask for: Lots of bounce and volume elevate this short hairstyle into something of a statement. For hair as touchably soft as Tracee Ellis Ross use deeply nourishing hair masks and you air dry rather than blow-drying to prevent frizz.

