I'm picky about trousers – but this £20 M&S cotton pair deliver on comfort and style, so I bought two colours

As we head into spring, I have found myself hunting for comfy trousers that I can wear for work-from-home days, that are also versatile enough for smarter occasions when dressed up. After browsing the M&S store, these cotton poplin trousers well and truly hit the mark – so I bought two pairs.

These £20 M&S trousers deliver on style, comfort and quality – they feature an elasticated waist, something I've come to prioritise on days when I want maximum comfort, and they're made from pure cotton poplin, making them breathable for the warmer weather too.

When choosing trouser styles for my spring capsule wardrobe, comfort is key; however, I can't forget style, and these trousers have both. They feature a relaxed straight-leg fit that's on-trend and elevated, and they look chic with a range of footwear, from my most comfortable trainers to wedges.

Shop the trousers

M&S Pure Cotton Poplin Pull on Straight Leg Trousers Black £20 at M&S These black poplin trousers can be styled in a variety of ways, from pairing with a blazer and leather flats for the office to wearing everyday with simple t-shirts and your best white trainers. Their elasticated waist and breathable cotton fabric make them a comfortable spring staple. M&S Pure Cotton Poplin Pull on Straight Leg Trousers Ecru £20 at M&S If you want to freshen up your spring outfit ideas, these poplin trousers are a great switch out for white jeans. The warm ecru colour complements both light pastels and darker neutrals, too. Try pairing them with brown fisherman sandals like these.

When shopping for warm-weather staples, I always try to prioritise natural fibres like cotton or linen, and because they are made solely from a cotton poplin, these trousers are a cooling choice on hotter days. Usually, you pay a premium for these materials, which is why when I spotted the £20 price tag on these trousers, I immediately bought two pairs.

They come in three colourways: a fresh ecru, ideal for summer styling, a sleek black, suitable for officewear with the right styling and a playful striped design with statement-making potential. They come in UK sizes 6-24.

(Image credit: Molly Smith for woman&home)

They have a pull-on elasticated waistband, perfect for days when you feel a little bloated, or you want a bit of extra comfort, and their slouchy fit makes them relaxed and easy to wear, but infinitely more polished than tracksuit trousers.

I can imagine packing both these trousers in my holiday suitcase this summer. The relaxed cut makes them easy to style up or down depending on the occasion, and they look especially elevated with chunky wedges and floaty blouses for dinner reservations. They also work just as well with flats or trainers and a simple t-shirt for beach strolls or city exploring.

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I've been wearing these poplin trousers with an oversized shirt and ballet flats for a smart-casual outfit that's suitable for heading to the office. The black pair are versatile enough to wear with brighter, sunnier colours, and I've been pairing them with this striped tie-detail shirt from Zara for an added pop of colour.