Joanna Lumley's heatwave-friendly leopard print trousers and slip-on trainers prove you don't have to stick to white at Wimbledon

Dame Joanna Lumley showed her wild side at SW19

Dame Joanna Lumley attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Don't rest on your laurels, thinking you can have a break from celebrity spotting now that Glastonbury is over. Wimbledon has just started!

It's a scorcher of a day at SW19, which can make knowing what to wear to Wimbledon all the more tricky, but Dame Joanna Lumley got it spot on (pun very much intended) in her leopard print trousers.

She arrived on day one of the tournament, alongside high-profile spectators like Isla Fisher, Angellica Bell and Angela Scanlon. And although we can expect to see a lot of cotton summer dresses and Wimbledon white, Joanna's easy breezy look is the one I'd want to be wearing if I was sitting courtside today.

She teamed her loose-fitting trousers with a pair of black slip-on trainers, adding a white camisole and a matching shirt worn open over the top. Some statement red sunglasses and a roomy black shoulder bag rounded things off perfectly.

Dame Joanna Lumley attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Nobody's Child leopard print trousers on model

Nobody's Child
Leopard Print Drawstring Linen-blend Trousers

Flowy, linen-blend trousers are a perfect choice in the hot weather, and regular readers will know I'm a big leopard print fan. The drawstring waist is an added bonus, and you can choose from regular or petite lengths.

Petunia leopard print trousers on model

Hush
Petunia Printed Trousers

These swishy trousers might seem expensive for the high street, but I promise you're going to reach for them every day in this heatwave. Leopard print never goes out of style, so you'll have these in your wardrobe for years.

H&M linen shirt on model

H&M
Linen Shirt

Freelance Fashion Editor Matilda Stanley has one piece of style advice for the summer months: a white oversized shirt. Layer it over swimwear when you're at the beach, and wear it with everything else back home after your holiday.

Tu at Sainsbury's slip on trainers

Tu
Black Knitted Slip On Trainers 3

Slip-on trainers might sound a bit too practical if you've never tried them, but Joanna proves they can be just as stylish as your best white trainers. My favourite thing about this particular trend is that you really don't have to splash too much cash - they all have a really similar look, however much you spend.

Skechers Women's Ultra Flex First Take Slip On Trainers
Skechers
First Take Slip on Trainers

Skechers slip-ins are on our list of the most comfortable trainers you can buy, and in black, these will go with everything. Don't miss the chance to save a whopping 36% now at Amazon. These are perfect for a day of walking around Wimbledon.

goodr sunglasses cut out Exact match

goodr
Phoenix at a Bloody Mary Bar

I've looked closely, and I think these are the exact glasses Joanna's wearing at Wimbledon today. And they're only £30! They're Absolutely Fabulous (sorry, I couldn't resist), and they're an easy way to add a pop of colour to your look.

Joanna Lumley with Champagne Lanson at The Championships, Wimbledon on June 30, 2025 in Wimbledon, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're used to seeing Joanna Lumley in animal print, but if you're a bit more hesitant when it comes to statement prints, our guide on how to style leopard print is on hand to help.

The trick is to stick to one key piece, and trousers are a really great place to start. Keep the rest of your ensemble simple to allow the spots to do all the talking, and wear them with plenty of confidence!

