This simple style staple is the one item you'll wear on repeat in the heat - and all year round

When it comes to building your summer capsule wardrobe, I’m a firm believer that one of the most important items you can own is an oversized white shirt. The crisp button-down is one of those pieces that can work for day or night plans and will sit well with everything from jeans to a slip skirt.

I own a couple, and if I’m ever having one of those days when I’m struggling to find an outfit, I most often find my answer with my shirt – in fact, I always make sure I have one ironed and ready in my wardrobe for any last-minute fashion dilemmas.

A simple and slightly oversized shirt is a piece that always looks chic and can instantly make an outfit feel a little more polished and put together. It can be worn as it is over trousers, as an extra layer over a vest top, or tucked in for more shape and definition. The possibilities really are endless, and if you don’t already own one, I promise you that if you buy one now, you will wear it on repeat all year round.

Shop White Shirts

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt £14.99 at H&M Both of my shirts are from H&M, and they are great quality but for a surprisingly low price. The deeper cuffs on this one add a modern spin to the everyday basic. John Lewis Cotton Relaxed Shirt £45 at John Lewis The relaxed fit of this one is given a little more shape thanks to a pleat at the back. Wear it with your favourite denim for a fuss-free, relaxed combination. Zara Oversize Poplin Shirt £45.99 at Zara UK The longer length of this crisp piece will skim over hips and will sit well over your favourite comfy leggings or your go-to skinny jeans.

I struggle with the high temperatures during the summer, and when it comes to what to wear in the heat, I find that a good quality cotton shirt is both easy to wear and very comfortable too, and the looser shape keeps me breezy on even the warmest of days.

On top of that, you can find a plain white button-down from pretty much every store right now, so even if you’re on a tight budget, you can find one to add to your fashion arsenal.

The way you style the shirt itself can totally transform it as well. Simple tricks like rolling up the sleeves, and popping the collar up can add a bit more of a high fashion edge, and you can play with the shape by tucking in just the front, and letting the back hang loose, or wearing it straight and buttoned up all the way for a more formal spin. A white shirt works particularly well with shiny gold jewels or even with a little silky neck scarf, too.

Complete the Look

New Look Bias Cut Leopard Print Skirt £28.99 at Asos An animal print skirt is another great item to have in your wardrobe as it is very versatile and will inject some serious oomph into the simplest of tops. Nobody's Child Mid Wash High Rise Barrel Leg Jeans £75 at Nobody's Child Barrel leg jeans are great for most body types as they are high waisted, slightly looser around the hips and then tapered at the bottom for a very flattering finish. Boden Olympia Jersey Maxi Dress £98 at Boden UK If you aren't keen on showing off your upper arms when wearing a sleeveless dress like this one, try adding your white shirt over the top as an extra layer that won't feel restricting or overly warm.

Can you tell I’m a fan?! Whenever anybody asks me for some style advice, my answer usually involves a shirt, as I really do swear by the simple staple, and I will wear mine at least once a week. My H&M basic has saved me many times when I've been in a flap about what to wear, and I think I'd be lost without it.

If you've got a bit more cash to splash, woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr really rates With Nothing Underneath's shirts. She says: "I own a blue linen shirt by WNU and Matilda's won me over: next on my list is a white version!"

Chic, easy to wear, and totally timeless, a good quality shirt is most certainly for life, not just one season.