Queen Rania's cotton trousers are an understated jeans alternative we're picking up for summer

We all have our favourite jeans and they’re a failsafe as we edge towards summer but if you’re looking for an alternative that’s slightly smarter but still super comfortable, Queen Rania of Jordan just made a case for cotton trousers. She stepped out in a pair from Max Mara when she visited the Ezwitti initiative and met Jordanian entrepreneurs in Amman on 21st April.

Crafted from cotton canvas, these trousers were high-waisted and tapered towards the ankle without being totally fitted. Pleats accentuated this breezy shape and the sandy-beige colour is a warm-toned neutral that would easily complement both bright and pastel shades.

(Image credit: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Shop Trousers Like Queen Rania's

Boden Stone Pleat Barrel-Leg Trousers £49.50 (was £99) at Boden Crafted from pure cotton, these trousers are perfect for warmer weather and they have front pleats and darts at the back giving them added shaping. The tabs at the hem mean you can adjust them to be tapered or loose and they have a barrel-leg cut. M&S Cotton Rich Straight-Leg Trousers £26 at M&S If you want an affordable pair of summer trousers that come in various lengths, then these are a great option. They're cotton-rich and have a straight-leg shape and a flattering high-waist. Two angled slip pockets and belt loops are a practical touch. ME+EM Sand Straight Cropped Trousers £195 at ME+EM With a classic straight-leg shape and versatile neutral colour, these cropped trousers are something you can re-wear time and time again. It's got pressed front centre creases and you can easily add a belt. Pair with a floral blouse for a Rania-esque look.

Complete The Look

Nobody's Child Floral Embroidered Blouse £47.20 (was £59) at Nobody's Child This white blouse is designed with a floral-embroidered collar that also has a pretty scalloped edge. The V-neckline has a tie detail and it's finished with a button-up front. You can tuck into blue jeans to make it more casual or pair it with neutral trousers. Le Specs Le Bijou Sunglasses in Milk White £70 at Le Specs The Le Specs Le Bijou sunglasses are a modern reinterpretation of 90s oval frames and they balance sleek elegance with a striking edge. The frames feature the brand's flag-stripe hardware and they're fitted with shatterproof and scratch resistant lenses. Exact Match Lacoste Beige Lenglen Shoulder Bags £195 (was £240) at Flannels You can carry Queen Rania's bag by the top handle strap or crossbody, depending on how casual you want to look. It's dainty enough for special occasions and the evening but roomy enough to fit your daily essentials too. It also comes in several other wearable tones.

Whether you love the fun fashion colour trends for 2026 or prefer pared-back tones, light tan trousers are a safe bet for the season. Whilst you can’t go far wrong with plain black trousers in the colder months, they can look a bit stark against summery colours.

Tan is softer and works especially well with white - as Rania proved. The Queen of Jordan tucked in a white collared blouse with long sleeves and delicate wildflower embroidery running across the front. Because the rest of her outfit was so minimal, the detailing brought some extra depth in a subtle way.

Queen Rania was going for a smart-casual outfit for her engagements though her trousers could be dressed down easily if she opted for a different top. You can style cotton trousers with a T-shirt and white trainers for an everyday look or create a summer date night outfit by wearing them with a silky top and heels.

(Image credit: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)

There are so many possibilities and there’s arguably a bit more scope than with jeans, which can be elevated with tops and accessories but will always naturally feel quite casual. Something more structured like Rania’s trousers starts off quite sophisticated.

She also paired hers with white Prada court heels and oval Ferragamo sunglasses, as well as a beige Lacoste Lenglen Bag. This handbag with its pleated leather design coordinated with the colour and pleats of the trousers and brought everything together with a sense of cohesion.

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I also couldn’t help but notice that Queen Rania - unusually for a senior royal - wore it over her shoulder. We tend to see them carrying their bags by the top handle strap, like the Princess of Wales does with her favourite timeless bag style from DeMellier.

(Image credit: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Her Majesty’s way helped to boost the contemporary, cool feel of her ensemble and made it more wearable than a typical tailored royal engagement look. She was put-together and approachable as she chatted with the entrepreneurs and representatives of Jordanian companies and visited the Ezwitti initiative, which focuses on securing food aid for members of the community.