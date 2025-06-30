Joanna Lumley's heatwave-friendly leopard print trousers and slip-on trainers prove you don't have to stick to white at Wimbledon
Dame Joanna Lumley showed her wild side at SW19
Don't rest on your laurels, thinking you can have a break from celebrity spotting now that Glastonbury is over. Wimbledon has just started!
It's a scorcher of a day at SW19, which can make knowing what to wear to Wimbledon all the more tricky, but Dame Joanna Lumley got it spot on (pun very much intended) in her leopard print trousers.
She arrived on day one of the tournament, alongside high-profile spectators like Isla Fisher, Angellica Bell and Angela Scanlon. And although we can expect to see a lot of cotton summer dresses and Wimbledon white, Joanna's easy breezy look is the one I'd want to be wearing if I was sitting courtside today.
She teamed her loose-fitting trousers with a pair of black slip-on trainers, adding a white camisole and a matching shirt worn open over the top. Some statement red sunglasses and a roomy black shoulder bag rounded things off perfectly.
Freelance Fashion Editor Matilda Stanley has one piece of style advice for the summer months: a white oversized shirt. Layer it over swimwear when you're at the beach, and wear it with everything else back home after your holiday.
Slip-on trainers might sound a bit too practical if you've never tried them, but Joanna proves they can be just as stylish as your best white trainers. My favourite thing about this particular trend is that you really don't have to splash too much cash - they all have a really similar look, however much you spend.
Skechers slip-ins are on our list of the most comfortable trainers you can buy, and in black, these will go with everything. Don't miss the chance to save a whopping 36% now at Amazon. These are perfect for a day of walking around Wimbledon.
I've looked closely, and I think these are the exact glasses Joanna's wearing at Wimbledon today. And they're only £30! They're Absolutely Fabulous (sorry, I couldn't resist), and they're an easy way to add a pop of colour to your look.
We're used to seeing Joanna Lumley in animal print, but if you're a bit more hesitant when it comes to statement prints, our guide on how to style leopard print is on hand to help.
The trick is to stick to one key piece, and trousers are a really great place to start. Keep the rest of your ensemble simple to allow the spots to do all the talking, and wear them with plenty of confidence!
