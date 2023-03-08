Lisa Rinna just had the most dramatic hair transformation and people are comparing her to Lord Farquaad from Shrek

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lisa Rinna is known for her iconic look and her longtime appearance as one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - but recently, the star debuted a new, 70s hairdo that left her fans a little concerned.

At Paris Fashion Week, only the most iconic stars, models, designers, influencers, (etc.) are invited to attend - so it's no wonder Lisa Rinna's name was on the list for multiple shows.

However, Lisa, who recently revealed that her and star Florence Pugh are good friends, turned heads when she debuted a fierce new 'do at the Vivienne Westwood show. She sported a shiny bob hairstyle bowl cut, featuring blonde highlights and thick bangs.

Yes, you read that correctly - a bowl cut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, we love our girl Lisa, even after her eight seasons on RHOBH have come to an end - but we have sooooo many questions about this hair transformation.

Of course, '70s fashion never quite goes out of style, so it's understandable to want to go for a look that calls back to that decade in a fun way - but a bowl cut? We hid the pictures of us as children with that bob mistake under our beds long ago. They're probably collecting dust.

Nevertheless, the star still brought her fashion A-game to the show, wearing metallic purple leggings and a printed top, cinched with a belt at the waist, as well as some black platform boots.

When the Housewives legend posted the picture of her Paris Fashion Week look to her Instagram, her friends and fans alike met the post with some varied reactions - and we laughed out loud at some of the comments.

A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Some people in her Instagram comments compared her look to that of movie and TV characters, like Will from Netflix's Stranger Things, Lord Farquaad from Shrek, and even Johnny Depp's portrayal of Willy Wonka in the Tim Burton movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

We're sure there was a purpose behind this hair choice for Lisa - but some of her fans can't seem to understand it.

"Definitely not your best hair do," someone commented on her Instagram post.

"Ummmmmm, it’s a hard no on the hair," someone else said.

However, others are supportive of the Housewives alum, regardless of her hair mishap.

"You can do no wrong, honeyyyy," one person commented. Another compared the star to singer Toni Tennille, telling her she rocked the look.

A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Lisa, however, is no stranger to a controversial hairdo - or a controversial anything, for that matter. From spiking her hair up into a Heat Miser-esque 'do for a runway look for Copenhagen Fashion Week, to the plethora of her unforgettable, more casual looks, she always comes to slay - and the world continues to love and revere her for it.