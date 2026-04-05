When it comes to my wardrobe, few items work harder than my M&S Cotton Rich Support Vests. This time last year, I was shopping for some simple base layers when I came across the cleverly designed tops, which turned out to be anything but basic. The supportive separates were a total game-changer when it came to pulling together my warm-weather outfits, and I've been wearing them on repeat ever since.

What does secret support actually mean? The vest features a discreet built-in bra to lift and hold your boobs while you wear it – it’s a firm yet stretchy inner layer that sits in a similar way to a crop top, and comes with removable cups to add some shape and smoothness to your bust. The tops offer plenty of structure and hold for my chest, but minus the need for a rigid, wired bra, and all without any risk of pesky shoulder straps showing or unsightly cups poking out at the front.

While it’s not a brand new concept, it was the first time I’d tried a support vest, and I was an instant fan – so much so that I stocked up on two other colours the following week. I wore them regularly last summer, and used them as a comfy layer under my knitwear during winter too, so can you imagine my excitement when I discovered that there are some fresh new colours available for this spring?

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the vest

M&S Cotton Rich Secret Support™ Bra Vest in Ice Blue £12 at M&S The vests have a scoop neckline and a subtle racerback style, which would normally call for a strapless bra, but there's no need thanks to the built-in cups. The fabric is ribbed and holds up well - I can wear it all day without worrying about it going baggy. There are four colours to choose from, in sizes 6-24.

For the new season, as well as the classic black and fresh white, there's a soft butter yellow and a delicate baby blue shade that both look pretty and tick off some of the biggest SS26 fashion trends, and all while feeling more like a summer-ready top than a simple staple. The pastel shades will look gorgeous with blue denim, as well as floral skirts or with my new Ro&Zo pink jeans – they are cheerful while being very wearable, so there are plenty of options when it comes to styling.

Thankfully, the latest iterations feel just as good to wear, too. The level of support really surprises me and actually compares well to some of my best bras. The mesh lining feels firm enough to keep my chest in check when running for the bus or chasing my toddler around a soft play centre, but without feeling restrictive or tight. The in-built support is also very smoothing too. I can sometimes feel a little worried about lumps and bumps when wearing tight-fitting tops and will need to make sure I’m wearing my best bras for back fat, but this well-designed top cancels out this wardrobe woe – there isn’t any tight back band or tricky fastening to contend with, and it genuinely does look sleek and neat from all angles.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The sizing covers UK 6-24, and works by your clothing size rather than bra cups. I found my usual size 12 top fitted well and provided plenty of support for my 36B boobs, but if you usually need to buy the best bras for larger busts, it might be best to size up or try a couple to find your best fit.

The vests are made from a very soft ribbed cotton and elastane blend that feels gorgeous to wear and holds up well all day without loosening up. They wash really well, too. I have worn my vests countless times over the last year, and washed them on a normal 40-degree cycle each time. They are still going strong with no sign of bobbling or shape-loss – and thankfully, there’s no need to iron. They genuinely feel like new every time I wear them.

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I'm pleased to report that the bras are still only £12 too – yes, really! I'm amazed by the price, as they are very well made and the quality is as good as you’d expect from the trusted British clothing brand.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop more colours

M&S Cotton Rich Secret Support™ Bra Vest in White £12 at M&S There's something that feels special about a crisp white vest and denim look - it's a classic outfit formula that I will often reach for when I'm in a hurry. This one works perfectly with my barrel leg jeans and pumps. M&S Cotton Rich Secret Support™ Bra Vest in Black £12 at M&S A classic black piece like this can work well under a blouse and tailored trousers for work, or buddy it up with a leopard print skirt and heels for date night. M&S Cotton Rich Secret Support™ Bra Vest in Buttermilk £12 at M&S Butter yellow is still a key look for spring, and this fitted top will look gorgeous with other sugary shades or a floral skirt. Add some shiny gold jewels, and you'll be all set.

Can you tell that I’m a fan?! The versatile and comfy tops can be worn alone with a variety of bottoms or layered under a shirt or knit without the need for a bra (which is particularly great during hot weather), and look after my boobs brilliantly. I am yet to find any negatives about these secret support staples, and the new colours have made me love them even more.

It’s not often that I get excited about vests, but I honestly can’t recommend them highly enough. They offer support in a chic and understated way, and I see the pastel versions being just as useful over the coming months.